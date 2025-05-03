Madifushi Private Island’s new Bella Six: Ultimate private villa experience for girls’ getaway

Madifushi Private Island has announced the launch of its newest and most exclusive accommodation, Bella Six — a first-of-its-kind, all-ladies private villa designed to redefine luxury, privacy, and indulgence in the Maldives.

Bella Six is a stunning four-bedroom beachfront villa curated exclusively for women seeking the ultimate escape with friends, sisters, mothers, or daughters. Every detail of this private sanctuary has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Highlights of Bella Six include a luxurious private beachside villa with four spacious bedrooms and a private pool for endless sun-soaked relaxation. An exclusive private spa for in-villa treatments and wellness awaits, complete with a private masseuse, along with a dedicated private BBQ experience under the stars to delight the culinary senses. A private buggy is on call for all personal island transport, while a personal butler is available to handle every need, ensuring a seamless and pampered stay.

From touchdown to takeoff, guests at Bella Six will enjoy a fully curated, private experience designed exclusively for women — making it the girls’ holiday everyone deserves.

“This villa is more than just a place to stay — it’s a celebration of friendship, freedom, and luxury designed especially for women,” said Ali Shakir, Group General Manager of Madifushi Private Island. “We’re proud to offer an experience that speaks to the desire for absolute privacy, indulgence, and meaningful connection.”

The official unveiling of Bella Six was made at ATM Dubai 2025, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism exhibitions, highlighting Madifushi Private Island’s commitment to innovation and excellence in luxury hospitality.

Booking inquiries for Bella Six are now open. For more information, please contact stay@madifushiprivateisland.com.mv.