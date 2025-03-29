Family
Siyam World’s Toon-tastic Easter Bash
This Easter, Siyam World Maldives is turning up the fun and excitement to a whole new level with its Toon-tastic Easter Bash, running from April 11th to 28th, 2025. It’s not just your average holiday celebration—this is going to be the most epic, action-packed, and laughter-filled Easter event ever. Get ready for an unforgettable family experience with activities and experiences that will have everyone, from kids to grown-ups, grinning ear to ear!
4 x Football Camps with Legends!
Football fans, get ready! Legendary players Theo Walcott (April 7th-11th), Joleon Lescott (April 14th-18th), Christian Vieri & his brother Max Vieri (April 19th-21st), and Javier Saviola (April 24th-28th) will be hosting football camps for kids throughout the Easter Holidays. It’s not just drills—this is about having fun, making memories, and for parents, a bit of well-deserved downtime! Sign up your kids now.
Magical Entertainment & Shows
Expect mind-blowing magic from the sensational UAE Based magician Silis Kopen, renowned for his captivating performances that blend traditional magic with modern flair. His acts are designed to transport audiences to a place beyond their imagination, leaving them in awe and wonder. He has collaborated with some of the world’s top magicians and contributes to the magic community by operating Dubai’s only online juggling school. Don’t miss the Close-Up Magic Show at the Egg Lighting Event on April 18th, followed by a dazzling Stage Magic Show on April 20th—and there’s more magic in store!
Italian Celebrity Chef Gloria Clama
Siyam World will also host Chef Gloria Clama during the Easter period, as part of the Sun Siyam Resorts’ Chef Residency Program. Hailing from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region in Italy, is renowned for her unique culinary creations that fuse the essence of the forest with Mediterranean flavors. Known as the “Chef of the Forest,” Gloria brings her passion for local, seasonal ingredients to life through dishes inspired by childhood memories of foraging in the woods. Her work celebrates the magic of nature, from wild herbs to earthy flavors and her dishes, blending the essence of the forest with the fresh Maldivian sea, will be a true gastronomic delight for all who are lucky enough to taste them.
Toon-tastic Easter Fun!
Get ready for our Toon-tastic Ninja Warrior Challenge and Toon-tastic Amazing Race—a mix of adventure, fun, and surprises. But the grand finale is the Toon-tastic Easter Bash Celebration, a spectacular show that will have everyone dancing, laughing, and celebrating together. Try your hand at the Golf Challenge, race around the track in Go-karting with the family, or experience the thrill of a Jet Car ride. If you’re feeling adventurous, dive in for a Swim with Sharks & Turtles or take a trip to a Private Deserted Island for the day. For the fishing enthusiasts, join in on Big Game Fishing with the Family, or unwind with a Family Photography Package capturing the magic of this special time. We’re also hosting a Cinema by Moonlight and thrilling Parasailing with the Family—there’s no limit to the fun. Mark your calendars for the Kidz Carnival at Siyam World during the Easter holidays at Tempo Beach and enjoy a variety of fun games with exciting prizes and guaranteed good times for the little ones! And for the true adventurers, try the Tru Scuba Diving experience or spend a day at the Horse Ranch for a truly unique adventure. Want to relax? Enjoy a Family Fun Day at the Spa with a $50 spa credit and a 10% discount on Easter day!
Hop into an Egg-citing Easter adventure at Siyam World Maldives with an exclusive offer that includes up to 40% off accommodation with the Premium 24hrs WOW! All-Inclusive package. Enjoy free roundtrip seaplane transfers for one with a 4-night stay or for two with a 7-night stay, plus a special decorated family dinner at one of our specialty restaurants. Families will love that up to 2 children under 11 stay and eat for free! Book now for an unforgettable Easter getaway with fantastic savings and exciting perks.Terms & Conditions: Offer valid for bookings from 16 February – 20 April 2025, for stays until 22 December 2025.
Siyam World’s Toon-tastic Easter Bash is packed with once-in-a-lifetime activities, unforgettable experiences, and plenty of surprises. Whether you’re looking to indulge in world-class dining, try something adventurous, or simply relax and enjoy time with loved ones, this Easter is bound to be the most memorable one yet!
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/siyam-world/offers/easter-offer/
Sweet sensations take centre stage: Easter at Hideaway Beach Resort with Chef Thomas Alphonsine
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced a spectacular Easter celebration, blending luxury, culinary excellence, and fun-filled activities for guests of all ages. From April 18th to April 21st, 2025, the resort will host an egg-citing array of events, including exclusive culinary experiences with renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine.
As part of the festivities, Chef Alphonsine will lead a series of chocolate masterclasses at Samsara, catering to both adults and children, offering guests the opportunity to craft fun and exquisite desserts under expert guidance. Adding to the culinary indulgence, the resort will host a very special Easter Dinner on the 20th of April.
