News
Exclusive private island escape at Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort announces an extraordinary opportunity: the option to hire the entire island for an exclusive, unparalleled private paradise experience. For the first time, guests can indulge in a fully customised luxury retreat, whether for a romantic escape, a multigenerational family holiday, or an unforgettable gathering with friends for a special occasion.
A Bespoke Private Island Experience
The opportunity for a complete buyout allows guests to immerse themselves in the island’s microcosm, with total privacy and the freedom to tailor their experience exactly as they desire. The resort’s enviable position in the Raa Atoll, a dedicated manta ray sanctuary, offers unique access to one of the world’s most spectacular marine environments. The colourful coral house reef teems with black tip sharks and turtles, and manta rays are frequent visitors between December – April each year as they migrate between the atolls during the northeast monsoon months. Guests will have exclusive use of the resort’s on-site Manta Trust team, with private snorkelling and diving sessions tailored to their experience level. From swimming alongside majestic manta rays and whale sharks to curated excursions led by expert marine biologists, the possibilities for an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience are limitless.
Luxurious Accommodation & Personal Service
The resort boasts 81 Beach, Lagoon, and Overwater Villas and Residences, each thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural beauty. Guests can choose from a variety of options, ranging from beach villas, overwater villas with infinity pools, and spacious beachfront residences. Allowing for a variety of room configurations and set-ups for different types of travellers, accommodation on the island is exquisite, with something for everyone in a group, whether they prefer to watch the sunset over the vast Indian Ocean laid out before them, or bask in morning bliss with sand beneath their toes from the first step outside the villa.
- Villas: Overwater Pool Villa, One Bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa, Sunset Overwater Pool Villa, One Bedroom Sunset Lagoon Pool Villa, Beach Pool Villa, Family Beach Pool Villa, One Bedroom Sunset Beach Pool Villa, Two Bedroom Family Lagoon Pool Villa, Two Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa
- Residences: Two Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Lagoon Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Royal Beachfront Pool Residence
Every villa is appointed with expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, a dedicated butler service, private pools, luxurious BYREDO amenities, and a signature pillow menu to ensure personalised comfort.
World-Class Culinary Experiences
Guests with exclusive island use will enjoy additional dining experiences. The resort’s gourmet culinary offerings showcase exquisite global flavours with a Maldivian touch, featuring:
- The Lighthouse Restaurant: A fine dining experience with 360-degree island views
- The Fish Market: An interactive sea-to-table kitchen where guests can select fresh seafood with guidance from expert chefs
- Café Umi: For whiling away the days underneath the palms, a casual dining experience at Café Umi offers a relaxed atmosphere
- Teppanyaki Experience: An exquisite fusion of Japanese-inspired dishes, cooked and served by master chefs
- The Wine Cellar: Private tastings featuring the world’s finest vintages, delivered by a master sommelier
- Sunset Bar: Champagne sommeliers and handcrafted cocktails make this overwater idyll an exceptional spot to watch the sun go down
- Pool Bar: Swim up and cool down with a cocktail at the Pool Bar, located in the main activity hub of the resort
- The Retreat: An adults-only enclave offering cocktails and finger food, alongside peace and serenity to those who escape here
- The Collective’s Culinary Classes: Hands-on cooking experiences for budding chefs at The Collective, a laid-back dining option and pizzeria
Guests booking an island buyout will have the option to personalise their dining experiences at every moment, with bespoke menus, themed banquets, and exclusive chef-curated dining under the stars. Anything is possible with the resort’s devoted culinary team.
Adventures Beyond Imagination
There are extensive activities available to guests which can all be curated with an Island Buyout experience. With things to do above and below the surface of the surrounding ocean, thrill-seekers and peace-seekers will be kept happy. The marine centre is open all day every day, and offers activities including snorkelling, fishing trips, boat cruises and even underwater photography. Windsurfing, motorised water sports, catamaran sailing and diving courses are also available for those looking to experience some adventure on the water.
- Ocean Activities: Dolphin cruises, sunrise fishing, night snorkelling, turtle safaris, boat rental, paddle boarding, PADI dive courses and much more!
- Watersports: Kayaking, Wakeboarding, Water Skiing, Jet Skiing, X Jet Blade, Parasailing
- Recreation Schedule: Can be completely tailored for Island Buyouts but includes aerial yoga, aqua aerobics, table tennis, sound healing
- Planet Trekkers Kids Club: Designed for children aged 4-12, Planet Trekkers blends interactive games, creative arts and crafts, and exciting mini expeditions, inspiring budding marine biologists and curious explorers alike
- Teen Programme: A dedicated teen activity offering including cooking classes, diver certification, young spa and more!
