Awards
Nova Maldives wins global acclaim with 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award
Nova Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, placing the island resort among the top-rated properties globally and affirming its status as a firm favourite among travellers.
This accolade is particularly significant given the Maldives’ dynamic and world-renowned resort landscape, where excellence is continually redefined. The award gains further weight as it is based entirely on authentic guest reviews—submitted by visitors who experienced Nova first-hand and shared reflections on the care, connection, and comfort they encountered during their stay.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, is a trusted resource within global traveller communities. It derives its credibility from millions of genuine reviews and insights contributed by real guests.
Since its establishment, Nova Maldives has remained dedicated to crafting transformative guest experiences, underpinned by a philosophy of laidback luxury, community connection, and personal wellbeing. The resort’s commitment to soft luxury creates a tranquil sanctuary where guests can foster deeper connections with nature and the local culture. Through heartfelt service, cultural immersion, and strong environmental initiatives—including marine conservation and coral restoration—Nova offers experiences infused with warmth, belonging, and a broader mission.
Being named among Tripadvisor’s standout global properties underscores Nova’s steadfast dedication to outstanding hospitality and the expertise of its devoted team. Every dish, dive, and guest interaction reflects the genuine care invested in making each stay unforgettable. At Nova, the destination is elevated by the passion and commitment of its people.
“This award recognises the entire Nova community, both our guests and team,” said General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru. “It’s a celebration of shared experiences, and we deeply value individual feedback from our guests. Going forward, Nova will continue creating soulful, rooted moments that touch hearts and stand the test of time.”
Nova’s commitment to sustainability and conscious travel is evident in its ongoing initiatives, including coral reef restoration, wellness diving programmes, mindful culinary offerings, and educational collaborations with local schools, PADI Aware, and the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme. The resort continues to set an example for balancing impact with indulgence, inviting travellers to engage in enriching, sustainable experiences through a variety of interactive workshops and community-led activities.
Awards
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives recognised among top 10% worldwide in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing the resort among the top 10% worldwide based on reviews from millions of TripAdvisor travelers. This accolade is awarded to properties that consistently receive outstanding traveler reviews and ratings over the past year, reflecting genuine guest satisfaction and excellence in service.
Each year, TripAdvisor celebrates the world’s favorite travel experiences based entirely on the voices of the global travel community. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives earned its place at the top due to the thoughtful reviews of guests who are consistently drawn to its distinctive blend of natural beauty, understated luxury, and attentive service. The resort’s eco-minimalist design is central to the guest experience, offering a refined simplicity that complements the island’s natural beauty.
Guests also frequently commend Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as a culinary destination, where masterful techniques and the freshest local ingredients combine to capture the essence of Maldivian flavor in bold and creative ways. From bespoke beachside dining and uniquely curated menus to weekly themed dinner nights, each meal is presented as a distinct journey.
Furthermore, the resort is considered a world-class destination for underwater adventure and exploration. With direct access to vibrant coral reefs and pristine dive sites, guests of all levels can discover the extraordinary marine life that surrounds the island—often cited as a highlight of their stay.
“The resort is truly honored to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor,” stated Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the genuine impressions of our guests. It stands as a testament to the dedication of our team, who are deeply committed to crafting remarkable and meaningful stays in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations.”
The management and team of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives extend their sincere gratitude to their valued guests for their continued support and thoughtful feedback. Their reviews not only shape the resort’s evolution but also help inspire travelers around the world to discover its unique offerings. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives remains committed to exceeding expectations and looks forward to welcoming guests—both familiar and new—for another unforgettable year in paradise.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised as 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Winners of this award from Tripadvisor represent the top 10% of listings worldwide on the platform.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor holds significant authority with travelers and diners. The Travelers’ Choice Award is determined by genuine feedback from individuals within the community who have visited establishments and shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. This methodology makes the award a respected and reliable indicator of travelers’ favorites.
The resort expressed deep gratitude to its guests and reviewers for their ongoing support and feedback, acknowledging that this recognition would not have been possible without them. A special acknowledgment was given to the dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment ensure that every guest has a memorable experience.
The resort conveyed its honor at being included among travelers’ favorites this year, noting that the Travelers’ Choice Award is a highly recognized and sought-after accolade in the travel industry, making it particularly valuable. This recognition, according to the resort, reflects the passion and care that are central to all operations at Reethi Faru Resort.
Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, stated, “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally signifies that the resort has made such a lasting impression on its visitors that many took the time to go online and share positive reviews about their experience. Tripadvisor hopes this recognition will continue to drive business to the resort in 2025 and beyond.”
Reethi Faru Resort is a bio-luxury island resort situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the resort provides luxurious accommodations, world-class dining options, and a diverse range of activities, all within a naturally pristine environment.
Awards
Brennia Kottefaru named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for 2025
Brennia Kottefaru has announced that it has been recognized as a winner of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing it among the top 10% of resorts worldwide. This honor celebrates businesses that consistently deliver outstanding experiences and have earned glowing traveler reviews over the past 12 months.
“We are truly humbled and honored to be included among travelers’ favorites this year,” said Brennia Kottefaru. “This recognition reflects the heartfelt dedication of our incredible team, the unwavering support of our partners, and the trust of our beloved guests who share their experiences with the world. Travelers’ Choice is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel industry, and we remain committed to creating lasting memories for all who visit us.”
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are determined by authentic feedback from travelers and diners worldwide, based on reviews shared on the platform over a 12-month period. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor’s recognition is a trusted indicator of excellence.
“Congratulations to Brennia Kottefaru on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to leave a glowing review.”
