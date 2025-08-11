News
World-renowned healer Emilie Chanon joins Milaidhoo as visiting practitioner for journey of deep healing
Milaidhoo Maldives, a private boutique island devoted to barefoot elegance and personalised wellbeing, has announced the immersive residency of Emilie Chanon, world-renowned energy healer and transformational facilitator, from 24th August to 15th September 2025.
Surrounded by Milaidhoo’s tranquil, natural beauty, guests are invited to embark on a deep personal journey of release, realignment and renewal through Emilie’s intuitive healing therapies. With over a decade of experience, Emilie brings a powerful blend of Reiki, Family Constellation Therapy and Energetic modalities to those seeking balance, clarity and emotional freedom.
Throughout her residency, Emilie will offer a curated selection of holistic sessions, each designed to meet guests exactly where they are, whether seeking inner peace, emotional healing or spiritual reconnection.
- Reiki Healing and Chakra Crystal Balancing: This deeply restorative session releases energetic blockages and restores the body’s natural flow. Crystals enhance the healing process, guiding guests into a state of deep calm, harmony and inner stillness.
- Family Constellation Therapy: Explore and release inherited emotional patterns and ancestral burdens. This profound therapy provides clarity and liberation from long-held subconscious blocks, offering emotional freedom and renewed perspective.
- Access Bars: A gentle yet transformative technique that activates 32 points on the head to clear mental clutter, emotional stress and limiting beliefs, leaving space for clarity, creativity and deep relaxation.
- Deep Energetic Alignment: A fusion of chakra balancing, Reiki and intuitive healing, this session clears emotional stagnation and recharges your energetic field, leaving you grounded, rebalanced and reenergised.
- Bespoke Healing Sessions: Tailored to each guest’s unique journey, these sessions blend Emilie’s full range of techniques for a highly personalised experience of transformation and renewal.
Emilie has guided healing experiences at leading resorts and private retreats around the world. She is a World Spa & Wellness Awards Judge (2020–2025), Spa Leader of the Year (2020) and was recently nominated Wellness Practitioner of the Year 2025 by Destination Deluxe.
Her residency embodies Milaidhoo’s “Wellbeing Your Way” philosophy, where wellness is intimate, intuitive and grounded in nature. Within the island’s serene environment, guests are offered space to pause and reconnect with their inner world.
Discover the serene spirit of our peaceful island this summer, where transformation meets barefoot informality.
Take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Summer Offer and experience Emilie Chanon’s healing journey in paradise.
Drink
Joos gets juicier: The Standard, Maldives unveils fresh new menu
Joos Café at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is flipping the beach bite game with a sizzling menu makeover that is equal parts delicious, healthy and totally Joos’d up.
The new à la carte lineup serves fresh cravings like the Turkey Club House – a slow-roasted turkey sando stacked with crispy turkey bacon, ripe tomato, Swiss cheese and the signature maple mayo, wrapped in artisan schiacciata flatbread or a soft tortilla. It’s the classic clubhouse, but cooler. The new Kale & Quinoa Bowl, meanwhile, is a plant-based nutritional powerhouse – gluten-free, vegan and deeply satisfying. Massaged kale, fluffy quinoa, creamy avocado, crunchy edamame, seasonal berries and a zesty citrus dressing give it all a sparkle.
And because balance is everything, Joos Café is also throwing its burger-shaped hat in the ring: the new signature Butcher’s Burger is entering the Hard Rock Cafe’s Annual World Burger Competition in Malé. It is stacked high with a juicy Angus patty flame-grilled and lacquered in rich teriyaki sauce, crispy onion rings, homemade bilimbi hot sauce, fried egg, beef bacon and tangy pickles. Smoky, spicy, sweet, crispy, creamy, it’s giving everything and then some.
Nanda, Executive Chef at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, said: “The new Joos Café menu is a love letter to feel-good food. We’ve taken familiar favorites and given them a bold island twist—big flavors, real ingredients, and that signature Joos energy. Whether it’s the Butcher’s Burger that’s making waves or the Kale & Quinoa Bowl that hits the reset button, every dish is crafted to nourish and excite. It’s food that fuels your vibe—whatever time of day you drop in.”
Slide into the all-day Joos café for coffee, pastries, wraps, salads and the kind of lazy breakfasts that spill into lunch. Everything comes tableside or poolside (your call).
Awards
Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort for 2025: Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has once again been crowned Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards—a testament to the resort’s legacy of excellence and its standout Platinum Plan, which continues to set the benchmark for all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives.
