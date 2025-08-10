Cooking
Gourmet pizza takes centre stage at COLOURS OF OBLU with Chef Marco Piccini
Placing unique customer experiences at the heart of its brand identity, COLOURS OF OBLU values fun and relaxation on holiday as much as the indulgence and entertainment found across its portfolio of four stunning resorts.
In line with the vibrant spirit of the OBLU guest experience, the resorts, part of Atmosphere Core, have announced a forthcoming collaboration with renowned Italian pizza chef Marco Piccini. From 22 September to 3 October, Chef Marco will bring his distinctive blend of tradition and craftsmanship to the Maldives through a series of pop-up pizza dining events and more.
Chef Marco, CEO of ‘Mako Pizza’, is far more than a pizza maker. Specialising in live show cooking and exclusive event catering, he is celebrated for creating bespoke culinary experiences using organic dough, long fermentation methods, and premium flours. Each event he curates is a performance in itself, blending flavour, artistry, and storytelling.
This will mark Chef Marco’s debut in the Maldives. Atmosphere Core’s Vice President of Food & Beverage, Anupam Banerjee, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm, noting that the team constantly seeks artisanal culinary experiences that entertain as much as they please the palate. He highlighted Chef Marco’s commitment to the origins and quality of each ingredient, and his passion for sharing the history of his country’s national dish, emphasising that great pizza begins with the dough.
On a whirlwind tour of North Malé Atoll, Chef Marco will host a series of pop-up pizza dining events and speciality Chef’s Menu concepts, beginning at OBLU NATURE Helengeli, continuing to OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and concluding at the couples-only OBLU SELECT Lobigili. During his visit, he will work closely with the resorts’ culinary teams, providing them with a rare opportunity to master the art of traditional pizza-making. Guests will also be invited to join interactive sessions, learning to create handcrafted pizzas from scratch.
Raised in Sovigliana-Vinci with roots in Grosseto and Empoli, Chef Marco inherited his love for cooking from his mother, Mara. He studied culinary arts at the Enriques Institute in Castelfiorentino and gained experience in acclaimed restaurants including Borgo Allegro, Castelfalfi Resort, and Milan’s Michelin-starred JOIA.
In 2019, his collaboration with chef Fabrizio Marino—another celebrated Italian chef who works with Atmosphere Core—led to the opening of Pizza Del Popolo, San Miniato’s first vegetarian bakery-pizzeria, dedicated to organic, locally sourced produce and authentic regional flavours.
For Chef Marco, pizza is a passion that comes from the soul, more an art form than a simple culinary process. Having showcased his craft across Europe, he sees the Maldives as an extraordinary new destination for his events. He expressed his excitement at sharing his expertise with guests and kitchen teams, while also learning from the island chefs about their own specialities and local cuisine.
From garden to plate: Baros Maldives elevates dining with new culinary experience
Baros Maldives, the original desert island renowned for its authentic charm and exceptional service, has announced the launch of its innovative Chef’s Garden dining experiences.
This new offering further distinguishes Baros within the Maldivian fine dining landscape, underscoring its commitment to sustainable tourism and providing guests with immersive culinary journeys inspired by the island’s natural bounty.
For years, Baros has been dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for its guests. The introduction of the Chef’s Garden experiences elevates this commitment, inviting gourmets and discerning travellers to savour the Maldives in a truly unique way.
Unlike larger, more contemporary resorts, Baros is intimate in scale and nurtures a deep respect for its delicate ecosystem, a philosophy that is beautifully reflected in its garden-to-table approach to dining.
Guests can now immerse themselves in the vibrant flavours of the island through three distinct Chef’s Garden experiences:
Island Infusions Herbs and Spices Workshop: unleash your inner spice master
Embark on an aromatic journey with Baros’ Chef, exploring the diverse Maldivian herbs and spices flourishing in the garden. Learn about their unique properties, witness the art of blending spices using traditional techniques and take home a fragrant selection as a memento.
Garden Rise: start your day with serenity and nourishment
Awaken your senses with a revitalising private yoga or meditation session on the unique Piano Deck, followed by a wholesome breakfast amid the tranquil beauty of the Chef’s Garden.
Ocean Harvest: from ocean to table, an exclusive culinary adventure
Embark on a private sunset fishing trip accompanied by our expert crew. Return with your fresh catch and witness the chef transform it into a bespoke ‘surprise menu’, enjoyed in the enchanting ambience of the Chef’s Garden.
The Chef’s Garden at Baros flourishes with a diverse array of local and seasonal produce, including papaya, mango, stone apple, taro, ginger, bittergourd, Maldivian chilli, Maldivian rocket, micro herbs, pandan leaves, curry leaves and moringa. We also have a Spice Boutique, where guests can buy local delicacies.
This dedication to locally sourced ingredients not only ensure superior flavour and freshness but also supports the island’s ecosystem and reduces its carbon footprint.
As a pioneering resort in the Maldives since 1973, Baros has consistently blended tradition with innovation to create exquisite experiences. The Chef’s Garden dining further enhances its reputation as a leader in Maldivian fine dining and sustainable tourism, offering unparalleled moments for couples seeking a romantic dinner or private dining in a breathtaking natural setting.
This initiative also aligns with the growing global trend of garden-to-table dining and sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.
