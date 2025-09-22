Featured
Jumeirah Olhahali Island unveils year-end visiting practitioners programme
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has unveiled its year-end programme of visiting practitioners, welcoming a series of internationally recognised experts to guide guests through tailored journeys of renewal. Hosted at the resort’s overwater Talise Spa, the residencies are designed to support physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, complementing a wider calendar of seasonal experiences curated to inspire balance and rejuvenation.
From 15 September to 30 October, Portuguese osteopath Odete Cruz will bring over 15 years of experience in structural, craniosacral, and visceral techniques. Her treatments are individually tailored to improve circulation, enhance mobility, and ease muscular tension, while reflexology sessions aim to encourage detoxification, balance, and relaxation.
Between 1 and 30 November, Dr Tridendra Shakya will join the resort, offering nearly two decades of global experience. A graduate in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, with advanced training in acupuncture and psychology, he combines traditional healing with contemporary wellness practices. Guests will be able to explore acupuncture, reflexology, cupping, therapeutic yoga, yoga nidra, and stress management, alongside Ayurvedic marma therapy, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong. His sessions are designed to promote pain relief, detoxification, rejuvenation, and long-term vitality.
The final residency of the year will be led by Satya Morillas Mir, from 3 December to 1 January. Through her ‘Global Balance Method’, she integrates traditional Chinese medicine, craniosacral therapy, Chi Nei Tsang, reiki, yoga, and meditation. Her approach, which also incorporates breathwork and energy healing, encourages self-reflection, renewal, and reconnection—providing guests with an enriching way to embrace the festive season and begin the year ahead.
In addition to the visiting practitioners, Jumeirah Olhahali Island has curated a series of seasonal experiences to mark the final months of the year. These include full moon wellness rituals featuring guided meditation and vibrational sound healing, as well as workshops and spa journeys aligned with international wellness days such as World Mental Health Day, Menopause Awareness Day, and World Heart Day.
October will also mark the introduction of new treatments developed in collaboration with GROUND Wellbeing. These include The Grounding Ritual and The Balancing Ritual, designed to support mental and hormonal health.
Featured
Rupi Kaur and FKJ headline closing night of Fari Islands Festival 2025
The closing evening of the Fari Islands Festival on 21 September concluded with poetry, music, and community gatherings across the Fari Islands.
Guests assembled at Amarta, Patina Maldives, for Rupi Kaur’s performance, Echoes of Connection. Set against the backdrop of James Turrell’s Skyspace, the internationally acclaimed poet engaged the audience with verses exploring love, healing, and human connection, creating a memorable sunset experience.
The programme continued at the Fari Marina Fiesta, where food stalls, artisan showcases, and live music contributed to a lively atmosphere. Visitors explored works by Maldivian creators while sampling diverse culinary offerings and refreshments under the night sky.
The evening culminated with performances by DJ Umar and Kim Turnbull, followed by FKJ’s headline set. Blending jazz, funk, and electronic sounds, FKJ’s performance brought the festival to a vibrant conclusion, closing the three-day event with a celebration of artistry and shared experiences.
The final night reflected the essence of the Fari Islands Festival: creativity, culture, and community.
The next edition of the Fari Islands Festival is scheduled for 13–16 August 2026.
Awards
Equator Village wins Silver at South Asian Travel Awards 2025
Equator Village has been recognised at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, receiving the Silver Award in the category of Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort.
Located in Addu Atoll, the resort is noted for its colonial-era character, expansive gardens, and proximity to Gan International Airport, offering a setting that combines convenience with tranquillity. The award reflects Equator Village’s continued focus on preserving heritage while providing authentic Maldivian hospitality.
Resort Manager Mohamed Waheed said the recognition was a tribute to the efforts of the entire team and the loyalty of guests. “This award belongs to our team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide memorable stays, and to our guests, whose support and encouragement inspire us to improve every day,” he said.
The South Asian Travel Awards is regarded as one of the leading regional platforms recognising excellence in travel and hospitality. It highlights the achievements of destinations, resorts, and service providers across South Asia.
Equator Village has expressed its gratitude to its guests, partners, and staff for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to offering a blend of heritage, comfort, and Maldivian hospitality to travellers from around the world.
Featured
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa marks World Wellness Weekend with inaugural resort run
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has concluded the first-ever Maldives Hideaway Resort Run (MHRR 2025), held from 18–21 September 2025 in celebration of World Wellness Weekend. The event featured professional marathoner Sunny Schippers as the headline guest, who inspired participants in this inaugural wellness and running initiative in the Maldives.
The event was endorsed by Visit Maldives Corporation and organised in collaboration with Total Fitness Group (TfG) as race partner, Coral Glass as media partner, and Maldivian as transport partner. Over 40 participants joined the programme, which combined running with wellness-focused activities.
The opening took place on 18 September with a shakeout run led by Sunny Schippers at Meeru Bar. Participants received race details, bibs, and an overview of the scenic course through Hideaway’s jungle trails and along its shoreline.
Two race categories were offered:
- 10K Challenge – a competitive two-lap run around the island
- 5K Island Fun Run – a single-lap scenic route
Hideaway’s 33-hectare island, with its beaches, jungle trails and low elevations, provided an ideal setting for the event. With only 110 villas spread across the property, the resort was able to host the run without impacting other guests, while maintaining a lively and energetic atmosphere.
In addition to the races, the weekend featured wellness activities including fitness clinics with Professional Trainer Iufa, yoga and stretching sessions with Grant Twible from TRX and in-house practitioner Athul, and sound bath sessions by Naga Healing. These experiences combined fitness, mindfulness, and sound therapy, encouraging participants to embrace healthier lifestyle practices.
A post-run ceremony recognised winners in both men’s and women’s categories, with first, second and third place trophies awarded, while all participants received finisher medals.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa was recently named Best Resort for Sports & Recreation at the TTM Awards, reflecting its extensive sporting facilities, including tennis, Padel, pickleball, basketball, beach volleyball, golf, football, badminton, table tennis, and a floating aqua park.
The launch of MHRR 2025 followed the success of the resort’s warm-up event earlier this year, a mini-Ironman marathon in June. With the strong response to its debut, the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run is planned as an annual event, establishing itself as a new highlight in the Maldives’ wellness and sports calendar.
