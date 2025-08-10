Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort for 2025: Lily Beach Resort & Spa

Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has once again been crowned Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards—a testament to the resort’s legacy of excellence and its standout Platinum Plan, which continues to set the benchmark for all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives.

Located in the heart of South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach offers easy access to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA)—a hotspot for whale shark sightings and one of the best diving and snorkelling regions in the Maldives. The island’s very own vibrant 360 house reef offers direct snorkelling access, giving guests the opportunity to witness rich marine life just steps from their villas.

The Platinum Plan at Lily Beach covers far more than meals—it delivers a complete, indulgent experience tailored for couples and families alike. Highlights include dining across four unique restaurants:

Lily Maa – International gourmet buffets with live cooking stations

Tamarind – Elegant à la carte Indian-Thai fusion cuisine overwater

Teppanyaki at AQVA – Interactive Japanese dining with lagoon views

Les Turquoise d’Aqua – Exclusive fine dining with curated wine pairings

Additionally, Lily Beach is also the recipient of the Wine Spectator Award 2024. The resorts wine- cellar features an impressive selection of over 80 premium wines from around the world.

Lily Beach also includes unlimited cocktails, spirits, champagnes, and specialty coffees served at Vibes Bar and AQVA Bar.

This unique Platinum Plan also includes 3 excursions for guests, from Corla Garden Snorkelling, A sunset cruise, and Big Game Fishing or Local Island visit. Guests can also enjoy daily evening entertainment on the island, such as Live music, cultural shows, and DJ nights.

The resort’s unique over-water spa, Tamara Spa offers daily yoga sessions, gym, and holistic wellness programs while the Turtle Kids’ Club offers fun and educational activities for younger guests. And lasly, guests can choose from non-motorised and motorised options including jet skiing and paddleboarding.

With luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, personalised service, and one of the Maldives’ most robust all-inclusive offerings, Lily Beach continues to be the go-to destination for hassle-free luxury travel. The resort’s proximity to whale shark hotspots, its incredible house reef, and its culinary excellence set it apart year after year.

This win at the World Travel Awards 2025 reaffirms Lily Beach’s position as a leader in the Maldives hospitality sector.