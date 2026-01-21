The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils Masters of Crafts programme for 2026

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its Masters of Crafts programme for 2026, presenting a year-long series of residencies and collaborations designed to celebrate artistry, innovation and cultural exchange. The programme brings together internationally recognised figures across culinary arts, mixology, wellness, sport, music and design, inviting guests to engage with craftsmanship at its highest level within one of the Maldives’ most distinctive island settings.

The 2026 calendar reflects the resort’s focus on transformative travel and experiential learning, uniting masters from diverse disciplines who share a commitment to excellence. Throughout the year, guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of experiences, from surf coaching with a world-class athlete and guided stargazing with an astronomer, to Michelin-starred dining, bar takeovers by leading mixologists, immersive wellness practices and encounters with contemporary artists. The programme is shaped by the resort’s Blue Prescription philosophy, which emphasises wellbeing, balance and the restorative power of the natural environment.

The year opens in January with the return of movement coach and founder of the Jacy Method, Jacy Cunningham, who will lead a four-day training series focused on resilience, strength and mindful movement. His sessions will take place across the resort’s gardens, beach and spa spaces, combining high-intensity training with breathwork and connection to the surrounding seascape. Later in January, singer-songwriter and producer Madison McFerrin will present a series of three performances, including a sunset gathering, a candlelit concert and a relaxed morning coffee session, offering guests an intimate introduction to her neo-soul, R&B and jazz-influenced sound.

In February, the culinary and beverage programme will be highlighted by chef Maurizio Bufi of the Michelin-starred Il Fagiano and head mixologist Rama Redzepi, who will host a series of dining and cocktail events at the resort’s Italian restaurant. Their collaboration will combine regional Italian cuisine with curated cocktail pairings, marking the opening of the Behind the Bar series for 2026.

March will see the arrival of award-winning floral designer Harijanto Setiwan, who will host workshops, a botanical afternoon tea and culinary experiences featuring edible flowers, alongside children’s workshops and in-villa floral installations using locally sourced and sustainable materials. In April, astronomer and author Tom Kerss will guide guests through a programme of stargazing experiences, introducing both adults and children to the constellations visible from the Maldives and the stories, science and mythology behind them. Later in the month, mindset mentor Harriet Mandak will lead a three-night retreat for couples, offering guided workshops and shared activities designed to support conscious partnerships.

In June, a trio of leading Asian bars from The World’s 50 Best Bars list will take part in a series of bar takeovers and workshops as part of the resort’s fifth anniversary celebrations, bringing together The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo and Bar Sathorn Bangkok. In July, big wave surfer Nic von Rupp will return to the resort during the Maldives’ peak surf season, offering coaching sessions for both adults and children around selected surf breaks in the atoll.

The autumn programme continues in October with chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, who will present a series of fine dining events at the resort’s Beach Shack. In November, fermentation specialist Alexis Goertz will curate a five-day programme of workshops and tastings focused on gut health and probiotic cuisine during the Thanksgiving period. The year concludes in December with a mixology residency by Moebius, ranked among the world’s leading bars, followed by a mindfulness session led by author and wellbeing advocate Virginia Gambardella, integrating meditation, oceanfront reflection and alcohol-free mixology.

Through its 2026 Masters of Crafts programme, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to position itself as a destination for immersive, high-level experiences that combine cultural exchange, wellbeing and creative expression within a refined island setting.