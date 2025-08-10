Awards
Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort for 2025: Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has once again been crowned Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards—a testament to the resort’s legacy of excellence and its standout Platinum Plan, which continues to set the benchmark for all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives.
Located in the heart of South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach offers easy access to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA)—a hotspot for whale shark sightings and one of the best diving and snorkelling regions in the Maldives. The island’s very own vibrant 360 house reef offers direct snorkelling access, giving guests the opportunity to witness rich marine life just steps from their villas.
The Platinum Plan at Lily Beach covers far more than meals—it delivers a complete, indulgent experience tailored for couples and families alike. Highlights include dining across four unique restaurants:
- Lily Maa – International gourmet buffets with live cooking stations
- Tamarind – Elegant à la carte Indian-Thai fusion cuisine overwater
- Teppanyaki at AQVA – Interactive Japanese dining with lagoon views
- Les Turquoise d’Aqua – Exclusive fine dining with curated wine pairings
Additionally, Lily Beach is also the recipient of the Wine Spectator Award 2024. The resorts wine- cellar features an impressive selection of over 80 premium wines from around the world.
Lily Beach also includes unlimited cocktails, spirits, champagnes, and specialty coffees served at Vibes Bar and AQVA Bar.
This unique Platinum Plan also includes 3 excursions for guests, from Corla Garden Snorkelling, A sunset cruise, and Big Game Fishing or Local Island visit. Guests can also enjoy daily evening entertainment on the island, such as Live music, cultural shows, and DJ nights.
The resort’s unique over-water spa, Tamara Spa offers daily yoga sessions, gym, and holistic wellness programs while the Turtle Kids’ Club offers fun and educational activities for younger guests. And lasly, guests can choose from non-motorised and motorised options including jet skiing and paddleboarding.
With luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, personalised service, and one of the Maldives’ most robust all-inclusive offerings, Lily Beach continues to be the go-to destination for hassle-free luxury travel. The resort’s proximity to whale shark hotspots, its incredible house reef, and its culinary excellence set it apart year after year.
This win at the World Travel Awards 2025 reaffirms Lily Beach’s position as a leader in the Maldives hospitality sector.
Awards
Bandos Maldives crowned Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2025
Bandos Maldives has once again been awarded “Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort” at the World Travel Awards 2025. This marks a consecutive win, underscoring the resort’s ongoing excellence in providing world-class diving experiences and its lasting reputation as a premier dive destination in the Maldives.
A key factor in this achievement is Dive Bandos, recognised as one of the Maldives’ most well-established and respected diving centres. With decades of experience, Dive Bandos offers expertly guided underwater adventures led by a seasoned team of dive professionals. Their dedication to safety, education, and marine preservation ensures that every dive is not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful.
Bandos Maldives provides convenient access to over 40 renowned dive sites, giving guests unparalleled opportunities to explore the Indian Ocean’s vibrant coral reefs, dramatic drop-offs, and rich marine biodiversity. Whether a beginner or an experienced diver, guests are guided by multilingual instructors who prioritise both safety and unforgettable encounters beneath the waves.
Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, stated, “This award means a great deal to us not just as a recognition, but as a reminder of why we do what we do. Our mission has always been to deliver meaningful, safe, and unforgettable dive experiences. I’m incredibly proud of our dive team and the entire Bandos family for their unwavering commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our guests and industry partners for their continued trust and support.”
Bandos Maldives is conveniently located just 7 kilometres from Velana International Airport, on a pristine coral island spanning 18.66 hectares in the heart of North Malé Atoll, exemplifying the allure of the Maldives as a top travel destination. Since welcoming its first guests half a century ago, Bandos Maldives has remained dedicated to its enduring ethos of “the island of hospitality.”
Nestled amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Bandos Maldives offers a diverse range of 220 rooms. The resort also features three vibrant bars, four restaurants, and relaxation at the Orchid Spa. The state-of-the-art Clubhouse sports complex provides opportunities to stay fit and unwind with beach volleyball, tennis, steam baths, sauna, and a modern fitness suite. For underwater enthusiasts, Dive Bandos, one of the country’s longest-established centres, ensures a safe and exhilarating underwater adventure.
Awards
Maldives named ‘Best for Romance’ in Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List
The Maldives has been officially recognised as the world’s premier destination for romance in the first-ever Expedia 2025 Island Hot List. The influential report, released today by the global travel giant, places the Maldives among the top ten most sought-after islands globally, a testament to the nation’s enduring appeal.
The inclusion is backed by a significant uptick in traveller demand, with Expedia data showing that travel interest in the Maldives has surged by $15% year-on-year. This places the archipelago in an elite group of destinations that are capturing the imagination of global travellers.
While celebrated for its quintessential romantic allure, the Expedia report highlights a noteworthy evolution in the Maldives’ brand identity. The “Insider Tip” provided for the destination points to a new era of conscious luxury, describing the trend as “Paradise with a purpose.” The report notes, “Remote. Relaxed. Refined. The Maldives remains the ultimate romantic, luxury escape, but 2025 marks a shift: floating villas powered by solar, coral farming initiatives, and a growing push for carbon-neutral tourism.”
This recognition of the Maldives’ growing commitment to sustainability is a significant nod to the efforts of hoteliers and tourism operators across the country.
The comprehensive Expedia report, which analysed factors including traveller data, accommodation quality, accessibility, and overall tourism appeal, named the Maldives alongside other world-class destinations such as Bali (Best for Relaxation), Fiji (Best for Community), and Koh Samui (Best for Affordable Luxury).
For Maldivian hoteliers, the report contains several key data points. It identifies May as the best time to travel to the Maldives, offering a valuable insight for marketing and occupancy planning. The report also references the premium positioning of the destination, noting average hotel rates can be around $655. Jumeirah Olhahali Island Maldives was specifically mentioned as a hotel recommendation.
Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, commented on the list’s purpose: “Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape.”
The press release also shared that global interest in island destinations is up by an average of $30%, signalling a robust market that the Maldives is well-positioned to capitalise on. Expedia’s advice to travellers, such as bundling flights and hotels to save an average of nearly $338, further encourages bookings to long-haul destinations like the Maldives.
This accolade from a major online travel agency like Expedia provides powerful validation of the Maldives’ strategic direction, successfully blending its world-famous romantic appeal with a forward-thinking commitment to environmental stewardship.
