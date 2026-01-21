Sebastian Frank to present ‘Roots & Waves’ menus at Nova Maldives in May 2026

Sebastian Frank, acclaimed chef and owner of Berlin’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Restaurant Horváth, will be a guest chef at Nova Maldives from 10 to 15 May 2026, presenting an exceptional culinary residency. Originally from Austria, Frank has developed a distinctive culinary signature through his philosophy of “emancipated vegetable cuisine” — a radically personal approach that moves far beyond conventional fine dining.

For Nova, Sebastian Frank has created a series of new menus under the theme “Roots & Waves” — bold, uncompromising and defined by clarity. The menus express the essence of his cuisine: no artifice, no luxury for luxury’s sake. Instead, seemingly simple ingredients take centre stage, elevated through precise craftsmanship, creative techniques and the transformative power of time. The result is food with purpose, character and lasting impact.

At the heart of Chef Sebastian’s emancipated vegetable cuisine is an uncompromising focus on vegetables and fruit. During his residency at Nova, ingredients such as aubergine, spinach and pumpkin will play a central role, reflecting his commitment to regional and seasonal produce. By exploring their flavours in multiple dimensions, Chef Sebastian creates a completely new culinary experience. The predominantly vegetarian focus not only reflects his personal philosophy, but also aligns seamlessly with Nova’s sustainability-led concept.

During the residency, Chef Sebastian will host two exclusive gourmet dinners at Flames Restaurant on 10 and 15 May 2026. On 12 May 2026, guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a vegetable-focused cooking class at Soul Kitchen, where Chef Sebastian will present the signature recipe of his iconic dish “Celery – Mature and Young”. The celery component of this dish undergoes a unique maturation process lasting an entire year.

An optional, trend-setting non-alcoholic beverage pairing will be available alongside the menus, featuring tea infusions, house-made vegetable juices, premium oils and refined reductions. All menus are offered either fully vegetarian or, alternatively, with locally sourced fish or meat components.

Sebastian Frank describes his philosophy in his own words: “Restriction is focus, and vegetables are my strongest form of expression. I continually engage with my culinary roots, which enables me to create dishes that emotionally resonate with people. I am very much looking forward to introducing Nova’s guests to my emancipated vegetable cuisine — with refined dishes that unite Maldivian and regional ingredients.”

This approach fits seamlessly with the ethos of Nova Maldives, where enjoyment, sustainability and modern lifestyle converge to create an exceptional fine-dining experience in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Sebastian Frank, a true pioneer of vegetable-led cuisine, to Nova,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives. “We are excited to experience his creative dishes that combine Maldivian ingredients with regional produce. Maldivian cuisine lends itself surprisingly well to vegetarian and even vegan interpretations — traditional fish curry, for example, is now often prepared with sweet potato or jackfruit. Curries featuring pumpkin, aubergine, okra or chickpeas are also popular, alongside vegetarian snacks such as fried plantain or breadfruit. Our guests at Nova will be able to enjoy this diversity throughout the residency.”

For bookings and more information on the island resort, visit Nova’s website.