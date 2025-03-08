News
Eid celebrations at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is introducing an exclusive programme of events to celebrate the Eid holidays with ocean experiences, creative workshops, spa treatments, sound healing, captivating performances and enchanting beachside dining. Welcoming all to join in traditional maldivian island festivities, against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The resort is partnering with professional artist in residence, Anastasia Medvedeva, to host immersive workshops specialising in epoxy resin creations from elegant jewellery to innovative art pieces.. Young guests can unleash their creativity at the resort’s kids club, Planet Trekkers, with the star coaster resin art class, crafting moon and stars wind chimes, card making, and palm leaf weaving, a fun and immersive way to explore art while connecting with nature and culture.
Highlights of the Eid programme include:
- Maali Parade – 31st March 2025 at Café Umi Beach: An authentic and vibrant Maldivian parade with costumed performers, rhythmic drumming, and thrilling dancing to create a true spectacle on the island.
- Arabian Beach BBQ Dinner – 31st March 2025 at Café Umi Beach: Exquisite Arabian inspired dishes will be served under the stars, inviting guests to dine along the beach with live music and performers for an unforgettable experience. For a more romantic evening for two, the beautiful dinner setting at The Lighthouse restaurant with a private chef and waiter is available on 29th, 30th March and 1st April.
- Ocean Moments: The whole family can delight in activities that explore the island’s rich marine life, from parasailing and scuba diving to the enchanting dolphin cruise, available every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Eid is a time for renewal and reflection, offering guests the opportunity to participate in a variety of rejuvenating sessions, including: sound therapy sessions, cupping massages, breathwork and meditation from a certified Yoga and Fitness Instructor from India, all to aid rebalancing of the mind, body and soul.
The cultural and immersive programme at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort will celebrate and honor Eid, promoting unity and connection, while immersing guests in the serene beauty of the Maldives and the resort’s picturesque environment.
Please see more information on the Eid programme here. Rates start from USD 1055++ in an Overwater Sunrise Pool villa incl. breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
News
The Art of Graceful Change: ELE|NA’s menopause retreat in celebration of International Women’s Day
In celebration of International Women’s Day, ELE|NA presents The Art of Graceful Change, a wellness retreat designed to empower women to embrace menopause with confidence and vitality. This transformative retreat will be held from June 5th–9th, 2025, at the serene OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives. The retreat offers a holistic and highly personalised approach to managing menopause—transforming it from a challenge into an opportunity for growth, renewal, and self-discovery.
For too long, menopause has been overlooked in the wellness space, leaving many women to navigate its complexities alone. Today, menopause—and its precursor, perimenopause (which can begin as early as a woman’s 30s)—is finally being recognised as a profound transition that deserves care, understanding, and tailored support. This retreat honors that shift, providing a nurturing environment where women can reconnect with themselves, embrace change with confidence, and thrive.
Guided by ELE|NA’s Wellness Your Way philosophy, this retreat is fully customisable, allowing guests to focus on what matters most to them—whether that’s deep relaxation, mindful movement, or simply taking time to recharge. Each participant will receive a DNA kit from Muhdo Health, offering invaluable insights into their genetic blueprint. These results will inform a hyper-personalised wellness plan, with tailored recommendations for exercise, nutrition, and holistic therapies designed to support their unique journey.
Crafted by world-renowned wellness experts, the program addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological shifts of menopause with empathy, expertise, and innovative solutions. Highlights include a customized movement plan, a masterclass in holistic healing, conscious nutrition guidance, and specialized face and body therapies designed specifically for menopause-related changes. Insightful discussion groups, neuro-linguistic programming, and post-retreat monthly Zoom meetups will foster a strong sense of connection and continued support long after the retreat ends.
This retreat is designed with accessibility in mind, offering a welcoming space for all women, regardless of their background or experience with wellness. It’s a place where wellness is for everyone, and where each woman’s needs and unique journey are respected and supported.
This exclusive retreat will be led by a team of distinguished specialists, each bringing their expertise to guide guests through this transformative journey:
- Heidi Grimwood – Hotelier Maldives’ 2024 Wellness Personality of the Year and Global Spa Leader of the Year 2022, with over 25 years of experience in luxury spa and wellness, specialising in transformative wellness experiences.
- Francesca Canzano-Franklin – Chinese Medicine practitioner, holistic facialist, and wellness educator, renowned for integrating Eastern wisdom with modern well-being.
- Dr. Louise Oliver – NHS GP, Functional Breathing Practitioner, and Therapeutic Life Coach, specialising in breathwork for hormonal balance, stress management, and sleep optimisation.