Beyond the gourmet delights, guests can enjoy an array of wellness and recreational activities, including daily yoga sessions, massage workshops at Hideaway Spa, and thrilling water sports such as group kayaking excursions. Families and young guests will delight in traditional Easter activities, including the Easter Egg Hunt, Bunny Hop Sack Race, and creative workshops such as egg painting and basket weaving.
Each evening, the resort transforms into a lively hub of entertainment, featuring traditional Boduberu performances, themed dining experiences, and DJ-led dance nights at Meeru Bar & Grill. For those seeking a more intimate evening, the Special Dinner at Meeru Beach promises a memorable fine dining experience under the stars.
In regard to the Pastry Masterclasses, Chef Alphonsine expressed: “My desire is to create a feeling, an experience – leaving you with a wonderful memory” said Chef Thomas Alphonsine “In the pastry line, you will find different flavours and textures. I am confident everyone will be able to find one or more pastries they truly love, which creates this feeling”.
Hideaway invites guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable Easter celebration, where indulgence, relaxation, and festive joy come together in the heart of paradise.
Hop into unforgettable Easter at Madifushi Private Island
This Easter, Madifushi Private Island invites guests to experience a joyful and vibrant celebration filled with festive surprises, delightful treats, and memorable activities for the whole family. The resort has curated an exciting lineup of Easter-themed programs, ensuring a truly unforgettable holiday experience for all ages.
Guests can look forward to a series of Special Easter Surprises throughout their stay, including personalized touches and sweet surprises delivered right to their villas. Every guest will also receive a thoughtful Easter gift, specially prepared to spread the spirit of the season.
Adding to the festivities, the resort’s culinary team will be presenting a range of Easter-themed buffets, showcasing a mouthwatering spread of seasonal favorites, international dishes, and creative desserts crafted with a festive twist.
The Easter celebrations continue across the resort with vibrant Easter activities and decorations that promise to delight guests of all ages. From egg hunts, arts & crafts, and family games to beautifully decorated spaces that capture the essence of Easter, every corner of the resort is set to be brimming with color, joy, and the warmth of the season.
“At Madifushi Private Island, we believe in crafting meaningful holiday experiences. Our Easter program has been thoughtfully designed to bring families, friends, and guests together in the true spirit of celebration and togetherness,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island.
Madifushi Private Island provides an exclusive experience featuring luxurious villas, premium service, and a variety of recreational activities that embody the essence of Maldivian luxury. Located in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, the island also prioritises eco-friendly practices, ensuring that the island remains a pristine paradise for future generations.
For reservations or further information, please reach out to the resort at stay@madifushiprivateisland.com or +960 6720000. You can also explore more about the resort’s offerings by visiting the website at www.madifushiprivateisland.com.
Splash into Easter: Fun-filled family escape at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
This Easter, create unforgettable memories with your loved ones at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a paradise of adventure and endless family fun for all generations. Whether you are traveling with little ones, teenagers, parents, or grandparents, this vibrant island escape offers something for everyone. Nestled in the heart of North Male Atoll, it is a world of excitement where kids can embark on thrilling adventures, parents can unwind in comfort, and grandparents can soak in the beauty of the Maldives while enjoying quality time with family.
Imagine waking up in a stunning beachfront or overwater villa, where panoramic views of crystal-clear blue waters greet you every morning. Designed with families in mind, every accommodation option offers the perfect blend of island life and comfort, with interconnecting rooms ensuring both privacy and togetherness. Whether you choose the Mirage Overwater Villa with a Jacuzzi or the Mirage Beachfront Room with an open-air bath, every stay promises an unparalleled connection to the breathtaking surroundings.
The real magic of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives unfolds beyond your doorstep. A sprawling water park takes center stage, inviting young travellers to experience the thrill of twisting water slides, splash zones, and an interactive water playground. Drift along the lazy river as the gentle current carries you through a world of relaxation, or watch the little ones giggle with delight in the dedicated kids’ pool. Every splash is a new adventure, ensuring hours of family entertainment under the sun.
For young explorers, the resort’s dynamic animation programmes and kids’ club offer endless opportunities for discovery. This Easter, little travellers can engage in Easter egg decorations, Easter egg scavenger hunts, Captain Bunny’s Easter adventure, hunt for the golden Easter egg, outdoor movie screening, Easter pool games and much more. Meanwhile, parents can unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, indulging in rejuvenating treatments that melt away stress. And for the little ones who want their own taste of relaxation, the whimsical Candy Spa provides playful pampering with child-friendly treatments, from colourful manicures to mini pedicures, perfect for tiny toes and big smiles.
As day turns to night, the resort transforms into a culinary haven with an array of exceptional dining experiences. From international feasts to Thai-inspired delicacies, every meal is a journey for the senses. Poolside bars serve up refreshing tropical drinks, while beachfront dining under the stars creates the perfect setting for cherished family moments.
Easter at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is more than a getaway, it is an invitation to immerse yourself in a world of adventure, relaxation, and shared joy. With every detail crafted to delight guests of all ages, this is the ultimate family escape where fun knows no bounds. Secure your stay today and make this Easter one to remember.
To book your Easter getaway, visit the resort’s website.
