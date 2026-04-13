Drink
Lily Beach announces guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced an exclusive guest bartender residency featuring Vyacheslav Kasitsyn, one of the most prominent figures in Moscow’s contemporary bar scene, from 2nd to 10th May 2026.
Vyacheslav is the Bar Manager of The Carlton Lounge & Bar at The Carlton, Moscow, one of the city’s most sophisticated social destinations. He began his career at the award-winning City Space Bar, recognised both in Russia and internationally, before contributing to a number of standout bar and restaurant projects at Lucky Group.
Renowned for crafting modern classics with precision and narrative depth, Vyacheslav’s cocktails reflect refined technique, contemporary elegance, and a strong sense of place. Each creation tells a story-balancing innovation with timeless style, elegance and style.
During his residency at Lily Beach, guests will experience a curated cocktail menu inspired by Moscow’s dynamic bar culture, reimagined within the island’s luxury setting. Exclusive evening showcases and limited-edition signatures will highlight his artistry.
This special collaboration underscores Lily Beach’s commitment to delivering elevated culinary and beverage experiences -where global expertise meets barefoot Maldivian luxury.
At Lily Beach the Platinum Plan seamlessly unites exceptional dining with premium inclusions, creating one of the Maldives’ most distinguished all-inclusive experiences. Guests indulge in diverse buffet and à la carte offerings across multiple restaurants, complemented by an extensive selection of premium wines, spirits, signature cocktails, and a replenished minibar. Elevating the culinary journey further, Les Turquoise d’Aqua proudly received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, underscoring the resort’s commitment to world-class wine curation. From elegant beachfront dinners to relaxed overwater settings, every moment is thoughtfully crafted to deliver refined flavour, variety, and effortless luxury.
For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi showcases mixology collaboration during Easter programme
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort hosted a two-day Behind the Bar experience as part of its Easter programme, bringing together contemporary mixology and craft-led guest experiences.
The event featured collaborations with Modernhaus, led by Bar Manager Upay Aldi, and The Cocktail Club, represented by Co-Founder Mirwansyah Bule, both from Indonesia. Over two evenings, guests were invited to engage with the bartenders’ techniques, flavour profiles and creative processes, with Modernhaus recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars.
The programme included a curated selection of cocktails prepared using ingredients such as cempaka-infused whisky, hibiscus ginger maple, wasabi spirit, jasmine peach, coconut chai milk, salted tamarind, yuzu whey, salted fino sherry, sake gomme, guava vodka, Thai tea liqueur and malic. The offerings reflected a combination of tropical elements and contemporary mixology methods.
The first evening took place at Kata, the resort’s Japanese-fusion restaurant, where the experience was set against sunset views over the lagoon. The second evening was held at Raha Market in a beachside setting, offering a more informal atmosphere while maintaining the focus on crafted cocktails.
The event formed part of Sirru Fen Fushi’s ongoing programming, which centres on curated guest experiences and collaborations with international talent in food and beverage.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch
Modern travellers increasingly view a destination as a collection of flavours to be explored, often reserving their dining experiences at the same moment they book their stay to ensure a true sense of discovery.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has embraced this trend, aligning its “Premium Island Experience” with exclusive chef residencies that transform an island stay into a sophisticated, curated sensory adventure. This approach reflects the resort’s core philosophy in reimagining the guest experience in its 15 dining venues and bars.
Central to this refined vision, the resort’s Easter programme debuted with a bespoke four-course residency masterminded by Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch. Collaborating closely with Executive Chef Putu Wijana and Beverage Manager & Sommelier Sunil Kumar, Pietsch ensured every ingredient achieved a sensual harmony with its chosen vintage pairing—a true study in the art of culinary chemistry.
The residency was hosted at Islander’s Grill, the resort’s beachfront destination, where the “Land & Sea” menu showcased technical precision through signatures such as Hand-Cut Beef Tartare finished with a silken yolk and garden botanicals; Lightly Cured Cod jewelled with Beluga Caviar; and a succulent Beef Cheek with Seared Foie Gras and winter truffle.
