Hop into unforgettable Easter at Madifushi Private Island
This Easter, Madifushi Private Island invites guests to experience a joyful and vibrant celebration filled with festive surprises, delightful treats, and memorable activities for the whole family. The resort has curated an exciting lineup of Easter-themed programs, ensuring a truly unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.
Guests can look forward to a series of Special Easter Surprises throughout their stay, including personalized touches and sweet surprises delivered right to their villas. Every guest will also receive a thoughtful Easter gift, specially prepared to spread the spirit of the season.
Adding to the festivities, the resort’s culinary team will be presenting a range of Easter-themed buffets, showcasing a mouthwatering spread of seasonal favorites, international dishes, and creative desserts crafted with a festive twist.
The Easter celebrations continue across the resort with vibrant Easter activities and decorations that promise to delight guests of all ages. From egg hunts, arts & crafts, and family games to beautifully decorated spaces that capture the essence of Easter, every corner of the resort is set to be brimming with color, joy, and the warmth of the season.
“At Madifushi Private Island, we believe in crafting meaningful holiday experiences. Our Easter program has been thoughtfully designed to bring families, friends, and guests together in the true spirit of celebration and togetherness,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island.
Madifushi Private Island provides an exclusive experience featuring luxurious villas, premium service, and a variety of recreational activities that embody the essence of Maldivian luxury. Located in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, the island also prioritises eco-friendly practices, ensuring that the island remains a pristine paradise for future generations.
For reservations or further information, please reach out to the resort at stay@madifushiprivateisland.com or +960 6720000. You can also explore more about the resort’s offerings by visiting the website at www.madifushiprivateisland.com.
Splash into Easter: Fun-filled family escape at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
This Easter, create unforgettable memories with your loved ones at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a paradise of adventure and endless family fun for all generations. Whether you are traveling with little ones, teenagers, parents, or grandparents, this vibrant island escape offers something for everyone. Nestled in the heart of North Male Atoll, it is a world of excitement where kids can embark on thrilling adventures, parents can unwind in comfort, and grandparents can soak in the beauty of the Maldives while enjoying quality time with family.
Imagine waking up in a stunning beachfront or overwater villa, where panoramic views of crystal-clear blue waters greet you every morning. Designed with families in mind, every accommodation option offers the perfect blend of island life and comfort, with interconnecting rooms ensuring both privacy and togetherness. Whether you choose the Mirage Overwater Villa with a Jacuzzi or the Mirage Beachfront Room with an open-air bath, every stay promises an unparalleled connection to the breathtaking surroundings.
The real magic of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives unfolds beyond your doorstep. A sprawling water park takes center stage, inviting young travellers to experience the thrill of twisting water slides, splash zones, and an interactive water playground. Drift along the lazy river as the gentle current carries you through a world of relaxation, or watch the little ones giggle with delight in the dedicated kids’ pool. Every splash is a new adventure, ensuring hours of family entertainment under the sun.
For young explorers, the resort’s dynamic animation programmes and kids’ club offer endless opportunities for discovery. This Easter, little travellers can engage in Easter egg decorations, Easter egg scavenger hunts, Captain Bunny’s Easter adventure, hunt for the golden Easter egg, outdoor movie screening, Easter pool games and much more. Meanwhile, parents can unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, indulging in rejuvenating treatments that melt away stress. And for the little ones who want their own taste of relaxation, the whimsical Candy Spa provides playful pampering with child-friendly treatments, from colourful manicures to mini pedicures, perfect for tiny toes and big smiles.
As day turns to night, the resort transforms into a culinary haven with an array of exceptional dining experiences. From international feasts to Thai-inspired delicacies, every meal is a journey for the senses. Poolside bars serve up refreshing tropical drinks, while beachfront dining under the stars creates the perfect setting for cherished family moments.
Easter at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is more than a getaway, it is an invitation to immerse yourself in a world of adventure, relaxation, and shared joy. With every detail crafted to delight guests of all ages, this is the ultimate family escape where fun knows no bounds. Secure your stay today and make this Easter one to remember.
To book your Easter getaway, visit the resort’s website.
Lily Beach Resort introduces egg-citing Easter programme
This Easter, escape to the luxurious shores of Lily Beach Resort & Spa, where an exciting lineup of experiences awaits. From exclusive excursions, wellness activities, themed dining, to weekly evening entertainment, get ready for the holiday of a lifetime, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Located in the beautiful South Ari atoll, Lily Beach is home to a thriving house-reef of exquisite marine life. From small colourful anemones to friendly sea-turtles, the 360 degrees of beautiful underwater views provide endless opportunities for guests to indulge in and explore the beauty underneath.
This year, to make our Easter an extra special one, we are delighted to welcome Silke Deininger, a certified fitness trainer with years of experience leading dynamic and engaging fitness classes.
Specialising in customised group fitness programs for luxury resorts worldwide, Silke is dedicated to helping guests stay active, healthy, and energised throughout their stay.
With a passion for fitness, Silke has built a career around creating inspiring workout experiences that cater to all levels. Whether by the pool, on the beach, or in the resort’s fitness space, her sessions offer a perfect balance of muscle-building, fat-burning, and relaxation during this Easter.
