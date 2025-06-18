Is This the Most Scenic Padel Tennis Court in the World?

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is inviting travellers to experience the extraordinary with the unveiling of its vibrant Maamutaa House Reef — a thriving underwater ecosystem situated just 100 meters from the resort’s shoreline. Boasting rich marine biodiversity and easy access, this reef presents a rare opportunity to explore the aquatic wonders of the Maldives without venturing far from shore.

The reef is home to an impressive array of marine life, including graceful green and hawksbill turtles, blacktip and whitetip reef sharks, schools of colourful parrotfish and angelfish, as well as occasional sightings of eagle rays and octopuses. According to the resort’s in-house marine biologist, the reef is not only highly accessible but also remarkably active, offering guests the chance to engage directly with a thriving marine ecosystem.

Visitors begin their journey with a swim through a flourishing seagrass bed — a crucial habitat in its own right — before reaching the reef drop-off, where the underwater spectacle unfolds. The reef’s hard and soft coral formations remain in excellent condition, protected by the atoll’s geography and sustained by strong ocean currents.

From July 13 to 20, 2025, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa will host Aqua Week 2025, an immersive celebration of underwater discovery, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This event marks the official launch of Phase 1 of the resort’s Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project, offering guests the opportunity to participate in guided snorkeling tours, collect visual data, and learn about the importance of seagrass meadows in supporting marine biodiversity and mitigating climate change.

Aqua Week will also feature several high-profile collaborations. Insta360 will lead underwater content creation workshops, enabling guests to capture their marine adventures in 360-degree detail. Edge K5 will provide smart drive underwater scooters for a more dynamic exploration of the reef. Additionally, certified mermaid Gloria Xue will offer mermaid classes, host underwater photoshoots, and perform captivating mermaid shows in the resort’s Aqua Villa.

Bringing together sustainability, technology, and immersive storytelling, Aqua Week 2025 promises to be a memorable celebration beneath the waves.

As part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with Green Globe’s certification standards, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has launched a comprehensive three-phase Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project. The initiative aims to highlight the ecological significance of seagrass meadows, which serve as nurseries for marine life and play a key role in carbon sequestration.

The project includes:

Phase 1 (July): Seagrass identification and mapping in collaboration with resort staff and guests.

Phase 2 (August–September): Guided snorkeling tours to collect visual data and raise awareness, continuing during Aqua Week.

Phase 3 (October): The premiere of a short documentary film that captures the project’s progress and outcomes.

This initiative not only contributes to the protection of a vital marine habitat but also encourages guest participation in meaningful conservation efforts.

The reef at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa serves as the foundation for a range of signature guest experiences designed to educate, inspire, and engage:

Expert-led guided snorkeling tours

Discover Scuba Diving (DSD) sessions directly from the beach

Night snorkeling under UV light to reveal biofluorescence

Citizen science programs focused on seasonal seagrass research

Kids’ Ocean Explorers — a playful educational program tailored for young marine enthusiasts

Whether seasoned divers, casual snorkellers, or curious beginners, guests at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa can enjoy direct access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean with ease and unforgettable reward.