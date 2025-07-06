Awards
Multiple SATA nominations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
Two renowned Maldivian resorts, Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, have been nominated across multiple categories at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), a prestigious recognition of excellence in hospitality and tourism across the region.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has secured nominations in the following categories:
- Leading All-Inclusive Resort
- Leading Family Resort
- Leading F&B Resort
These nominations highlight the resort’s sustained commitment to delivering high-quality hospitality, dining, and family-oriented experiences. As a trailblazer in all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives, Lily Beach offers a refined guest experience through its award-winning Platinum Plan, which includes à la carte dining, curated excursions, wellness services, and an extensive selection of premium wines—crafted to suit the needs of today’s discerning traveller.
Guests at Lily Beach can enjoy a variety of dining options across venues such as Tamarind, Lily Maa, Vibes, AQVA, Teppanyaki, and Les Turquoise d’Aqua. The resort’s wine list has been recognised with a Wine Spectator Award. This August, Lily Beach will host Michelin-starred Chef Igles Corelli for an exclusive ‘Flavour’ dining experience.
A preferred destination for families, the resort features a lively Kids’ Club, the Vibes Family Pool, and year-round entertainment suitable for all ages. A range of activities is available, including tennis, water sports, nightly shows, and treatments at the Tamara Spa. Located adjacent to the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the resort also offers extraordinary opportunities to swim with whale sharks and manta rays, as well as explore a vibrant 360° house reef.
The nominations reflect Lily Beach’s enduring focus on culinary distinction, family-friendly amenities, and meaningful island experiences.
Voting for Lily Beach Resort & Spa is open until 15th July 2025.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, located in the remote and unspoilt Haa Alifu Atoll, has also earned nominations in three categories at SATA 2025:
- Leading Beach Resort
- Leading Wellness & Spa Hotel/Resort
- Most Romantic Resort
Well known for its generous villa sizes and natural surroundings, the resort offers a private and tranquil setting ideal for couples, honeymooners, and families seeking relaxation away from busier destinations. Villas are set among dense tropical greenery and some of the Maldives’ most pristine beaches.
Guests can explore a diverse culinary offering across five restaurants, featuring beachfront fine dining and overwater options. With a focus on fresh seafood and international cuisine, each meal is enhanced by the island’s calm atmosphere and attentive service.
Hideaway is also one of the few natural islands in the Maldives with a double house reef, giving guests direct access to rich marine life from the shore. For those who enjoy staying active, the resort’s Recreation Centre includes tennis courts, a golf simulator, padel, pickleball, a putting green, indoor badminton, beach sports, a waterpark, and a gym.
The Hideaway Spa provides treatments based on Balinese and Ayurvedic traditions, delivered in a serene garden setting. Romantic beachfront dinners and private villa experiences further contribute to the resort’s reputation as a leading destination for couples.
With a focus on space, privacy, and personalised service, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers an experience rooted in the natural beauty of the Maldives, catering to both leisure and wellness seekers.
These nominations collectively reflect the commitment of both resorts to delivering exceptional hospitality, distinctive dining, and memorable stays in the Maldives.
Voting for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is open until 15th July 2025.
Equator Village wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025 at World Travel Awards
Equator Village has once again been honoured as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2025, held on 28 June in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This marks the third consecutive year the resort has received this prestigious accolade, following earlier wins in 2023 and 2024, underscoring its commitment to service excellence and consistent guest satisfaction.
Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire team. He highlighted their commitment to delivering warm, personalised service and creating welcoming spaces that resonate with the charm and hospitality of the south. Waheed also extended gratitude to the resort’s guests and partners for their continued support and trust.
Celebrating over three decades of recognising hospitality excellence, the World Travel Awards is regarded as one of the most esteemed honours in global tourism. Winners are selected through a rigorous international voting process involving both travel professionals and the public.
Located just a five-minute drive from Gan International Airport, Equator Village offers exceptional convenience along with the relaxed charm of the southern Maldives. The resort features 78 spacious bungalows surrounded by lush flower gardens, alongside facilities including a beachfront restaurant, bar, pool, gym, and meeting spaces – all infused with tropical flair and heartfelt southern hospitality.
