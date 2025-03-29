Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognised with HolidayCheck Gold Award 2025

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has been awarded the prestigious HolidayCheck Gold Award 2025, a distinction reserved for top-performing hotels worldwide. This recognition is given to properties that have consistently maintained exceptional guest reviews and have won the HolidayCheck Award for at least five consecutive years. Among the seven resorts to receive this honour, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon continues to stand out as a preferred destination for travellers seeking unparalleled marine experiences and warm hospitality.

Presented annually, the HolidayCheck Award is based on verified guest reviews, with only the top ten hotels in each region receiving this accolade. The Gold Award further echoes Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring unforgettable stays for its guests year after year. Commenting on this accoldate, Shihab Mohammed, Director – Commercial for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives stated: “This recognition is more than an award. It is a reflection of the countless extraordinary moments our team creates for guests, both above and below the water. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, we don’t just offer a stay; we curate an experience that blends adventure, tranquillity, and authentic Maldivian hospitality”.

Tucked away on the edge of North Ari Atoll, the largest natural atoll in the Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a diver’s paradise where the ocean tells a story of vibrant marine life, thriving coral gardens, and endless discovery. The resort’s legendary house reef, teeming with colourful fish and graceful reef sharks, provides an unparalleled underwater experience just steps from the shore. With access to over 50 world-class dive sites, guests can explore the depths of the Indian Ocean day or night, guided by experts from the in-house dive centre. Whether mastering the art of diving with PADI-certified courses or drifting alongside manta rays on an exhilarating dive, every moment beneath the waves at Ellaidhoo is a breathtaking encounter with nature.

This summer, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon extends an invitation to experience the magic of the Maldives with an exclusive seasonal offer. Guests staying for four nights or more can enjoy a seamless arrival with complimentary speedboat transfers and indulge in a host of exclusive benefits. DISCOVERY members are treated to extraordinary moments, from a four-course beachfront dinner under the stars to the thrill of sunset fishing, the serenity of a Balinese massage, and the joy of a dolphin safari. With up to 15% off excursions and 20% off spa treatments, every stay is designed to be a journey of relaxation and adventure.

For more information or to book your stay, visit cinnamonhotels.com/ellaidhoo-maldives-by-cinnamon.