Valentine’s dining elevated at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with Chef Bruno Ménard
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is hosting French chef Bruno Ménard for an exclusive Valentine’s Day gastronomic programme in February, bringing one of Asia’s most respected culinary figures to the resort for a limited series of dining experiences.
Chef Ménard is internationally recognised for holding three Michelin stars in Tokyo for five consecutive years and brings more than 35 years of culinary experience to the Maldives. Now based in Singapore, he is known for his refined French techniques, contemporary interpretations and precise attention to detail.
On 14 February 2026, Lily Beach will present a Valentine’s Day Signature Dinner curated by Chef Ménard at Les Turquoise D’Aqua, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The venue is a recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, reflecting the strength of its wine programme and bar offerings. The setting and beverage selection are designed to complement the multi-course menu prepared for the evening, with cocktails that balance classic styles with modern presentation.
In addition to the signature dinner, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Ménard’s cuisine during lunch at the beachfront AQVA Restaurant on 13 and 14 February 2026, where a selection of dishes created by the chef will be featured.
Chef Ménard’s visit forms part of Lily Beach’s ongoing focus on presenting internationally recognised culinary talent within its dining programme, reinforcing its position in delivering curated gastronomic experiences.
Lily Beach is known for its diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, offering a range of global cuisines, premium wines and crafted cocktails across beachfront and overwater venues. These experiences are integrated into the resort’s Platinum All-Inclusive concept, which includes gourmet dining, premium beverages, curated wine selections and selected signature experiences, allowing guests to enjoy a seamless luxury stay centred on dining and hospitality.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives hosts Campania Wine Dinner with Mastroberardino
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is hosting an exclusive Mastroberardino Wine Dinner on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, inviting wine enthusiasts and culinary travellers to an evening of fine wine and gastronomy at The Shack, the resort’s secluded sandbank venue.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the intimate dinner celebrates Mastroberardino, one of Italy’s longest-established winemaking families, known for championing Campania’s native grape varieties since the mid-18th century. Led by Piero Mastroberardino, a tenth-generation winemaker and an internationally recognised figure in Italian viticulture, the estate is widely regarded for preserving and promoting historic varietals such as Greco, Fiano and Aglianico, including the Taurasi DOCG.
Guests will take part in a curated dining experience featuring a bespoke multi-course menu created by Executive Chef Frank and paired with a selection of Mastroberardino wines. The menu begins with Greco di Tufo DOCG and Fiano di Avellino DOCG, continues with Lacrimarosa Rosato, and concludes with Radici Taurasi DOCG, followed by a dessert course paired with Melizie Fiano Passito.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said the resort aims to create dining experiences that go beyond conventional formats, where heritage, storytelling and setting come together in a meaningful way. He noted that hosting the Mastroberardino Wine Dinner on a private sandbank provides an opportunity to present one of Italy’s historic winemaking traditions while offering guests an intimate evening within the natural setting of the Maldives.
In addition to its heritage, Mastroberardino is recognised for its sustainability practices, including responsible vineyard management, biodiversity conservation and energy efficiency. These values align closely with Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ own approach to mindful luxury and environmental stewardship.
Kandolhu Maldives curates Peruvian culinary journey with Claudia Canessa
Kandolhu Maldives has announced its next culinary collaboration with Lima-born chef Claudia Canessa, with a special residency scheduled from 30 April to 4 May 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to experience the flavours of Peru through a series of dining events curated by one of the country’s most recognised contemporary culinary figures.
Chef Canessa brings extensive experience and a distinctive culinary perspective to Kandolhu Island. She is best known for her work at Amaru in St. Moritz, a bespoke restaurant created specifically for her and designed by Luke Edward Hall, where she presents Peruvian cuisine shaped by Swiss restraint. Her cooking style is rooted in the traditions of Peru while incorporating refined techniques, earning international recognition for the balance and precision of her ceviche dishes.
Her cuisine reflects influences from South America, Japan and Mexico. Having lived in Switzerland for many years, Chef Canessa credits her adopted country with shaping her approach to harmony in cooking. She describes the evolution of her style as a journey towards symmetry, with Swiss culinary discipline refining her palate, particularly in the use of spices, allowing her to present bold flavours that remain measured and controlled.
Chef Canessa’s signature style is defined by layered aromatic flavours and careful use of spice. Her residency at Kandolhu will feature a selection of her most noted dishes, including Tuna Chicano with lemon zest and a salmon tiradito served with yuzu ponzu.
The collaboration is designed to offer guests a focused gastronomic experience, combining Chef Canessa’s culinary approach with the setting of Kandolhu Island.
The programme for the residency includes:
- Special Peruvian Lunch: Served daily at Ato Roa from Thursday, 30 April to Sunday, 3 May. Two seatings will be offered each day, with a maximum of seven guests per seating.
- Surprise Dinner Menu: The residency will conclude on Monday, 4 May, with a four-course surprise dinner menu at Olive Restaurant, limited to 14 guests.
The partnership is expected to enhance Kandolhu’s culinary offering, support its reputation for curated dining experiences, and introduce new creative influences to the resort’s culinary team.
Meera Sodha to host plant-forward dining experience at Kurumba Maldives
Kurumba Maldives has announced an exciting culinary collaboration with acclaimed food columnist and cookbook author Meera Sodha. Scheduled from 13 to 15 February 2026, this partnership brings Meera Sodha’s celebrated plant-forward cooking philosophy to the coral shores of Kurumba for a series of curated dining experiences.
This special activation sees Sodha join forces with Kurumba’s own esteemed culinary team. Together, they’ll craft and present a collection of dishes inspired by her acclaimed cookbooks ‘Fresh India’ and ‘Made in India’, which champion bold, vibrant, and accessible vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The collaboration promises to deliver an authentic Gujarati experience that will delight guests, food enthusiasts, and discerning travellers alike.
Throughout her residency, guests at Kurumba Maldives will discover plant-based dishes that reflect Sodha’s signature style. The event showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients, presented through a series of thoughtfully crafted dining experiences including a Sunset Canapé Evening at Athiri Beach Bar on 15 February 2026.
The collaboration represents a significant moment for the Maldivian culinary scene – a rare chance to experience the creations of one of the UK’s most influential food writers in an iconic island setting. Travellers with a passion for creative and flavourful food will discover a fresh and inspiring take on vegetarian and vegan dining.
For more information or to make a booking, visit www.kurumba.com.
