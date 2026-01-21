Featured
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils Masters of Crafts programme for 2026
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its Masters of Crafts programme for 2026, presenting a year-long series of residencies and collaborations designed to celebrate artistry, innovation and cultural exchange. The programme brings together internationally recognised figures across culinary arts, mixology, wellness, sport, music and design, inviting guests to engage with craftsmanship at its highest level within one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island settings.
The 2026 calendar reflects the resort’s focus on transformative travel and experiential learning, uniting masters from diverse disciplines who share a commitment to excellence. Throughout the year, guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of experiences, from surf coaching with a world-class athlete and guided stargazing with an astronomer, to Michelin-starred dining, bar takeovers by leading mixologists, immersive wellness practices and encounters with contemporary artists. The programme is shaped by the resort’s Blue Prescription philosophy, which emphasises wellbeing, balance and the restorative power of the natural environment.
The year opens in January with the return of movement coach and founder of the Jacy Method, Jacy Cunningham, who will lead a four-day training series focused on resilience, strength and mindful movement. His sessions will take place across the resort’s gardens, beach and spa spaces, combining high-intensity training with breathwork and connection to the surrounding seascape. Later in January, singer-songwriter and producer Madison McFerrin will present a series of three performances, including a sunset gathering, a candlelit concert and a relaxed morning coffee session, offering guests an intimate introduction to her neo-soul, R&B and jazz-influenced sound.
In February, the culinary and beverage programme will be highlighted by chef Maurizio Bufi of the Michelin-starred Il Fagiano and head mixologist Rama Redzepi, who will host a series of dining and cocktail events at the resort’s Italian restaurant. Their collaboration will combine regional Italian cuisine with curated cocktail pairings, marking the opening of the Behind the Bar series for 2026.
March will see the arrival of award-winning floral designer Harijanto Setiwan, who will host workshops, a botanical afternoon tea and culinary experiences featuring edible flowers, alongside children’s workshops and in-villa floral installations using locally sourced and sustainable materials. In April, astronomer and author Tom Kerss will guide guests through a programme of stargazing experiences, introducing both adults and children to the constellations visible from the Maldives and the stories, science and mythology behind them. Later in the month, mindset mentor Harriet Mandak will lead a three-night retreat for couples, offering guided workshops and shared activities designed to support conscious partnerships.
In June, a trio of leading Asian bars from The World’s 50 Best Bars list will take part in a series of bar takeovers and workshops as part of the resort’s fifth anniversary celebrations, bringing together The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Sathorn Bangkok. In July, big wave surfer Nic von Rupp will return to the resort during the Maldives’ peak surf season, offering coaching sessions for both adults and children around selected surf breaks in the atoll.
The autumn programme continues in October with chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, who will present a series of fine dining events at the resort’s Beach Shack. In November, fermentation specialist Alexis Goertz will curate a five-day programme of workshops and tastings focused on gut health and probiotic cuisine during the Thanksgiving period. The year concludes in December with a mixology residency by Moebius, ranked among the world’s leading bars, followed by a mindfulness session led by author and wellbeing advocate Virginia Gambardella, integrating meditation, oceanfront reflection and alcohol-free mixology.
Through its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to position itself as a destination for immersive, high-level experiences that combine cultural exchange, wellbeing and creative expression within a refined island setting.
Cooking
Valentine’s dining elevated at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with Chef Bruno Ménard
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is hosting French chef Bruno Ménard for an exclusive Valentine’s Day gastronomic programme in February, bringing one of Asia’s most respected culinary figures to the resort for a limited series of dining experiences.
Chef Ménard is internationally recognised for holding three Michelin stars in Tokyo for five consecutive years and brings more than 35 years of culinary experience to the Maldives. Now based in Singapore, he is known for his refined French techniques, contemporary interpretations and precise attention to detail.
On 14 February 2026, Lily Beach will present a Valentine’s Day Signature Dinner curated by Chef Ménard at Les Turquoise D’Aqua, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The venue is a recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, reflecting the strength of its wine programme and bar offerings. The setting and beverage selection are designed to complement the multi-course menu prepared for the evening, with cocktails that balance classic styles with modern presentation.
In addition to the signature dinner, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Ménard’s cuisine during lunch at the beachfront AQVA Restaurant on 13 and 14 February 2026, where a selection of dishes created by the chef will be featured.
