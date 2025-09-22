Rupi Kaur and FKJ headline closing night of Fari Islands Festival 2025

The closing evening of the Fari Islands Festival on 21 September concluded with poetry, music, and community gatherings across the Fari Islands.

Guests assembled at Amarta, Patina Maldives, for Rupi Kaur’s performance, Echoes of Connection. Set against the backdrop of James Turrell’s Skyspace, the internationally acclaimed poet engaged the audience with verses exploring love, healing, and human connection, creating a memorable sunset experience.

The programme continued at the Fari Marina Fiesta, where food stalls, artisan showcases, and live music contributed to a lively atmosphere. Visitors explored works by Maldivian creators while sampling diverse culinary offerings and refreshments under the night sky.

The evening culminated with performances by DJ Umar and Kim Turnbull, followed by FKJ’s headline set. Blending jazz, funk, and electronic sounds, FKJ’s performance brought the festival to a vibrant conclusion, closing the three-day event with a celebration of artistry and shared experiences.

The final night reflected the essence of the Fari Islands Festival: creativity, culture, and community.

The next edition of the Fari Islands Festival is scheduled for 13–16 August 2026.