The experience concluded with a Topfen Dumpling accented by papaya, yogurt, and almond. The menu featured curated pairings, including French Champagne and a selection of prestigious French and Italian wines.
“We strive for a synergy between Michelin-standard precision and the evocative pulse of local and regional provenance. This marriage of world-class craft enables us to elevate our flavour profile, establishing a new lineage of bespoke dishes that honour our heritage while setting a sophisticated benchmark for the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi dining experience,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort Manager.
Cooking
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort launches Caravela dining concept
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the grand opening of Caravela, its signature fine dining restaurant, welcoming distinguished guests to an extraordinary culinary voyage that redefines gastronomy in the Maldives.
The launch was marked by a memorable and elegant opening evening, graced by guest of honour Loredana Groza, one of Romania’s most celebrated and influential artists. Renowned internationally for her iconic music career, enduring cultural impact, and dynamic stage presence, Loredana brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the occasion, elevating the celebration into a truly remarkable event.
A First-of-Its-Kind Culinary Concept
Caravela stands as a pioneering concept in the Maldives, as the first restaurant to seamlessly fuse Spanish and Maldivian cuisines into a cohesive and immersive fine-dining experience.
Inspired by the legendary maritime voyages that once connected Spain to the Indian Ocean, the restaurant draws its name and spirit from the historic caravels that charted these routes. The concept is built around a symbolic culinary journey, where flavours, ingredients, and techniques converge to tell a story of exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.
A Menu That Tells a Story
At the heart of Caravela lies a meticulously crafted multi-course tasting experience, where each dish represents a chapter in a historic voyage. The menu blends Iberian culinary heritage with the richness of Maldivian ingredients and local seafood, reflecting the evolution of flavours shaped by centuries of maritime discovery.
Caravela will ultimately present three distinct tasting menus, each inspired by the great routes of the Age of Discovery:
- The Atlantic voyages along the coast of Africa
- The Pacific crossings to the Americas and Asia
- The Indian Ocean route connecting Africa, Arabia, India, and the Maldives
Each menu unfolds as a chronological culinary journey, inviting guests to experience the spirit of exploration in sequence, much like the navigators who first charted these paths.
The current experience is presented as a seven-course degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to deliver depth, balance, and storytelling in every plate.
An Immersive Dining Experience
More than a restaurant, Caravela is conceived as an immersive narrative experience.
“We are building a bridge between two worlds that have shared a profound connection to the sea for centuries,” shares the resort’s leadership team. “This is not simply dinner. It is a living time capsule. From nautical map-inspired menus to curated storytelling woven into each course, guests are invited to relive the journeys of the São Cristóvão, Santa María, and São Gabriel, all while dining beneath the Maldivian stars.”
With limited seating and an intimate setting, the experience is designed to engage all senses, combining gastronomy, history, and atmosphere into a singular, unforgettable evening.
The Wine Pairing: A Journey in the Glass
Complementing the culinary narrative is a carefully curated wine pairing, designed to mirror the historic trade routes that defined the Age of Discovery.
From the crisp and expressive Cavas of Spain to the bold, structured reds of Stellenbosch, each selection reflects a stage of the journey, creating a parallel exploration in the glass that enhances and elevates the storytelling on the plate.
A New Benchmark in Maldivian Dining
With its innovative concept, refined execution, and strong narrative foundation, Caravela is poised to become one of the most distinctive and sought-after dining experiences in the Maldives.
Blending education, storytelling, and world-class cuisine, it offers guests far more than a meal. It delivers a voyage across time, cultures, and oceans.
As Caravela opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark for experiential dining, inviting guests to embark on a journey where Spanish passion meets Maldivian soul, and every course tells a story worth remembering.
For more information or bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
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