Chef Ménard’s visit forms part of Lily Beach’s ongoing focus on presenting internationally recognised culinary talent within its dining programme, reinforcing its position in delivering curated gastronomic experiences.
Lily Beach is known for its diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, offering a range of global cuisines, premium wines and crafted cocktails across beachfront and overwater venues. These experiences are integrated into the resort’s Platinum All-Inclusive concept, which includes gourmet dining, premium beverages, curated wine selections and selected signature experiences, allowing guests to enjoy a seamless luxury stay centred on dining and hospitality.
Action
Siyam World hosts Fernando Torres and Mark Noble for festive football camps
Siyam World Maldives created the setting for two memorable football experiences during the festive season, as Fernando Torres and Mark Noble led a series of camps that transformed the holidays into shared moments of play, discovery and connection. With phones set aside and screens forgotten, more than fifty young players became fully absorbed in movement, laughter and island life.
Over two days, former World Cup winner Fernando Torres hosted an exclusive children’s football camp for resort guests, welcoming more than fifty players aged between four and fourteen. Mornings that began by the lagoon gradually shifted to the football pitch, as relaxed holiday routines evolved into informal training sessions filled with energy and enjoyment.
Torres, widely known as El Niño, brought the same enthusiasm that defined his career with Spain and Chelsea, tempered with humour and an easygoing approach suited to the island setting. He played alongside the children, encouraged the youngest participants and offered guidance without interrupting the sense of fun. One moment captured the tone of the camp when a four-year-old attempted to nutmeg him. The attempt failed, but the laughter that followed set the mood for the sessions that continued into the afternoon.
Torres remarked that children are less concerned with reputation than with the simple pleasure of playing the game, noting that this was when the experience felt most genuine. Parents observed from the sidelines as the sessions unfolded, gradually realising that the camp had become a highlight of their family holiday.
One guest, visiting from London, said the family had arrived for the sunshine and water park, and had not expected their eight-year-old to be playing football with a former World Cup winner. She added that her son had not removed his signed jersey since.
Earlier in December, Siyam World welcomed former West Ham United captain Mark Noble for a five-day football programme. Known for his long career and leadership at the club, Noble led daily sessions that focused on teamwork, simple technique and encouragement, exchanging formal settings for cones, drills and steady guidance.
By the end of the programme, the camp had taken on the character of an informal family memory rather than a structured course. For the children, it was several days of football. For parents, it became a defining moment of their stay, remembered through shared photographs, stories and moments that lingered beyond the holiday.
Together, the two camps reflected Siyam World Maldives’ growing emphasis on immersive, sport-led experiences, where internationally recognised athletes meet the informal rhythm of island life. The approach aims to create opportunities for families to connect through experiences that feel natural, joyful and quietly distinctive, adding another dimension to the resort’s family offering.
Cooking
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives hosts Campania Wine Dinner with Mastroberardino
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is hosting an exclusive Mastroberardino Wine Dinner on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, inviting wine enthusiasts and culinary travellers to an evening of fine wine and gastronomy at The Shack, the resort’s secluded sandbank venue.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the intimate dinner celebrates Mastroberardino, one of Italy’s longest-established winemaking families, known for championing Campania’s native grape varieties since the mid-18th century. Led by Piero Mastroberardino, a tenth-generation winemaker and an internationally recognised figure in Italian viticulture, the estate is widely regarded for preserving and promoting historic varietals such as Greco, Fiano and Aglianico, including the Taurasi DOCG.
Guests will take part in a curated dining experience featuring a bespoke multi-course menu created by Executive Chef Frank and paired with a selection of Mastroberardino wines. The menu begins with Greco di Tufo DOCG and Fiano di Avellino DOCG, continues with Lacrimarosa Rosato, and concludes with Radici Taurasi DOCG, followed by a dessert course paired with Melizie Fiano Passito.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said the resort aims to create dining experiences that go beyond conventional formats, where heritage, storytelling and setting come together in a meaningful way. He noted that hosting the Mastroberardino Wine Dinner on a private sandbank provides an opportunity to present one of Italy’s historic winemaking traditions while offering guests an intimate evening within the natural setting of the Maldives.
In addition to its heritage, Mastroberardino is recognised for its sustainability practices, including responsible vineyard management, biodiversity conservation and energy efficiency. These values align closely with Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ own approach to mindful luxury and environmental stewardship.
