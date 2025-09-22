Jumeirah Olhahali Island unveils year-end visiting practitioners programme

Jumeirah Olhahali Island has unveiled its year-end programme of visiting practitioners, welcoming a series of internationally recognised experts to guide guests through tailored journeys of renewal. Hosted at the resort’s overwater Talise Spa, the residencies are designed to support physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, complementing a wider calendar of seasonal experiences curated to inspire balance and rejuvenation.

From 15 September to 30 October, Portuguese osteopath Odete Cruz will bring over 15 years of experience in structural, craniosacral, and visceral techniques. Her treatments are individually tailored to improve circulation, enhance mobility, and ease muscular tension, while reflexology sessions aim to encourage detoxification, balance, and relaxation.

Between 1 and 30 November, Dr Tridendra Shakya will join the resort, offering nearly two decades of global experience. A graduate in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, with advanced training in acupuncture and psychology, he combines traditional healing with contemporary wellness practices. Guests will be able to explore acupuncture, reflexology, cupping, therapeutic yoga, yoga nidra, and stress management, alongside Ayurvedic marma therapy, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong. His sessions are designed to promote pain relief, detoxification, rejuvenation, and long-term vitality.

The final residency of the year will be led by Satya Morillas Mir, from 3 December to 1 January. Through her ‘Global Balance Method’, she integrates traditional Chinese medicine, craniosacral therapy, Chi Nei Tsang, reiki, yoga, and meditation. Her approach, which also incorporates breathwork and energy healing, encourages self-reflection, renewal, and reconnection—providing guests with an enriching way to embrace the festive season and begin the year ahead.

In addition to the visiting practitioners, Jumeirah Olhahali Island has curated a series of seasonal experiences to mark the final months of the year. These include full moon wellness rituals featuring guided meditation and vibrational sound healing, as well as workshops and spa journeys aligned with international wellness days such as World Mental Health Day, Menopause Awareness Day, and World Heart Day.

October will also mark the introduction of new treatments developed in collaboration with GROUND Wellbeing. These include The Grounding Ritual and The Balancing Ritual, designed to support mental and hormonal health.