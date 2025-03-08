The Art of Graceful Change: ELE|NA’s menopause retreat in celebration of International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, ELE|NA presents The Art of Graceful Change, a wellness retreat designed to empower women to embrace menopause with confidence and vitality. This transformative retreat will be held from June 5th–9th, 2025, at the serene OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi in the Maldives. The retreat offers a holistic and highly personalised approach to managing menopause—transforming it from a challenge into an opportunity for growth, renewal, and self-discovery.

For too long, menopause has been overlooked in the wellness space, leaving many women to navigate its complexities alone. Today, menopause—and its precursor, perimenopause (which can begin as early as a woman’s 30s)—is finally being recognised as a profound transition that deserves care, understanding, and tailored support. This retreat honors that shift, providing a nurturing environment where women can reconnect with themselves, embrace change with confidence, and thrive.

Guided by ELE|NA’s Wellness Your Way philosophy, this retreat is fully customisable, allowing guests to focus on what matters most to them—whether that’s deep relaxation, mindful movement, or simply taking time to recharge. Each participant will receive a DNA kit from Muhdo Health, offering invaluable insights into their genetic blueprint. These results will inform a hyper-personalised wellness plan, with tailored recommendations for exercise, nutrition, and holistic therapies designed to support their unique journey.

Crafted by world-renowned wellness experts, the program addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological shifts of menopause with empathy, expertise, and innovative solutions. Highlights include a customized movement plan, a masterclass in holistic healing, conscious nutrition guidance, and specialized face and body therapies designed specifically for menopause-related changes. Insightful discussion groups, neuro-linguistic programming, and post-retreat monthly Zoom meetups will foster a strong sense of connection and continued support long after the retreat ends.

This retreat is designed with accessibility in mind, offering a welcoming space for all women, regardless of their background or experience with wellness. It’s a place where wellness is for everyone, and where each woman’s needs and unique journey are respected and supported.

This exclusive retreat will be led by a team of distinguished specialists, each bringing their expertise to guide guests through this transformative journey:

Heidi Grimwood – Hotelier Maldives’ 2024 Wellness Personality of the Year and Global Spa Leader of the Year 2022, with over 25 years of experience in luxury spa and wellness, specialising in transformative wellness experiences.

Francesca Canzano-Franklin – Chinese Medicine practitioner, holistic facialist, and wellness educator, renowned for integrating Eastern wisdom with modern well-being.

Dr. Louise Oliver – NHS GP, Functional Breathing Practitioner, and Therapeutic Life Coach, specialising in breathwork for hormonal balance, stress management, and sleep optimisation.

Suaad Ghadban – Award-winning fitness expert and movement specialist, with over 20 years of expertise in dance, sports, and women’s empowerment.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi offers the perfect sanctuary for renewal. Just 15 minutes from Malé International Airport, this vibrant 4-star resort blends laid-back tropical luxury with world-class wellness offerings. Guests will enjoy elegant accommodations, stunning beachfront views, and the largest underwater restaurant in the Maldives, creating an atmosphere of both tranquility and adventure.

This is more than just a retreat—it’s a reawakening. It’s time to embrace menopause with grace, knowledge, and self-care. Join us for an unforgettable experience where science, holistic wellness, and personal empowerment converge.