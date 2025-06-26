Cooking
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes Shimmers’ Chef Emanuele for exclusive culinary residency this July
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced a culinary residency in collaboration with Chef Emanuele De Leo, Head Chef of the award-winning Shimmers at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam in Dubai. Taking place from 7 to 10 July 2025, this exclusive experience will bring the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean to the Maldives through a specially curated tasting-style menu.
Following a stint as Sous Chef at L’Olivo at Al Mahara, the two Michelin-starred restaurant at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Chef Emanuele took up his position as Head Chef at Shimmers in 2023. There, he leads the kitchen, where his menu pays homage to his Sicilian heritage, while embracing bold, contemporary interpretations of classic Mediterranean cuisine. Under his direction, Shimmers has earned recognition from Gault&Millau UAE in 2025, a testament of the restaurant’s elevated dining experience and Chef Emanuele’s distinctive culinary vision. With a strong focus on seasonality, he draws inspiration from the freshest market produce, transforming each ingredient into flavour-driven, elegantly presented creations.
For his residency at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, Chef Emanuele has crafted a bespoke menu that fuses Greek influences with his Sicilian roots, showcasing refined coastal flavours and thoughtfully sourced seasonal ingredients. In true Shimmers fashion, the evening will be presented as a series of small, shareable plates, designed to bring guests together around the table. Highlights include a fresh cauliflower salad, zingy tuna tartare, and grilled octopus with Santorini fava. These are followed by indulgent mains such as slow-braised beef cheek paired with celery purée and red wine jus, alongside orzo with red prawns, lemon, and caviar. The experience concludes, with a duo of desserts: Greek yoghurt ice cream and orange crème brûlée, offering a refreshing and indulgent finale.
The exclusive dinner experience with Chef Emanuele is priced at USD 195 plus taxes per person. For more information or to reserve, visit the Jumeirah Olhahali Island website here.
Local tastes take centre stage as Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour arrives in Maldives
Today, Hard Rock Cafe will kick off its annual World Burger Tour competition in celebration of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day. Hard Rock Cafe chefs from around the world were challenged to develop unique burger creations that showcase elements from their regional cultures and personal taste. These innovative recipes will be available exclusively for guests to try, including the Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, from June 14 through August 5. For example, guests at Hard Rock Cafe Rome can choose the Lasagna Burger with Ragu Bolognese and bechamel, those visiting Atlantic City can try the Jersey Shore Burger that features a house-made blueberry maple aioli and provolone.
Island Spiced Coconut & Curry Burger, developed by Chef Nikhil Gopinathan at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, is made with two smashed & stacked beef burgers, seasoned and seared medium-well, layered with homemade Curry Mayo, arugula, coconut flakes, cucumber, tomato, provolone cheese, chimichurri cheese sauce, topped with shredded fried potato mixed with homemade Island Curry Powder and is inspired by the vibrant culinary traditions of the Maldives, melding local flavors and spices to create a truly tropical experience.
This year’s competition marks an exciting first for Hard Rock, with the addition of chef, content creator and brand partner Olivia Tiedemann as both a mentor and judge. She has worked closely with participating chefs throughout the competition, sharing her culinary expertise and burger-crafting techniques to help elevate each recipe.
“Working with these talented chefs from around the world has been incredibly fun. Each one brought such passion and creativity to their recipes, and I’m amazed by how they’ve transformed classic burger concepts with their unique local influences and personal stories,” said Olivia Tiedemann.
Based on Tiedemann’s input, sales performance and guests’ votes on social media, the top five burger recipes will be selected and announced later this summer. Then the five finalists will become available at Hard Rock Cafe locations globally for all fans to experience for a limited time before one final winner is selected.
“This is such a fun annual event where our chef gets to flex his creativity, and our guests get to try our new burger inspired by the vibrant culture of the Maldives for a limited time,” said Anna Melissa Olay, Manager – Hard Rock Cafe Maldives.
