Equator Village wins Silver at South Asian Travel Awards 2025
Equator Village has been recognised at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025, receiving the Silver Award in the category of Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort.
Located in Addu Atoll, the resort is noted for its colonial-era character, expansive gardens, and proximity to Gan International Airport, offering a setting that combines convenience with tranquillity. The award reflects Equator Village’s continued focus on preserving heritage while providing authentic Maldivian hospitality.
Resort Manager Mohamed Waheed said the recognition was a tribute to the efforts of the entire team and the loyalty of guests. “This award belongs to our team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide memorable stays, and to our guests, whose support and encouragement inspire us to improve every day,” he said.
The South Asian Travel Awards is regarded as one of the leading regional platforms recognising excellence in travel and hospitality. It highlights the achievements of destinations, resorts, and service providers across South Asia.
Equator Village has expressed its gratitude to its guests, partners, and staff for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to offering a blend of heritage, comfort, and Maldivian hospitality to travellers from around the world.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa wins Best Culinary Resort title for second year at TTM Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its prestigious recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort” for the second consecutive year at the TTM Awards & Gala 2025. This esteemed accolade, presented by Travel Trade Maldives, the nation’s leading travel trade platform, reaffirms the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative dining experiences.
The TTM Awards & Gala is a highly anticipated event in the Maldivian hospitality calendar, celebrating excellence across the tourism industry. To be awarded “Best Culinary Resort” for two years running is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of the entire culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives.
At JW Marriott Maldives, the culinary journey is guided by a philosophy that is deeply rooted in quality and guest well-being. This is exemplified by one of the brand’s core pillars: Nourish the Soul. This pillar is about providing experiences that cater to both body and spirit, offering holistic wellness programs complemented by delicious and revitalizing food and beverage options.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row,” said the General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to culinary excellence and our commitment to the ‘Nourish the Soul’ philosophy. We believe that dining is an integral part of the travel experience, and we strive to create moments that are not only delicious but also deeply restorative for our guests.”
The resort’s diverse culinary landscape features a variety of international cuisines and innovative dining concepts. A cornerstone of its food philosophy is the “JW Garden to Table” experience, which showcases the resort’s own vibrant JW Garden. This initiative allows guests to enjoy fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients, with many dishes crafted from a zero-kilometer radius. This focus on fresh, homegrown produce is central to creating wellness-focused dishes that highlight the natural flavors of the Maldives.
Guests can embark on a global culinary adventure, from the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi and the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi, finest meat and fresh seafood in Shio to the authentic Italian flavors at Fiamma. The resort’s commitment to mindful and eco-conscious gastronomy is also evident in collaborations with world-renowned chefs, further elevating the dining experience
This back-to-back win at the TTM Awards & Gala is a powerful affirmation of our culinary vision. It reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s standing as a premier destination for discerning travelers who seek a luxurious escape where culinary artistry and holistic well-being are one. We are more inspired than ever to continue innovating and crafting dining experiences that not only delight the palate but also genuinely nourish the soul, ensuring every guest leaves with cherished memories.
Minor Hotels celebrates multiple wins at TTM Awards 2025
Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group operating nine resorts in the Maldives, has announced that three of its properties were recognised at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025. The annual awards celebrate achievements across 28 categories, with winners selected through votes cast by guests and travel partners.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives received the award for Best Family Resort. The property is known for offering experiences for all ages, with facilities including a playground, splash park, and gourmet kitchen at its children’s club, alongside an extensive schedule of activities. Young guests are provided with age-appropriate experiences such as snorkelling safaris, cooking classes, surf lessons, and outdoor cinema evenings.
Accommodation includes a variety of spacious villas and pavilions, such as the newly renovated Deluxe Family Beach Pool Villa. Combined with diverse dining options, recreational activities, and personalised service, the resort seeks to provide both adventure and relaxation for families.
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort was named Best Beach Resort, reflecting its setting of white sands, turquoise lagoons, and coconut groves within Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The resort offers contemporary villas, including Beach Pool Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas, with direct beach access.
Since opening in 2023, Avani+ Fares has aimed to introduce a laid-back approach to Maldivian holidays, combining modern design with the natural environment. Guests can participate in activities ranging from water sports and wellness to dining and cultural programmes.
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort was awarded Best Dive Resort, recognised for its accessible house reef and marine biodiversity. Located close to the shoreline, the reef offers opportunities for snorkellers and divers of all levels, with frequent encounters with species such as reef sharks, turtles, rays, and tropical fish.
The resort also provides access to the dive sites of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, where PADI-certified instructors guide guests through channels, thilas, and reef walls.
In addition to these three awards, Minor Hotels’ properties received 12 finalist nominations across seven categories. These included its newest addition, NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort, which was shortlisted in three categories.
The group’s nominations at the TTM Awards 2025 were:
- Best Beach Resort: Avani+ Fares and NH Collection Maldives Havodda
- Best Family Resort: Niyama, Avani+ Fares, and NH Maldives Kuda Rah
- Best Boutique Resort: NH Maldives Kuda Rah
- Best Culinary Resort: Niyama
- Most Picturesque Resort: NH Collection Maldives Havodda
- Best Surf Resort: Niyama
- Best Dive Resort: Avani+ Fares, NH Collection Maldives Havodda, and NH Maldives Kuda Rah
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa named Best Resort for Sports & Fitness at TTM Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been named the “Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, further establishing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading destinations for wellness and activity-driven holidays.
Sports and Recreation on Land and Sea
Located on a naturally lush island in the north of the Maldives, the resort offers an extensive programme of sports and recreational experiences designed for both leisure and performance. Regular tennis and padel camps are hosted with international coaches, providing opportunities for both beginners and experienced players to develop their skills. Pickleball has also been introduced as part of the resort’s expanding range of racket sports.
Beyond the courts, guests have access to a variety of land-based fitness and wellness activities. Daily fitness classes, yoga sessions timed with sunrise and sunset, and a fully equipped gym overlooking tropical surroundings form part of the wellness offering. Facilities also include a five-hole putting green, a golf simulator, football, beach volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and foosball.
The resort’s double house reef is central to its marine-based activities, attracting snorkellers and divers with its rich coral and marine life. Water sports such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, and e-surfing add further options for adventure and relaxation.
Wellness and Spa Experiences
Hideaway Spa provides a sanctuary for recovery and rejuvenation after sport and activity. Surrounded by greenery, the spa offers a wide range of treatments inspired by nature, with Balinese and Ayurvedic therapies among the highlights. Yoga and meditation sessions, often held at sunset, complement the spa’s extensive menu of experiences and support the resort’s holistic approach to wellbeing.
Natural Environment and Lifestyle
The island’s unspoiled environment enhances the wellness journey, with powder-white beaches, lush vegetation, and clear reef waters creating a natural setting for relaxation and activity. Guests may explore the island by bicycle or on foot, with the scenery forming an integral part of the resort’s appeal.
Dining is another element of the Hideaway experience, with a diverse culinary offering across the resort’s restaurants and bars. The Signature Collection, the resort’s premium villa category, provides an elevated sense of privacy while granting guests full access to the resort’s sports, fitness, and wellness amenities.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to expand its wellness and activity-led initiatives. From 18–21 September 2025, the resort will host the Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2025 as part of World Wellness Weekend. The event will feature 5K, 10K, and Kids Dash races alongside a programme of yoga sessions, sound healing, fitness clinics, and evening celebrations, blending physical activity with relaxation.
By combining sports, wellness, natural beauty, and fine dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has positioned itself as a destination where active living and indulgence meet in harmony.