Finding Tranquility
AVI Spa is the resort’s wellness haven, offering guests a place to truly unwind and relax in an overwater setting. Perched above the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, the AVI Spa has been designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration. Within its six light-filled treatment villas, the soothing sounds of the ocean set the stage for deep relaxation, as expert therapists guide guests through indulgent, holistic wellness rituals. With signature brands including Biologique Recherche, Eminence Organics, Margaret Dabbs London and Kerstin Florian, the spa offers an extensive treatment menu to suit all skincare and relaxation needs.
Seamless Arrival & Exclusive Buyout Inclusions
Upon arrival in Male, guests are welcomed by the resort’s Airport Representatives and escorted to the Seaplane Terminal, where the private InterContinental seaplane lounge awaits, for a seamless transfer to the island. For large group arrivals, the resort provides a dedicated concierge service to ensure smooth check-ins, luggage handling, and customised welcome experiences.
The exclusive island hire includes:
- Daily gourmet breakfast
- Complimentary use of resort facilities, including the Fitness Centre, Yoga Pavilion, and Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club
- Welcome amenities, including sparkling wine and a selection of sweet and savoury treats
- Complimentary non-motorised water activities and snorkelling equipment
Rates for exclusive island buyouts start from USD 1,6 million, inclusive of 17% GST, 10% Service Charge, and a Green Tax of USD 12 per person per night. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
News
Siyam World Maldives achieves multiple wins in Tripadvisor 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards
Making headlines, breaking records, and rewriting the rules of island luxury, Siyam World Maldives has officially arrived on the global stage – and it brought a trophy cabinet with it.
The resort has been crowned one of the Top 10 Hotels in the World in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025. This accolade makes it the only resort in the Maldives to enter the world’s top 10 this year — a historic moment not just for the property, but for the destination as a whole.
And the celebration doesn’t stop there. Siyam World racked up an incredible string of wins, positioning itself as a true heavyweight in the global travel scene:
- #10 Best Hotel in the World
- #4 Top Hotel in Asia
- #2 Best All-Inclusive Hotel in the World
- #1 Top All-Inclusive Hotel in the Maldives
- #1 Top All-Inclusive Hotel in Asia
These accolades place Siyam World not just in the top 1% of Tripadvisor’s listings worldwide, but in an elite league of experience-led resorts shaking up the luxury travel playbook.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.
Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts, shared: “We’re beyond honored and thrilled to be ranked #10 in TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World! From day one, our dedicated team has gone above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences, always striving to give our guests every reason to return. Constant innovation, authentically Maldivian hospitality and service, and an unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable moments and experiences have been at the heart of our journey.”
“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team for their passion and perseverance, and to our amazing guests whose support and votes brought us this global recognition. You’ve helped put us on the world map, and we’re just getting started.”
This landmark success is a tribute to the brilliant minds and passionate hearts behind Siyam World and reflects the drive, dedication, and relentless creativity of the whole team.
Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World said: “This means a lot to us. We didn’t set out to create the flashiest or most luxurious resort, that’s not who we are. We wanted Siyam World to feel real, to give guests a true taste of the Maldives, but also something they’ve never seen before. It was about experiences and memories, not just fancy things. We dared to do things differently, and seeing the world embrace that is really special.”
“A big thank you to Ahmed Siyam Mohamed for his vision and for believing in us, without his faith and passion, none of this would have been possible. Our VP of Operations at Sun Siyam, Abdulla Thamheed, played a significant role in Siyam World’s win as well. This is a proud moment for the whole team and for everyone who believed in this game changer in the Maldives.”
Earning a spot among the top percentage of businesses globally signals that Siyam World has left an exceptional impression on its guests, so much so, that many took the time to share glowing reviews online. TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best lists are trusted worldwide, helping travelers discover the most remarkable places to stay, dine, and explore. This prestigious recognition is expected to further elevate Siyam World’s visibility and success throughout 2025 and beyond.
Opened in late 2021, Siyam World has flipped the script on what it means to holiday in the Maldives. Set across a natural 54-hectare island in Noonu Atoll, this wildly imaginative, all-inclusive resort is anything but traditional. With its never-been-done and unique-to-the-Maldives experiences, its diverse dining and accommodation offerings, or its WOW! All-Inclusive concept, Siyam World lets guests forget limitations and dive head-first into a world of wonder.
