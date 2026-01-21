Valentine’s dining elevated at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with Chef Bruno Ménard

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is hosting French chef Bruno Ménard for an exclusive Valentine’s Day gastronomic programme in February, bringing one of Asia’s most respected culinary figures to the resort for a limited series of dining experiences.

Chef Ménard is internationally recognised for holding three Michelin stars in Tokyo for five consecutive years and brings more than 35 years of culinary experience to the Maldives. Now based in Singapore, he is known for his refined French techniques, contemporary interpretations and precise attention to detail.

On 14 February 2026, Lily Beach will present a Valentine’s Day Signature Dinner curated by Chef Ménard at Les Turquoise D’Aqua, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The venue is a recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, reflecting the strength of its wine programme and bar offerings. The setting and beverage selection are designed to complement the multi-course menu prepared for the evening, with cocktails that balance classic styles with modern presentation.

In addition to the signature dinner, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Ménard’s cuisine during lunch at the beachfront AQVA Restaurant on 13 and 14 February 2026, where a selection of dishes created by the chef will be featured.

Chef Ménard’s visit forms part of Lily Beach’s ongoing focus on presenting internationally recognised culinary talent within its dining programme, reinforcing its position in delivering curated gastronomic experiences.

Lily Beach is known for its diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, offering a range of global cuisines, premium wines and crafted cocktails across beachfront and overwater venues. These experiences are integrated into the resort’s Platinum All-Inclusive concept, which includes gourmet dining, premium beverages, curated wine selections and selected signature experiences, allowing guests to enjoy a seamless luxury stay centred on dining and hospitality.