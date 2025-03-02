News
Experience soulful Ramadan at Nova Maldives with Iftar, Suhur offerings
This Ramadan, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, invites GCC guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness and tranquillity with private Iftar and Suhoor experiences amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian islands. Combining authentic flavours, serene privacy, and soulful luxury, Nova ensures a heartfelt observation of the holy month, creating unforgettable memories for its guests.
For those observing Suhoor, Nova offers an elevated culinary journey served privately in their villa between 11:00PM and 2:00AM. The menu includes an exquisite selection of traditional dishes such as Khodra, Foul Madams, Balilah, Labneh, Halloum Meshwe, Bayd Mekly, and Fattet Hummus, ensuring an indulgent and authentic experience that honours the spirit of Ramadan.
Guests are invited to begin their day with a moment of gratitude and positivity, reflecting on cherished memories or taking in the stunning beauty that surrounds them at Nova. The soothing sound of waves and the soft glow of the sunrise provide the perfect setting for a serene meditation session on the island’s pristine sandy shores.
As the day unfolds, guests can immerse themselves in Nova’s breathtaking natural wonders. They may wander through lush tropical landscapes, admire the vibrant hues of native flora, or simply unwind by the sparkling waters. For those seeking adventure, the ocean presents an extraordinary opportunity to dive into its crystal-clear depths, where they can swim alongside majestic whale sharks and graceful manta rays—creating unforgettable memories that will stay with them forever.
As the sun sets, guests can break their fast with thoughtfully curated Iftar delivered directly to the privacy of their villa. Included in the room rate, this complimentary experience celebrates the essence of Ramadan with a harmonious blend of traditional Middle Eastern flavours and Maldivian hospitality. The menu features indulgent selections such as dates, fresh juices, mezze platters, lamb kebab with dill yogurt sauce, a selection of Arabic sweets, and refreshing cut fruits, crafted to nourish both the body and soul in a serene ambiance.
The Suhoor experience is available at AED 260++ for two guests. During the month of Ramadan, guests can enjoy soulful stays starting from AED 2,971 per night on a Full Board basis in a Beach Villa with a private pool. For an elevated experience, Water Villas with a Jacuzzi are also available from AED 3,100 per night, inclusive of Full Board dining.
Reserve your bookings on www.nova-maldives.com.
Hideaway’s The Signature Collection partners with Serandipians Private Residences
The Signature Collection at Hideaway has announced its strategic partnership with the prestigious assembly of luxury establishments, The Serandipians by Traveller Made.
Serandipians and Takumians are exclusive network communities of luxury travel designers, curated and led by Traveller Made. Dedicated to crafting exceptional bespoke journeys, they cater to discerning travellers seeking unique, tailor-made experiences guided by seasoned experts committed to delivering unparalleled service and personalised recommendations.
Carefully pre-selected by Traveller Made, The Signature Collection at Hideaway now stands among a distinguished group of highly renowned hotels as a Serandipians Private Residences Partner, reflecting its commitment to unparalleled excellence and unrivalled hospitality. This collaboration further cements The Signature Collection’s position as a premier ultra-luxury retreat in the Maldives, offering unique experiences tailored to the world’s most discerning travellers.
As a Serandipians Private Residences Partner, The Signature Collection gains access to an exclusive network that curates unparalleled, one-of-a-kind experiences for those seeking ultimate privacy, elegance, and bespoke service.
This partnership reinforces The Signature Collection’s commitment to delivering exceptional luxury, personalised services, and world-class hospitality, ensuring that every guest enjoys an extraordinary escape in the Maldives.
The Signature Collection at Hideaway is an exclusive enclave of nine ultra-luxurious, multi-bedroom residences that redefine sophistication, grandeur, and privacy. Designed for elite travellers seeking unparalleled elegance, these expansive villas offer world-class amenities, including 24-hour personal butler service, dedicated private buggy service, Signature Experiences, exclusive BVLGARI amenities, special gifts, access to a private chef who can create your very own private BBQ on the beach, and more personalised services and privileges. The Signature Collection provides an extraordinary escape where luxury meets serenity in one of the most breathtaking locations in the Maldives.