- The Maldives’ largest floating water park
- The Maldives’ first-ever horse ranch
- The first electric go-kart track in the on an island resort
- Seabreacher rides, jet cars, Cudajets, and other underwater adventures that stand out
- Legendary football camps with icons like Christian Vieri, Alessandro del Piero, Francesco Totti, Michael Owen or Rio Ferdinand
- An epic range of 16 accommodation categories, from playful overwater villas with slides to 3,000 sqm beach residences up to four x bedrooms
All this, combined with over a 18 dining and drinking outlets and unbeatable WOW! 24 hrs All Inclusive meal plan, health & wellness programs, curated kids’ activities, and sensational events and buyout options, makes Siyam World an unstoppable force in the attainable luxury travel space.
A world of “never-seen-before” experiences and no-holds-barred fun, Siyam World is a five-star island resort that redefines what it means to escape. Quirky, bold, and endlessly entertaining, the resort is tailor-made for travelers who crave more than just a pretty beach—though we have plenty of those, too.
Awards
Amilla Maldives celebrates recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025
Amilla Maldives has been recognised among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This recognition reflects the heartfelt reviews shared by guests, showcasing the warm, welcoming spirit Amilla strives to nurture with every stay.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the voices of travellers who share their experiences with the world, and Amilla is truly honoured to receive this accolade—made possible by the thoughtful feedback and stories of those who have chosen to journey with them.
“We deeply appreciate the stories and experiences shared with us, as they inspire us to continuously grow,” says Saddam Hussain, Resort Operations Manager of Amilla Maldives. “We are truly grateful to our guests who have taken the time to share their kind words, and this recognition motivates us to keep creating a place where everyone feels at home.”
“Congratulations to Amilla Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”
Cooking
Exquisite culinary journey awaits at Cinnamon Velifushi’s Marlin
Newly reopened with a refreshed spirit and a refined culinary direction, Marlin at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to rediscover one of the island’s most intimate dining experiences. Perched along the shoreline with uninterrupted views of the horizon, the restaurant pairs inspired new dishes and elevated service with a setting that’s nothing short of magical. As the sun melts into the sea, casting golden reflections across the water, each evening at Marlin unfolds like a private performance.
With fewer than ten tables, the atmosphere at Marlin is intentionally intimate. The open-air space is designed to foster quiet moments and meaningful conversation, with the lapping waves and amber skies creating a serene backdrop. Whether it’s a romantic evening or a private celebration, Marlin delivers a sense of exclusivity that few can match.
The culinary journey begins with an irresistible selection of starters. One of the most memorable is the Half a Dozen Debay Oysters, a showpiece of flavour and texture where each oyster is prepared with its own bold twist. Next, the Tom Yum Talay, a Thai seafood soup revered across Southeast Asia, arrives with its intoxicating aroma. Crafted with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chillies, and plump shrimp, the broth is simmered gently to draw out each layer of flavour, then finished with a swirl of coconut milk that softens the spice without losing the complexity.
For the main course, the spotlight often falls on the curried lobster, a house favourite that encapsulates the essence of island indulgence. Fresh lobster is gently simmered in a Maldivian-spiced cream, enriched with subtle hints of coconut milk, lending the dish a silky finish and a depth of flavour that balances spice, sweetness, and brine in every bite. Seafood lovers will also appreciate the array of options including crab, tiger prawns, and reef fish, while those craving fire-kissed perfection can opt for selections from the grill: Salmon steak, Barramundi fish fillet, or the Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin, prized for its melt-in-the-mouth marbling. The Mulwarra lamb rack chops are another standout, cooked to tender perfection and accompanied by seasonal vegetables and rich jus.
One of the most noticeable enhancements since the reopening is Marlin’s wine programme. The expanded cellar features a carefully curated list of vintages selected to complement the bold flavours of the new menu. The Chardonnay bring freshness to seafood dishes, while Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon offer warmth and depth to grilled meats. The staff, now trained with an even keener focus on wine pairings, are on hand to guide guests through the list, ensuring each bottle adds to the occasion.
“Dining at Marlin is about curating moments that linger,” says Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. “From the way the light plays on the waves to the layered flavours on each plate, everything comes together to offer our guests an experience that’s deeply personal and profoundly memorable.”
Whether you’re toasting to a special occasion or simply savouring the present, Marlin invites you to slow down, take it all in, and enjoy one of the Maldives’ most captivating sunset views served with a side of culinary artistry.
Trending
