Lily Beach announces guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the grand opening of Caravela, its signature fine dining restaurant, welcoming distinguished guests to an extraordinary culinary voyage that redefines gastronomy in the Maldives.

The launch was marked by a memorable and elegant opening evening, graced by guest of honour Loredana Groza, one of Romania’s most celebrated and influential artists. Renowned internationally for her iconic music career, enduring cultural impact, and dynamic stage presence, Loredana brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the occasion, elevating the celebration into a truly remarkable event.

A First-of-Its-Kind Culinary Concept

Caravela stands as a pioneering concept in the Maldives, as the first restaurant to seamlessly fuse Spanish and Maldivian cuisines into a cohesive and immersive fine-dining experience.

Inspired by the legendary maritime voyages that once connected Spain to the Indian Ocean, the restaurant draws its name and spirit from the historic caravels that charted these routes. The concept is built around a symbolic culinary journey, where flavours, ingredients, and techniques converge to tell a story of exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.

A Menu That Tells a Story

At the heart of Caravela lies a meticulously crafted multi-course tasting experience, where each dish represents a chapter in a historic voyage. The menu blends Iberian culinary heritage with the richness of Maldivian ingredients and local seafood, reflecting the evolution of flavours shaped by centuries of maritime discovery.

Caravela will ultimately present three distinct tasting menus, each inspired by the great routes of the Age of Discovery:

The Atlantic voyages along the coast of Africa

The Pacific crossings to the Americas and Asia

The Indian Ocean route connecting Africa, Arabia, India, and the Maldives

Each menu unfolds as a chronological culinary journey, inviting guests to experience the spirit of exploration in sequence, much like the navigators who first charted these paths.

The current experience is presented as a seven-course degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to deliver depth, balance, and storytelling in every plate.

An Immersive Dining Experience

More than a restaurant, Caravela is conceived as an immersive narrative experience.

“We are building a bridge between two worlds that have shared a profound connection to the sea for centuries,” shares the resort’s leadership team. “This is not simply dinner. It is a living time capsule. From nautical map-inspired menus to curated storytelling woven into each course, guests are invited to relive the journeys of the São Cristóvão, Santa María, and São Gabriel, all while dining beneath the Maldivian stars.”

With limited seating and an intimate setting, the experience is designed to engage all senses, combining gastronomy, history, and atmosphere into a singular, unforgettable evening.

The Wine Pairing: A Journey in the Glass

Complementing the culinary narrative is a carefully curated wine pairing, designed to mirror the historic trade routes that defined the Age of Discovery.

From the crisp and expressive Cavas of Spain to the bold, structured reds of Stellenbosch, each selection reflects a stage of the journey, creating a parallel exploration in the glass that enhances and elevates the storytelling on the plate.

A New Benchmark in Maldivian Dining

With its innovative concept, refined execution, and strong narrative foundation, Caravela is poised to become one of the most distinctive and sought-after dining experiences in the Maldives.

Blending education, storytelling, and world-class cuisine, it offers guests far more than a meal. It delivers a voyage across time, cultures, and oceans.

As Caravela opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark for experiential dining, inviting guests to embark on a journey where Spanish passion meets Maldivian soul, and every course tells a story worth remembering.

For more information or bookings, please visit the resort’s website.