Executive chef Ken Gundu, comments: “Our Chef’s Garden is truly the heart of our culinary philosophy here at Baros. When you harvest produce mere moments before it’s prepared, you taste the vibrant difference that simply can’t be found in ingredients that aren’t as fresh. Beyond the dining experiences we create for our guests, the garden also plays a vital role in supplying our staff canteen. It’s incredibly important to me that our dedicated team also benefits from the same high-quality, nutritious ingredients that our guests enjoy. It reinforces our commitment to wellness across the board and fosters a true garden-to-table culture that extends to everyone on the island.”
The St. Regis Maldives announces exciting culinary journey with renowned Chef Jolly
Over the turquoise waters of the Dhaalu Atoll, a rare culinary voyage is about to unfold as The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes the celebrated Chef Surjan Singh, fondly known as Chef Jolly, for two-month pop-up residency from mid-October to mid-December 2025. This immersive celebration of Indian cuisine coincides with the festive spirit of Diwali, blending tradition with contemporary flair in a truly unforgettable island setting.
A beloved TV personality on MasterChef India, Chef Jolly brings over 30 years of culinary expertise to this special collaboration. Celebrated for his ability to blend royal Indian heritage with everyday comfort food, he unveils a vibrant menu inspired by his travels, culinary roots, and the rich tapestry of the Indian subcontinent.
Guests can expect standout creations such as Lamb Ghee Roast served on Malabar Bread Tacos, Cafreal Tiger Prawns, and his signature Butter Chicken. Each dish will be accompanied by fragrant biryanis, hand-rolled breads, toasted spices, and house-made chutneys—all carefully plated to evoke both nostalgia and discovery. A bespoke cocktail list brings further depth to the experience, with Indian-inspired blends such as The Great Indian and Imli Margarita, along with thoughtfully curated wines and low-ABV selections.
“Food is memory. It’s emotion. It’s a journey,” shares Chef Jolly. “To bring the vibrancy and soul of Indian cuisine to The St. Regis Maldives is a true privilege. Each dish tells a story, one of tradition, reinvention, and joy.”
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members have the exclusive opportunity to bid on an extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience. The package includes a five-night stay for two guests in an Overwater Villa with Pool from October 19 to 24, with daily breakfast at Alba, a private six-course wine-paired dinner hosted by Chef Jolly himself, and a curated wellness experience featuring a signature massage and the renowned Blue Hole hydrotherapy journey at Iridium Spa. Round-trip seaplane transfers from Malé International Airport are also included, creating a seamless luxury journey from arrival to farewell.
Tucked away on its own private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a destination that embodies barefoot luxury and discreet glamour. Its striking architecture, an elegant harmony of tropical modernism and local inspiration—blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort features 77 spacious villas, each offering panoramic ocean views or lush jungle surroundings, along with personalized St. Regis Butler Service. From restorative treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa to yachting adventures aboard the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge, the experience is curated for those who seek both indulgence and escape.
This limited-time pop-up isn’t just a dining event, it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the unmatched power of storytelling through food. It’s where the timeless rituals of Indian hospitality meet the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.
Members can now bid for a Curated Culinary Experience with Chef Jolly and a five-night stay in at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort from now until 25 August through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. For more information, visit stregismaldives.com.
Sustainability in bloom at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ newly transformed Spice Garden
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has unveiled its newly reimagined Spice Garden, a vibrant embodiment of sustainability, sensory exploration, and culinary innovation. Under the expert care of in-house horticulturist Zabih and the culinary guidance of Executive Chef Frank, the revitalised garden has become central to the resort’s garden-to-table ethos, shaping the evolution of the guest dining journey—most notably reflected in the enhanced Lazy Lunch menu.
Set within the resort’s grounds, the Spice Garden has undergone a significant transformation into a flourishing haven of organic herbs, spices, and edible plants, many of which now appear on the menu just hours after being harvested. This abundance of fresh, homegrown produce has redefined the resort’s culinary landscape, with seasonal ingredients and authentic flavours now taking pride of place, particularly in the Lazy Lunch offering.
The new direction has allowed for even greater incorporation of local harvests into the menu, with freshly picked herbs and vegetables enriching the taste and nutritional value of each dish. This approach also grants the chefs the freedom to adapt the menu according to the changing seasons, continuously presenting guests with something innovative and exciting.
To bring guests closer to this philosophy, Alila Kothaifaru has introduced a complimentary Spice Garden Walk, led by horticulturist Zabih. With his deep passion and careful stewardship, the garden has become a sensory-rich learning environment. Guests are encouraged to touch, smell, and taste a variety of tropical herbs and spices while learning about their origins, culinary uses, and environmental significance.
Zabih views the garden as an invitation to reconnect with nature, offering guests an experience that engages all the senses and fosters a deeper appreciation for the ingredients behind each meal. The garden walk and Lazy Lunch, though distinct experiences, together offer a comprehensive exploration of the journey from soil to plate.
Seasonal menus continue to draw inspiration from the garden, reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, wellness, and the use of locally sourced ingredients. General Manager Thomas affirms this vision, highlighting the Spice Garden as a symbol of the resort’s commitment to meaningful guest experiences. He notes that it reflects a broader aim to blend sustainability with cultural authenticity, offering visitors a more personal and enriching stay.
Whether strolling through the fragrant pathways of the garden or enjoying a sunlit lunch featuring ingredients harvested mere moments earlier, guests are invited to savour the harmony between cuisine, nature, and place—making every bite a celebration of the island’s rich natural abundance.