Located in the heart of South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach offers easy access to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA)—a hotspot for whale shark sightings and one of the best diving and snorkelling regions in the Maldives. The island’s very own vibrant 360 house reef offers direct snorkelling access, giving guests the opportunity to witness rich marine life just steps from their villas.
The Platinum Plan at Lily Beach covers far more than meals—it delivers a complete, indulgent experience tailored for couples and families alike. Highlights include dining across four unique restaurants:
- Lily Maa – International gourmet buffets with live cooking stations
- Tamarind – Elegant à la carte Indian-Thai fusion cuisine overwater
- Teppanyaki at AQVA – Interactive Japanese dining with lagoon views
- Les Turquoise d’Aqua – Exclusive fine dining with curated wine pairings
Additionally, Lily Beach is also the recipient of the Wine Spectator Award 2024. The resorts wine- cellar features an impressive selection of over 80 premium wines from around the world.
Lily Beach also includes unlimited cocktails, spirits, champagnes, and specialty coffees served at Vibes Bar and AQVA Bar.
This unique Platinum Plan also includes 3 excursions for guests, from Corla Garden Snorkelling, A sunset cruise, and Big Game Fishing or Local Island visit. Guests can also enjoy daily evening entertainment on the island, such as Live music, cultural shows, and DJ nights.
The resort’s unique over-water spa, Tamara Spa offers daily yoga sessions, gym, and holistic wellness programs while the Turtle Kids’ Club offers fun and educational activities for younger guests. And lasly, guests can choose from non-motorised and motorised options including jet skiing and paddleboarding.
With luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, personalised service, and one of the Maldives’ most robust all-inclusive offerings, Lily Beach continues to be the go-to destination for hassle-free luxury travel. The resort’s proximity to whale shark hotspots, its incredible house reef, and its culinary excellence set it apart year after year.
This win at the World Travel Awards 2025 reaffirms Lily Beach’s position as a leader in the Maldives hospitality sector.
Cooking
Gourmet pizza takes centre stage at COLOURS OF OBLU with Chef Marco Piccini
Placing unique customer experiences at the heart of its brand identity, COLOURS OF OBLU values fun and relaxation on holiday as much as the indulgence and entertainment found across its portfolio of four stunning resorts.
In line with the vibrant spirit of the OBLU guest experience, the resorts, part of Atmosphere Core, have announced a forthcoming collaboration with renowned Italian pizza chef Marco Piccini. From 22 September to 3 October, Chef Marco will bring his distinctive blend of tradition and craftsmanship to the Maldives through a series of pop-up pizza dining events and more.
Chef Marco, CEO of ‘Mako Pizza’, is far more than a pizza maker. Specialising in live show cooking and exclusive event catering, he is celebrated for creating bespoke culinary experiences using organic dough, long fermentation methods, and premium flours. Each event he curates is a performance in itself, blending flavour, artistry, and storytelling.
This will mark Chef Marco’s debut in the Maldives. Atmosphere Core’s Vice President of Food & Beverage, Anupam Banerjee, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm, noting that the team constantly seeks artisanal culinary experiences that entertain as much as they please the palate. He highlighted Chef Marco’s commitment to the origins and quality of each ingredient, and his passion for sharing the history of his country’s national dish, emphasising that great pizza begins with the dough.
On a whirlwind tour of North Malé Atoll, Chef Marco will host a series of pop-up pizza dining events and speciality Chef’s Menu concepts, beginning at OBLU NATURE Helengeli, continuing to OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and concluding at the couples-only OBLU SELECT Lobigili. During his visit, he will work closely with the resorts’ culinary teams, providing them with a rare opportunity to master the art of traditional pizza-making. Guests will also be invited to join interactive sessions, learning to create handcrafted pizzas from scratch.
Raised in Sovigliana-Vinci with roots in Grosseto and Empoli, Chef Marco inherited his love for cooking from his mother, Mara. He studied culinary arts at the Enriques Institute in Castelfiorentino and gained experience in acclaimed restaurants including Borgo Allegro, Castelfalfi Resort, and Milan’s Michelin-starred JOIA.
In 2019, his collaboration with chef Fabrizio Marino—another celebrated Italian chef who works with Atmosphere Core—led to the opening of Pizza Del Popolo, San Miniato’s first vegetarian bakery-pizzeria, dedicated to organic, locally sourced produce and authentic regional flavours.
For Chef Marco, pizza is a passion that comes from the soul, more an art form than a simple culinary process. Having showcased his craft across Europe, he sees the Maldives as an extraordinary new destination for his events. He expressed his excitement at sharing his expertise with guests and kitchen teams, while also learning from the island chefs about their own specialities and local cuisine.