- Suaad Ghadban – Award-winning fitness expert and movement specialist, with over 20 years of expertise in dance, sports, and women’s empowerment.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi offers the perfect sanctuary for renewal. Just 15 minutes from Malé International Airport, this vibrant 4-star resort blends laid-back tropical luxury with world-class wellness offerings. Guests will enjoy elegant accommodations, stunning beachfront views, and the largest underwater restaurant in the Maldives, creating an atmosphere of both tranquility and adventure.
This is more than just a retreat—it’s a reawakening. It’s time to embrace menopause with grace, knowledge, and self-care. Join us for an unforgettable experience where science, holistic wellness, and personal empowerment converge.
News
Eid al-Fitr at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort: Family-friendly escape
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa warmly invites families to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with a delightful blend of flavours, family-friendly adventures and themed activities for little explorers. Guests can also discover an array of brand-new fitness amenities and wellness journeys, all set against the stunning backdrop of pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.
Guests can experience the seaside Eid Beach Market Buffet at Beach Shack, where they can savour the rich flavours of traditional cuisine, with authentic recipes created by talented chefs from Morocco and Egypt.
The live grill station offers shish tawook, lamb kebab, and chermoula fish, alongside braised lamb at the carving station. Guests can explore a falafel bazaar, a live shawarma station, and indulge in mezze, dolma, chicken kabsa rice and lamb tagine, as well as sweet favourites including umm ali and basbousa.
Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Habitat presents two special iftar menus, which can also be enjoyed through in-villa dining. In addition, when guests book a shisha experience, a complimentary pot of freshly brewed Arabic coffee is served. This experience is available in Aura Pool Bar, Sip Tea Lounge, and Eden.
The resort offers a diverse range of recreational activities for the whole family to enjoy along with a creative daily program at the purpose-built Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives.
During the Eid weekend, themed activities will bring festive cheer to the kids’ club, including Eid card making, henna art, craft workshops & jewelry making, T-shirt painting, and face painting. Families can also enjoy the Eid Parade and an exciting Eid Fashion Show at the Aura Pool Bar, adding a lively and vibrant atmosphere to the celebrations.
Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile multi-purpose court hosts outdoor workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can enjoy the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.
Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation at Amingiri Spa & Hammam with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.
- Serenity and Reflection: A 90-minute journey featuring a purifying body scrub, tension-relieving back massage, and calming scalp massage.
- Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.
Guests seeking more specialised experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.
Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.
Just a four-hour flight from Dubai, the resort is easily accessible via a 20-minute premium speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
Families can choose the One-Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa, accommodating up to two adults and two children under 12. This villa features a king bed, a comfortably sized sofa bed, a sundeck with a large swing, a private outdoor pool, sun loungers, a gazebo, and direct beach access. For those seeking more leisure space and privacy, the One-Bedroom Overwater Suite with Pool offers a separate living area with a day bed, overwater hammocks, and sea stairs leading to the ocean. Larger families will appreciate the Two-Bedroom Pool Villas, which offer two king-size beds, a light-filled living room, and a pantry.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 6646364.
Food
New horizon of dining with OUTRIGGER Maldives’ new overwater domes
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is taking luxury dining to new heights with the introduction of five overwater dining domes at its signature dining experience Moodhu Grill. Designed to create an intimate and memorable dining experience, these private pods offer guests a chance to indulge in spectacular food whilst sitting above the coral reef, with breathtaking panoramic views of the horizon and the stars above.
Moodhu Grill is one of the resort’s five restaurants, other options for stunning dinners include Art-I-San, set at the highest point of the Island, with romantic tables on a balcony overlooking the moonlit ocean, while Koto offers Japanese fusion in an intimate restaurant over a sunset lagoon.
Moodhu Grill’s menu features fresh seafood and meat with a subtle Asian twist in a relaxed and inviting dining experience. The Chefs recommendation is the Kandu Kukulhu, grilled yellow finned tuna marinated in traditional Maldivian spices. Other highlights include Kandai chicken, Seekh Kebab and Tandoor baked gobi.
Each dome accommodates up to four guests, making it the ideal choice for couples or families with children.
Dome dining incurs additional charges and is available for dinner with advance bookings. Rooms at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort from £574 ($728) per night.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale
-
News6 days ago
Hideaway’s The Signature Collection partners with Serandipians Private Residences
-
News1 week ago
Elevated island living with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa’s new three-bedroom Kuda Estate
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Maldives’ longest pool, reimagined Beach & Sunset Beach Pavilions
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025
-
News6 days ago
Experience soulful Ramadan at Nova Maldives with Iftar, Suhur offerings
-
Cooking1 week ago
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
-
Awards1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives named BEST OF LUXURY 2025 by Stop Over Reisen