Tucked away in the unspoiled northern Maldives, The Signature Collection is based inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, which is an exclusive sanctuary of luxury, privacy, and world-class hospitality. Set on the pristine shores of Dhonakulhi Island in Haa Alifu Atoll, the resort boasts some of the largest and most secluded villas in the Maldives, offering an unparalleled sense of space and tranquillity. Whether indulging in gourmet dining, rejuvenating at the award-winning spa, or embarking on unforgettable marine adventures, Hideaway is the ultimate escape for discerning travellers in search of exclusivity, privacy, romance, and relaxation.
The resort’s unique double house reef teems with vibrant marine life, from the elusive guitar sharks to the enchanting anemone fish, creating a breathtaking underwater world for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. For those seeking adventure on land, Hideaway features an impressive selection of sports facilities, including a golf putting green, indoor golf simulator, outdoor tennis, Padel, indoor badminton, table tennis, football, beach volleyball, and more.
For families and thrill-seekers, the Floating Aqua Park in the lagoon provides endless fun for both children and adults, while the PADI-certified dive school caters to both beginners and experienced divers. An array of watersports and snorkelling excursions ensures that every guest can explore the Maldives’ mesmerising waters at their own pace.
Dining at Hideaway is a culinary journey with diverse gastronomic experiences ranging from themed buffets to à la carte fine dining. The resort’s elegant restaurants and bars offer an exquisite selection of flavours, ensuring a truly unforgettable dining experience in paradise.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Maldives’ longest pool, reimagined Beach & Sunset Beach Pavilions
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has unveiled its entirely refurbished Beach and Sunset Beach Pavilions alongside the opening of the Maldives’ Longest Pool, an incredible 210m masterpiece, combining fresh design and a more refined guest experience. The newly revamped Beach Pavilions represent a thoughtful evolution of the previous Deluxe Rooms, now offering an elevated yet approachable luxury designed to balance comfort and style – a new era of beachfront living in the Maldives.
Available in two categories, these two-story, four room accommodations seamlessly connect guests to their stunning surroundings, offering private terraces with uninterrupted views of the beach, lagoon, and ocean. The 40 x Beach Pavilions face the lagoon and provide direct beach and pool access, while the 60 x Sunset Beach Pavilions showcase spectacular ocean and sunset vistas and overlook the Maldives’ longest pool, enhanced by a sunken pool bar for ultimate relaxation. Whether enjoying a tranquil swim or unwinding on the private terrace, guests are immersed in a setting that perfectly balances simplicity and sophistication.
The interior design, reimagined by London-based Studio Sixty7 over a six-month period, features a seamless open-plan concept that emphasises a connection to the outdoors and uninterrupted ocean views. The new design replaces darker tones with a light, modern neutral palette, incorporating soft grey stripes, natural linens, and rich veined marble tiles in the open-plan bathrooms for a touch of understated luxury. Thoughtfully integrated lighting and subtle design elements create a calming, home-like environment where guests can unwind and enjoy their private sanctuary.
A major highlight is the opening of the 210m long pool, the longest in the Maldives, running parallel to the beach and featuring a sunken pool bar ideal for casual socialising. A second 131 m pool offers additional space for relaxation, ensuring guests are never far from a refreshing dip. Both pools are ocean-facing, seamlessly connecting guests with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.
“We have made these uplifting changes to one of our most high-in-demand room categories, and we are confident that this transformation makes it the best, value-for-money beachfront stay in the Maldives today,” says Hassan Adil, Assistant Group General Manager of Sun Siyam Resorts.
The refreshed pavilions and new pools align with Olhuveli’s 24 hour attainable all-inclusive focus, offering guests everything they need for a stress-free stay , from diverse dining, to all-inclusive cocktails by the pool.
The new Beach Pavilions and Sunset Beach Pavilions at Sun Siyam Olhuveli will welcome guests starting March 1, 2025, with bookings now available for those seeking a stylish yet practical beachfront retreat in the Maldives. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a relaxing break with friends, these record-breaking pools and revitalised pavilions offer an unmatched escape in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
