Amilla Maldives achieves EarthCheck Gold Certification for sustainability

At Amilla Maldives, sustainability is regarded not merely as an ambition but as a guiding principle that shapes every aspect of island life. The resort has marked a significant milestone in its journey by progressing from EarthCheck Silver to Gold Certification.

Achieving Gold Certification signifies that Amilla Maldives has maintained EarthCheck accreditation for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistency, commitment, and a long-term approach to sustainability. This recognition reflects years of sustained effort and deliberate choices rather than short-term actions.

The resort’s initiatives have taken many forms, including investments in solar energy, reductions in single-use plastics, in-villa water bottling, and biodiversity projects such as coral propagation and native plant restoration. Alongside these visible efforts, internal systems are in place to monitor energy and water use, ensuring resources are managed with care.

However, sustainability at Amilla extends beyond compliance and certification. It is about coexisting harmoniously with the natural environment, safeguarding opportunities for future generations, supporting local producers, and celebrating Maldivian culture.

The EarthCheck Gold Certification stands as a symbol of this evolution, recognising not only what has been achieved but also how the resort continues to grow. It serves as a reminder that meaningful change is often achieved through steady, thoughtful progress. Looking ahead, Amilla remains committed to nurturing the reef, the rainforest, its community, and the island environment that sustains both its guests and its team.