Eid celebrations at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa warmly invites families to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with a delightful blend of flavours, family-friendly adventures and themed activities for little explorers. Guests can also discover an array of brand-new fitness amenities and wellness journeys, all set against the stunning backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Guests can experience the seaside Eid Beach Market Buffet at Beach Shack, where they can savour the rich flavours of traditional cuisine, with authentic recipes created by talented chefs from Morocco and Egypt.

The live grill station offers shish tawook, lamb kebab, and chermoula fish, alongside braised lamb at the carving station. Guests can explore a falafel bazaar, a live shawarma station, and indulge in mezze, dolma, chicken kabsa rice and lamb tagine, as well as sweet favourites including umm ali and basbousa.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Habitat presents two special iftar menus, which can also be enjoyed through in-villa dining. In addition, when guests book a shisha experience, a complimentary pot of freshly brewed Arabic coffee is served. This experience is available in Aura Pool Bar, Sip Tea Lounge, and Eden.

The resort offers a diverse range of recreational activities for the whole family to enjoy along with a creative daily program at the purpose-built Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives.

During the Eid weekend, themed activities will bring festive cheer to the kids’ club, including Eid card making, henna art, craft workshops & jewelry making, T-shirt painting, and face painting. Families can also enjoy the Eid Parade and an exciting Eid Fashion Show at the Aura Pool Bar, adding a lively and vibrant atmosphere to the celebrations.

Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile multi-purpose court hosts outdoor workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can enjoy the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.

Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation at Amingiri Spa & Hammam with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.

Serenity and Reflection: A 90-minute journey featuring a purifying body scrub, tension-relieving back massage, and calming scalp massage.

Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.

Guests seeking more specialised experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.

Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.

Just a four-hour flight from Dubai, the resort is easily accessible via a 20-minute premium speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

Families can choose the One-Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa, accommodating up to two adults and two children under 12. This villa features a king bed, a comfortably sized sofa bed, a sundeck with a large swing, a private outdoor pool, sun loungers, a gazebo, and direct beach access. For those seeking more leisure space and privacy, the One-Bedroom Overwater Suite with Pool offers a separate living area with a day bed, overwater hammocks, and sea stairs leading to the ocean. Larger families will appreciate the Two-Bedroom Pool Villas, which offer two king-size beds, a light-filled living room, and a pantry.

For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 6646364.