Dhawa Ihuru recognised among Maldives’ Best House Reefs by Travel + Leisure Asia
Dhawa Ihuru has been named one of the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Asia in its esteemed Luxury Awards 2025. Renowned as a stylish retreat for diving enthusiasts, the resort’s house reef—home to reef sharks, turtles, eagle rays, and vibrant coral ecosystems—continues to attract and inspire travellers from across the globe.
This accolade goes beyond recognition, reflecting over two decades of steadfast dedication to marine conservation, scientific research, and coral restoration. These efforts have transformed the house reef into a living testament to sustainable tourism.
Since the establishment of the Banyan Group’s Marine Lab in 2004—the first resort-based conservation and research facility in the Maldives—Dhawa Ihuru has been at the forefront of environmental responsibility. Through long-term coral preservation projects and guest-focused educational initiatives, the resort has consistently promoted biodiversity and sustainability.
Guests at Dhawa Ihuru are invited to participate in a range of conservation efforts, including:
- Coral planting and reef regeneration
- Reef monitoring alongside marine biologists
- Turtle identification and tracking
- Sustainability workshops and marine talks
- Community engagement programmes
These hands-on experiences not only aid in ecosystem restoration but also nurture awareness and a sense of shared responsibility among travellers.
“This recognition is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to marine protection,” said Elias Pertoft, General Manager of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “What began as a vision nearly three decades ago has evolved into a living legacy of conservation. We are proud to continue nurturing one of the Maldives’ most biodiverse reefs—not only for our guests, but for future generations.”
Nick, Marine Lab Manager at the resort, added, “Over the past 20 years, our immersive marine biodiversity programmes, including hands-on conservation activities, have provided both educational and inspiring experiences. By involving our guests, we are enriching their stay and fostering a global community of marine stewards.”
To commemorate this achievement and celebrate the resort’s flourishing marine environment, Dhawa Ihuru will host the Rannamaari Dive Fest on 24 July 2025—a full-day celebration running from 10 AM to 10 PM. Inspired by the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, the event will showcase the vibrancy of island life both above and below the waterline.
Event highlights include:
- Underwater treasure hunts for divers and non-divers
- Marine conservation talks and activities with the resort’s Marine Lab team
- Cultural and creative island experiences, such as Maldivian arts & crafts with local artists, a Maldivian cooking class, a DIY wellbeing workshop, and family-friendly activities
- A sunset cocktail celebration at Velavani Bar, followed by a beachfront DJ night
Travellers are invited to take part in this unique celebration that blends adventure, culture, and conservation—honouring one of the Maldives’ most iconic house reefs and contributing to its protection for generations to come.
Action
Dive for free at Kandooma, just named Maldives’ leading dive resort
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been crowned ‘Maldives Leading Dive Resort 2025’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards, marking a major milestone as the inaugural winner of this newly introduced category.
The announcement was made at a glittering gala ceremony held on 29 June in Tanzania, attended by tourism and hospitality leaders from across Africa and the Indian Ocean. The accolade honours Kandooma’s commitment to exceptional diving experiences and innovation in accessible underwater tourism.
“We’re surrounded by some of the most awe-inspiring marine life in the Maldives – it’s truly like diving in a living aquarium,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “From graceful manta rays and reef sharks to turtles, moray eels, and vast schools of tropical fish, our waters are teeming with life.”
Just minutes from the resort are world-class dive sites including Kandooma Thila, a renowned cleaning station for grey reef sharks; Guraidhoo Corner, famous for its strong currents and pelagic encounters; and Medhu Faru, where divers drift alongside vibrant coral walls. The close proximity of these sites allows for up to three dives a day – ideal for enthusiasts chasing underwater thrills.
Central to Kandooma’s diving success is its bold ‘Dive Free’ initiative – a game-changer for the scuba community. Guests who stay three nights or more and are certified divers receive two complimentary boat dives per day, including equipment and professional guidance.
“Diving can be an expensive pursuit, so we decided to flip the script,” Eletr added. “Our ‘Dive Free’ program removes the barriers and makes the underwater magic of the Maldives accessible to more people than ever.”
Kandooma’s on-site 5-star PADI dive centre offers courses for beginners through to advanced, specialty certifications and refreshers, as well as private excursions for underwater photography, night dives, and wreck explorations.
With its commitment to sustainability, marine preservation, and guest experience, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has proven that world-class diving doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag – just a sense of adventure.
For more information or to book a diving escape, visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
