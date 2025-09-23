Featured
Amilla Maldives achieves EarthCheck Gold Certification for sustainability
At Amilla Maldives, sustainability is regarded not merely as an ambition but as a guiding principle that shapes every aspect of island life. The resort has marked a significant milestone in its journey by progressing from EarthCheck Silver to Gold Certification.
Achieving Gold Certification signifies that Amilla Maldives has maintained EarthCheck accreditation for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistency, commitment, and a long-term approach to sustainability. This recognition reflects years of sustained effort and deliberate choices rather than short-term actions.
The resort’s initiatives have taken many forms, including investments in solar energy, reductions in single-use plastics, in-villa water bottling, and biodiversity projects such as coral propagation and native plant restoration. Alongside these visible efforts, internal systems are in place to monitor energy and water use, ensuring resources are managed with care.
However, sustainability at Amilla extends beyond compliance and certification. It is about coexisting harmoniously with the natural environment, safeguarding opportunities for future generations, supporting local producers, and celebrating Maldivian culture.
The EarthCheck Gold Certification stands as a symbol of this evolution, recognising not only what has been achieved but also how the resort continues to grow. It serves as a reminder that meaningful change is often achieved through steady, thoughtful progress. Looking ahead, Amilla remains committed to nurturing the reef, the rainforest, its community, and the island environment that sustains both its guests and its team.
Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host two-Michelin-starred Chef Alexander Herrmann for an exclusive residency from 12 to 14 November, during which he will present his distinctive creativity, passion, and culinary expertise on the island’s pristine shores. Known for his innovative approach to modern gastronomy and his charismatic presence on German television, Herrmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs.
With a career spanning several decades, Herrmann has redefined fine dining at his eponymous restaurants in Bavaria, earning two Michelin stars and widespread recognition for his ability to balance culinary tradition with bold innovation. His refined techniques and narrative style of cooking are expected to deliver a memorable gastronomic journey for guests at The St. Regis Maldives.
During the residency, Herrmann will curate two six-course dinners at the resort’s signature venues, showcasing his celebrated culinary style. Guests will also be offered the rare opportunity to take part in an exclusive cooking masterclass, where the chef will share insights, techniques, and inspirations behind his award-winning creations.
The residency forms part of The Tastemaker Series, a newly launched initiative by The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, designed to provide guests with exclusive encounters with global figures from gastronomy, fashion, art, and design. The series celebrates creativity and culture, offering immersive experiences that allow guests to engage with the artistry and vision of leading international talents.
Situated on a private island in the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to uphold a reputation for sophistication through bespoke experiences and world-class culinary offerings. Chef Herrmann’s visit underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence, giving guests the chance to savour the craft of one of Europe’s most prominent chefs in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.
Rupi Kaur and FKJ headline closing night of Fari Islands Festival 2025
The closing evening of the Fari Islands Festival on 21 September concluded with poetry, music, and community gatherings across the Fari Islands.
Guests assembled at Amarta, Patina Maldives, for Rupi Kaur’s performance, Echoes of Connection. Set against the backdrop of James Turrell’s Skyspace, the internationally acclaimed poet engaged the audience with verses exploring love, healing, and human connection, creating a memorable sunset experience.
The programme continued at the Fari Marina Fiesta, where food stalls, artisan showcases, and live music contributed to a lively atmosphere. Visitors explored works by Maldivian creators while sampling diverse culinary offerings and refreshments under the night sky.
The evening culminated with performances by DJ Umar and Kim Turnbull, followed by FKJ’s headline set. Blending jazz, funk, and electronic sounds, FKJ’s performance brought the festival to a vibrant conclusion, closing the three-day event with a celebration of artistry and shared experiences.
The final night reflected the essence of the Fari Islands Festival: creativity, culture, and community.
The next edition of the Fari Islands Festival is scheduled for 13–16 August 2026.
Jumeirah Olhahali Island unveils year-end visiting practitioners programme
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has unveiled its year-end programme of visiting practitioners, welcoming a series of internationally recognised experts to guide guests through tailored journeys of renewal. Hosted at the resort’s overwater Talise Spa, the residencies are designed to support physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, complementing a wider calendar of seasonal experiences curated to inspire balance and rejuvenation.
From 15 September to 30 October, Portuguese osteopath Odete Cruz will bring over 15 years of experience in structural, craniosacral, and visceral techniques. Her treatments are individually tailored to improve circulation, enhance mobility, and ease muscular tension, while reflexology sessions aim to encourage detoxification, balance, and relaxation.
Between 1 and 30 November, Dr Tridendra Shakya will join the resort, offering nearly two decades of global experience. A graduate in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, with advanced training in acupuncture and psychology, he combines traditional healing with contemporary wellness practices. Guests will be able to explore acupuncture, reflexology, cupping, therapeutic yoga, yoga nidra, and stress management, alongside Ayurvedic marma therapy, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong. His sessions are designed to promote pain relief, detoxification, rejuvenation, and long-term vitality.
The final residency of the year will be led by Satya Morillas Mir, from 3 December to 1 January. Through her ‘Global Balance Method’, she integrates traditional Chinese medicine, craniosacral therapy, Chi Nei Tsang, reiki, yoga, and meditation. Her approach, which also incorporates breathwork and energy healing, encourages self-reflection, renewal, and reconnection—providing guests with an enriching way to embrace the festive season and begin the year ahead.
In addition to the visiting practitioners, Jumeirah Olhahali Island has curated a series of seasonal experiences to mark the final months of the year. These include full moon wellness rituals featuring guided meditation and vibrational sound healing, as well as workshops and spa journeys aligned with international wellness days such as World Mental Health Day, Menopause Awareness Day, and World Heart Day.
October will also mark the introduction of new treatments developed in collaboration with GROUND Wellbeing. These include The Grounding Ritual and The Balancing Ritual, designed to support mental and hormonal health.