Guests at Lily Beach can immerse themselves in an array of unforgettable experiences this Easter. From exploring the resort’s thriving house reef and snorkelling through vibrant coral gardens to embarking on an exclusive turtle tour, the natural beauty of the Maldives awaits. For those seeking adventure on the open water, a sunset dolphin safari or a serene evening cruise offers breathtaking views. Meanwhile, active travellers can stay energised with water sports, and full-body workouts at the resort’s tennis court. To unwind, guests can also enjoy a relaxing, rejuvenating massage at our unique, overwater, Tamara Spa. With unobstructed views, and glass bottom flooring to view the playful fish underwater, the spa is favourite for our guests.
Families can look forward to an enchanting Easter egg hunt, where children can search for hidden treasures scattered throughout the resort. Creative minds will be engaged in arts and crafts sessions, allowing young guests to express their creativity and craft memorable souvenirs. For the more adventurous, sandcastle building competitions on the pristine beaches provide fun-filled challenges under the Maldivian sun. Additionally, interactive storytelling sessions will captivate imaginations, immersing children in tales of wonder and adventure.
These thoughtfully curated activities ensure that every family member experiences the magic of Easter in paradise, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. The Turtle Kids Club hosts a range of interactive experiences, from crab races to kite flying, ensuring endless fun throughout the holiday.
Guests can indulge in a feast for the senses with themed dining experiences, including ‘Seafood Extravaganza,’ ‘Maldivian Night,’ and ‘Mediterranean Feast’ at the buffet restaurant Lily Maa. Evenings come alive with captivating performances, from live bands and Balinese dancers to the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers. Guests can also enjoy Hollywood movie nights under the stars or dance the night away at the lively DJ parties at Vibes. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or quality family time, Lily Beach Resort & Spa ensures an Easter celebration filled with magical moments.
For more information, click here. For bookings, please click here.
Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes guests to celebrate spring’s spirit of renewal with a harmonious blend of Eid and Easter traditions. From shared culinary moments to creative workshops and tranquil wellness rituals, the resort’s seasonal programming invites families, couples, and small groups to connect with loved ones amid the serene beauty of the North Malé Atoll.
Eid Al-Fitr: Moments of Togetherness
Marking the close of Ramadan, Eid celebrations at the resort blend cultural heritage with heartfelt hospitality from 28 March to 2 April 2025:
Culinary Connections: On 31 March, Glow Restaurant hosts the Eid-themed market night, where guests explore Middle Eastern delicacies and live cooking stations. Beyond this evening, private gatherings flourish with a sunset majlis at the island’s Sunset Pier, offering curated canapés and refreshing beverages. At the oceanfront café, guests may unwind daily with Arabic sunset sips and sweet delicacies, framed by tranquil ocean views.
Creative Traditions: At the MURACA Art Studio, craft hand-painted Eid candles, or design ceramic keepsakes inspired by intricate Islamic patterns, oﬀering lasting reminders of the season’s joy.
Renewal Rituals: Talise Spa welcomes back visiting practitioner Yoko, whose expertise in auriculotherapy, traditional Japanese Usui Reiki, and aromatherapy invites guests to awaken their natural healing potential. Using pure essential oils and a nurturing touch, her therapies ease stress and restore energy flow. Complimentary sessions include traditional Japanese Usui Reiki meditation and ear stretching yoga. For deeper renewal, personalised aroma-auriculotherapy experiences address tension, vitality, or moments of stillness. Guests may also join self-care workshops crafting Maldivian coconut scrubs or unwind with aqua meditation sessions in the lagoon’s tranquil embrace.
Easter: A Celebration of Vitality
From 16 to 21 April 2025, Easter at Jumeirah Olhahali Island is filled with playful moments and seasonal flavours:
Gastronomic Delights: Delight in an Easter-themed floating breakfast or a family sandbank picnic with gourmet offerings. On 18 April, a dinner under the stars presents a spread of grilled seafood and coastal flavours, while the gala dinner on 20 April celebrates with festive dishes and live entertainment.
Shared Adventures: Families can explore the island’s shores during an Easter egg hunt or join the Olhahali Kite Festival, where colourful kites dance above the shoreline. Interactive workshops, from egg-decorating to sand art, invite creativity for all ages.
Quest for Discovery: Set sail on private yacht excursions tailored to guests’ rhythms, whether a two-hour sun-chaser voyage, a half-day exploration, or a full-day journey across the atoll. Encounter turtles, dolphins, nurse sharks, and vibrant coral fish in the waters surrounding Olhahali Island. For a gentler pace, join a traditional sunset fishing excursion or glide through the reefs on a semi-submarine adventure. Thrill-seekers may also explore the island’s array of watersports, from kayaking to parasailing.
Island Serenity: Mothers and daughters may reconnect with a soothing 120-minute spa experience featuring a Balinese massage, express facial, and manicure. Families can join sunrise yoga sessions or dancing fit classes on the beach, blending movement with the island’s natural energy. Visiting practitioner Dr. Ana Mattos, an expert in biodynamic cranial osteopathy and holistic healing, offers bespoke wellness plans. Specialising in women’s wellness, including pregnancy and postpartum care, her therapies span lymphatic drainage, paediatric osteopathy, and energetic quantum healing, guiding guests toward balance and vitality.
Guests may tailor their island retreat with à la carte experiences, complemented by select complimentary activities to enrich their stay. The full Eid programme can be explored here, and Easter offerings here.
