Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes Shimmers’ Chef Emanuele for exclusive culinary residency this July

Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced a culinary residency in collaboration with Chef Emanuele De Leo, Head Chef of the award-winning Shimmers at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam in Dubai. Taking place from 7 to 10 July 2025, this exclusive experience will bring the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean to the Maldives through a specially curated tasting-style menu.

Following a stint as Sous Chef at L’Olivo at Al Mahara, the two Michelin-starred restaurant at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Chef Emanuele took up his position as Head Chef at Shimmers in 2023. There, he leads the kitchen, where his menu pays homage to his Sicilian heritage, while embracing bold, contemporary interpretations of classic Mediterranean cuisine. Under his direction, Shimmers has earned recognition from Gault&Millau UAE in 2025, a testament of the restaurant’s elevated dining experience and Chef Emanuele’s distinctive culinary vision. With a strong focus on seasonality, he draws inspiration from the freshest market produce, transforming each ingredient into flavour-driven, elegantly presented creations.

For his residency at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, Chef Emanuele has crafted a bespoke menu that fuses Greek influences with his Sicilian roots, showcasing refined coastal flavours and thoughtfully sourced seasonal ingredients. In true Shimmers fashion, the evening will be presented as a series of small, shareable plates, designed to bring guests together around the table. Highlights include a fresh cauliflower salad, zingy tuna tartare, and grilled octopus with Santorini fava. These are followed by indulgent mains such as slow-braised beef cheek paired with celery purée and red wine jus, alongside orzo with red prawns, lemon, and caviar. The experience concludes, with a duo of desserts: Greek yoghurt ice cream and orange crème brûlée, offering a refreshing and indulgent finale.

The exclusive dinner experience with Chef Emanuele is priced at USD 195 plus taxes per person. For more information or to reserve, visit the Jumeirah Olhahali Island website here.