Exclusive private island escape at Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort announces an extraordinary opportunity: the option to hire the entire island for an exclusive, unparalleled private paradise experience. For the first time, guests can indulge in a fully customised luxury retreat, whether for a romantic escape, a multigenerational family holiday, or an unforgettable gathering with friends for a special occasion.

A Bespoke Private Island Experience

The opportunity for a complete buyout allows guests to immerse themselves in the island’s microcosm, with total privacy and the freedom to tailor their experience exactly as they desire. The resort’s enviable position in the Raa Atoll, a dedicated manta ray sanctuary, offers unique access to one of the world’s most spectacular marine environments. The colourful coral house reef teems with black tip sharks and turtles, and manta rays are frequent visitors between December – April each year as they migrate between the atolls during the northeast monsoon months. Guests will have exclusive use of the resort’s on-site Manta Trust team, with private snorkelling and diving sessions tailored to their experience level. From swimming alongside majestic manta rays and whale sharks to curated excursions led by expert marine biologists, the possibilities for an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience are limitless.

Luxurious Accommodation & Personal Service

The resort boasts 81 Beach, Lagoon, and Overwater Villas and Residences, each thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the island’s natural beauty. Guests can choose from a variety of options, ranging from beach villas, overwater villas with infinity pools, and spacious beachfront residences. Allowing for a variety of room configurations and set-ups for different types of travellers, accommodation on the island is exquisite, with something for everyone in a group, whether they prefer to watch the sunset over the vast Indian Ocean laid out before them, or bask in morning bliss with sand beneath their toes from the first step outside the villa.

Villas: Overwater Pool Villa, One Bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa, Sunset Overwater Pool Villa, One Bedroom Sunset Lagoon Pool Villa, Beach Pool Villa, Family Beach Pool Villa, One Bedroom Sunset Beach Pool Villa, Two Bedroom Family Lagoon Pool Villa, Two Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa

Residences: Two Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Overwater Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Lagoon Pool Residence, Three Bedroom Royal Beachfront Pool Residence

Every villa is appointed with expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, a dedicated butler service, private pools, luxurious BYREDO amenities, and a signature pillow menu to ensure personalised comfort.

World-Class Culinary Experiences

Guests with exclusive island use will enjoy additional dining experiences. The resort’s gourmet culinary offerings showcase exquisite global flavours with a Maldivian touch, featuring:

The Lighthouse Restaurant: A fine dining experience with 360-degree island views

The Fish Market: An interactive sea-to-table kitchen where guests can select fresh seafood with guidance from expert chefs

Café Umi: For whiling away the days underneath the palms, a casual dining experience at Café Umi offers a relaxed atmosphere

Teppanyaki Experience: An exquisite fusion of Japanese-inspired dishes, cooked and served by master chefs

The Wine Cellar: Private tastings featuring the world’s finest vintages, delivered by a master sommelier

Sunset Bar: Champagne sommeliers and handcrafted cocktails make this overwater idyll an exceptional spot to watch the sun go down

Pool Bar: Swim up and cool down with a cocktail at the Pool Bar, located in the main activity hub of the resort

The Retreat: An adults-only enclave offering cocktails and finger food, alongside peace and serenity to those who escape here

The Collective’s Culinary Classes: Hands-on cooking experiences for budding chefs at The Collective, a laid-back dining option and pizzeria

Guests booking an island buyout will have the option to personalise their dining experiences at every moment, with bespoke menus, themed banquets, and exclusive chef-curated dining under the stars. Anything is possible with the resort’s devoted culinary team.

Adventures Beyond Imagination

There are extensive activities available to guests which can all be curated with an Island Buyout experience. With things to do above and below the surface of the surrounding ocean, thrill-seekers and peace-seekers will be kept happy. The marine centre is open all day every day, and offers activities including snorkelling, fishing trips, boat cruises and even underwater photography. Windsurfing, motorised water sports, catamaran sailing and diving courses are also available for those looking to experience some adventure on the water.

Ocean Activities: Dolphin cruises, sunrise fishing, night snorkelling, turtle safaris, boat rental, paddle boarding, PADI dive courses and much more!

Watersports: Kayaking, Wakeboarding, Water Skiing, Jet Skiing, X Jet Blade, Parasailing

Recreation Schedule: Can be completely tailored for Island Buyouts but includes aerial yoga, aqua aerobics, table tennis, sound healing

Planet Trekkers Kids Club: Designed for children aged 4-12, Planet Trekkers blends interactive games, creative arts and crafts, and exciting mini expeditions, inspiring budding marine biologists and curious explorers alike

Teen Programme: A dedicated teen activity offering including cooking classes, diver certification, young spa and more!

Finding Tranquility

AVI Spa is the resort’s wellness haven, offering guests a place to truly unwind and relax in an overwater setting. Perched above the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, the AVI Spa has been designed to inspire relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration. Within its six light-filled treatment villas, the soothing sounds of the ocean set the stage for deep relaxation, as expert therapists guide guests through indulgent, holistic wellness rituals. With signature brands including Biologique Recherche, Eminence Organics, Margaret Dabbs London and Kerstin Florian, the spa offers an extensive treatment menu to suit all skincare and relaxation needs.

Seamless Arrival & Exclusive Buyout Inclusions

Upon arrival in Male, guests are welcomed by the resort’s Airport Representatives and escorted to the Seaplane Terminal, where the private InterContinental seaplane lounge awaits, for a seamless transfer to the island. For large group arrivals, the resort provides a dedicated concierge service to ensure smooth check-ins, luggage handling, and customised welcome experiences.

The exclusive island hire includes:

Daily gourmet breakfast

Complimentary use of resort facilities, including the Fitness Centre, Yoga Pavilion, and Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club

Welcome amenities, including sparkling wine and a selection of sweet and savoury treats

Complimentary non-motorised water activities and snorkelling equipment

Rates for exclusive island buyouts start from USD 1,6 million, inclusive of 17% GST, 10% Service Charge, and a Green Tax of USD 12 per person per night. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.