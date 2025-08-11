Joos gets juicier: The Standard, Maldives unveils fresh new menu

Huvafen Fushi, the iconic resort in the Maldives, is set to host an exclusive one-night culinary residency with the renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Nikaku.

On Monday, 11 August 2025, Huvafen Fushi’s overwater restaurant RAW will welcome celebrated Chef Setsuo Funahashi for a 17-course omakase dinner – a traditional Japanese dining experience where the chef selects each dish. This special evening will offer a rare insight into the world of authentic Edomae sushi, a style developed during Japan’s Edo period in the 1700s. Originally created as a method to preserve fish caught in Tokyo Bay before the advent of refrigeration, Edomae sushi involves techniques such as curing with vinegar or salt, simmering, and marinating in sauces.

Chef Funahashi, a third-generation sushi master and the owner of Nikaku in Kitakyushu, is widely respected for his dedication to traditional Japanese methods. He sources the freshest fish from the Kanmon Straits, which separate the islands of Honshu and Kyushu. For this occasion at Huvafen Fushi, every ingredient will be flown in directly from Japan to guarantee the highest standards of quality and authenticity.

Nikaku, which translates as “a pair of cranes” – a symbol of lasting prosperity – stands as a tribute to the enduring craftsmanship of Japanese cuisine. Chef Funahashi continues a two-century legacy, employing techniques such as hontegaeshi for forming nigiri, and refining the anbai – the precise balance of salt and vinegar in sushi rice. Each course will be presented with meticulous attention to detail, offering guests an experience where each dish becomes a work of art.

The evening’s dining will be highly exclusive, with two intimate seatings limited to eight guests per session. A curated selection of premium champagne, fine white wines, and exceptional sake will be available to complement the nuanced flavours of the omakase menu.

This exceptional collaboration exemplifies Huvafen Fushi’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, world-class culinary experiences. It is a celebration of two refined traditions – the serene luxury of the Maldives and the disciplined precision of Japanese cuisine – coming together for an unforgettable night of gastronomic artistry.

Dining at Huvafen Fushi has long been regarded as an elevated affair, with each venue offering distinctive culinary expressions against a backdrop of unspoiled natural beauty. Among them, SALT is considered one of the finest restaurants in the Maldives, blending elegant Japanese flavours with Latin flair in a relaxed Izakaya-style setting poised above the ocean. Designed for sharing and pairing with drinks, its offerings are best enjoyed as the sun sets over the water.

For a more health-conscious alternative, RAW presents a 100% organic, raw food menu in a bistro-inspired format, featuring fresh ingredients sourced from the chef’s own garden and served alongside energising juices. With panoramic views of the sea, RAW offers a tranquil yet refined setting – making it the perfect stage for Chef Funahashi’s rare residency.