Equator Village wins Silver at South Asian Travel Awards 2025

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its prestigious recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort” for the second consecutive year at the TTM Awards & Gala 2025. This esteemed accolade, presented by Travel Trade Maldives, the nation’s leading travel trade platform, reaffirms the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative dining experiences.

The TTM Awards & Gala is a highly anticipated event in the Maldivian hospitality calendar, celebrating excellence across the tourism industry. To be awarded “Best Culinary Resort” for two years running is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of the entire culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives.

At JW Marriott Maldives, the culinary journey is guided by a philosophy that is deeply rooted in quality and guest well-being. This is exemplified by one of the brand’s core pillars: Nourish the Soul. This pillar is about providing experiences that cater to both body and spirit, offering holistic wellness programs complemented by delicious and revitalizing food and beverage options.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row,” said the General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to culinary excellence and our commitment to the ‘Nourish the Soul’ philosophy. We believe that dining is an integral part of the travel experience, and we strive to create moments that are not only delicious but also deeply restorative for our guests.”

The resort’s diverse culinary landscape features a variety of international cuisines and innovative dining concepts. A cornerstone of its food philosophy is the “JW Garden to Table” experience, which showcases the resort’s own vibrant JW Garden. This initiative allows guests to enjoy fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients, with many dishes crafted from a zero-kilometer radius. This focus on fresh, homegrown produce is central to creating wellness-focused dishes that highlight the natural flavors of the Maldives.

Guests can embark on a global culinary adventure, from the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi and the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi, finest meat and fresh seafood in Shio to the authentic Italian flavors at Fiamma. The resort’s commitment to mindful and eco-conscious gastronomy is also evident in collaborations with world-renowned chefs, further elevating the dining experience

This back-to-back win at the TTM Awards & Gala is a powerful affirmation of our culinary vision. It reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s standing as a premier destination for discerning travelers who seek a luxurious escape where culinary artistry and holistic well-being are one. We are more inspired than ever to continue innovating and crafting dining experiences that not only delight the palate but also genuinely nourish the soul, ensuring every guest leaves with cherished memories.