The first Hard Rock Cafe at Old Park Lane in London opened on June 14, 1971. Launching this competition on Founders’ Day celebrates how the brand has evolved over 54 years into an iconic entertainment, hospitality and lifestyle company with more than 300 Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops, Hotels, Resorts and Casinos worldwide.
Visit the cafe at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives to participate.
Intercontinental Maldives announces Tom Aikens as culinary star of 2025 festive season
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced a festive season residency by one of the world’s most acclaimed culinary talents — Chef Tom Aikens — who will bring his signature two-Michelin-starred brilliance to the Indian Ocean from 26 December 2025 to 6 January 2026.
This exclusive collaboration marks a milestone for the luxury resort as it continues to elevate its gastronomic credentials with globally renowned talent. Supported by the expert team of chefs at the resort, Tom Aikens will take over The Lighthouse, InterContinental Maldives’ signature and iconic overwater restaurant, for a series of fine-dining experiences curated especially for the festive season, alongside masterclasses and a once-in-a-lifetime private yacht dining event.
The guest programme, available to all guests booking for this festive season, includes:
- 28 & 29 December – Tasting Menu at The Lighthouse crafted by Chef Aikens, showcasing his devotion to seasonality and modern European finesse
- 29 December – Interactive Cooking Class at The Collective where guests can join Tom for an exclusive hands-on session to learn professional techniques and prepare one of his signature dishes
- 1 January – Private Yacht Dining Experience available for two guests to welcome the New Year in unforgettable style with an intimate dinner hosted by Tom on the resort’s private yacht, featuring specially curated menus beneath the stars
- 2 & 3 January – Tasting Menu at The Lighthouse – a brand-new selection for returning guests and new diners
- 6 January – Island-style Buffet Dinner at Café Umi with Live Stations featuring a special dish created and presented by Tom for the occasion
When asked about the residency, Tom Aikens said: “I am excited to be partnering with InterContinental Maldives for what promises to be one of my most exciting collaborations to date and can’t wait to share some of my signature dishes with guests.
“It’s so important to me that both the staff and guests receive just as much out of this experience as I will. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team there, teaching them new techniques and sharing my preparation methods.
“Cooking and working in such a breathtaking, idyllic Maldivian setting is always going to be an incredible experience, and I have no doubt this will be an unforgettable trip.”
Michelin-Star magic: Chef Igles Corelli to host exclusive culinary week at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with renowned Italian chef and Gambero Rosso TV personality, Michelin-Star Chef Igles Corelli. This special event will take place from 11th to 18th August 2025, bringing Corelli’s award-winning expertise and distinctive culinary philosophy to the Maldives for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Chef Igles Corelli rose to national and international prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as the head chef of the legendary Il Trigabolo in Ferrara, where he earned two Michelin stars and played a pivotal role in ushering in a new era of Italian cuisine. He later founded La Locanda della Tamerice, which earned another Michelin star, and served as executive chef of Atman, further solidifying his reputation for innovation and excellence in the culinary world.
In 2012, Chef Corelli introduced the concept of Circular Cooking on the Gambero Rosso Channel—a zero-waste culinary philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Lily Beach’s commitment to mindful, ingredient-focused cuisine.
Lily Beach is internationally celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, five-star hospitality, and world-class dining experiences. With a wide array of restaurants and bars, the resort offers something to please every palate—from refined à la carte dinners and vibrant live cooking stations to fresh, global cuisine served in relaxed, beachfront settings. Culinary highlights include gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa and signature overwater Asian fusion at Tamarind, each meal elevated by breathtaking ocean views and genuine Maldivian warmth.
During his stay, Chef Corelli will conduct a full-day training session with the resort’s in-house culinary team, culminating in a one-night-only Signature Dinner for guests. In addition, he will curate a daily ‘Dish of the Day’ featured on AQVA Restaurant’s lunch menu throughout the week.
This collaboration reflects Lily Beach’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional gastronomic experiences. Guests will enjoy the rare opportunity to explore the artistry of a chef who has shaped the course of Italian cuisine and inspired generations of culinary professionals.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, this culinary event promises a week of elevated dining, innovation, and unforgettable flavours.
