Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli

This October, W Maldives invites guests to an unforgettable culinary chapter as part of its Flavors Unscripted series — a two-night, six-hands collaboration bringing together three of Bali’s most sought-after chefs: Benjamin Cross of Mason and Bar Vera, Stephen Moore of Shelter, and Chris Smith of Red Gunpowder.

Taking place on 18th and 20th October 2025, this exclusive event welcomes each of the chef’s distinct culinary approaches to the Maldives, each united by their mastery of open-fire cooking, sustainable sourcing, and globally-inspired cuisine. The gathering forms part of W Maldives’ signature Dare to Taste programming: a platform that regularly convenes international culinary talent within the Indian Ocean setting, positioning the resort’s natural environment and local Maldivian ingredients as both stage and inspiration for their craft.

Unfolding across two of the resort’s signature restaurants, the six-hands experience begins at FIRE, the beachfront smokehouse renowned for bold, wood-fired cuisine, and concludes at FISH, the resort’s overwater destination dedicated to refined, ocean-to-table dining. Guests will experience an evolving menu of elemental dishes grounded in craftsmanship, place, and personality—a rare opportunity to witness three culinary perspectives over two immersive nights.

Benjamin Cross, originally from New South Wales, is the Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Mason and Bar Vera in Bali, and Culinary Director for Aqua Expeditions. Known for his Mediterranean-influenced, fire-led cooking and dedication to seasonality, Cross honed his approach through time at Can Fabes in Spain and Craft NYC, developing a philosophy that celebrates the marriage of technique and terroir.

Joining him is Stephen Moore, Culinary Director and Co-Owner of Shelter in Pererenan, whose culinary journey spans globally respected kitchens including El Celler de Can Roca, Aman properties in India, and several of Australia’s leading restaurants. His cooking brings structure and subtlety to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, creating dishes that are both refined and deeply soulful.

Completing the trio is Chris Smith, Executive Chef and Partner at Red Gunpowder and Culinary Director at 7AM Bakers Club, whose background in Michelin-starred restaurants in London and Paris informs a distinctive style that blends French technique with Indian spice and Balinese freshness. Together, they represent a new generation of Bali-based chefs reimagining regional cuisine with global intent, each bringing their own story to the table.

On 18th October, the first dinner at FIRE will take place under the stars with a menu designed around smoke, flame, and shared plates. Highlights include whole roast wagyu ribeye, smoked duck with green chilli chutney, and smoked banana split — all served against the backdrop of the resort’s natural beachfront. On 20th October, the focus shifts to seafood at FISH, with dishes such as line-caught fish pilpil with piquillo pepper, lobster risoni in tom yum butter, and inventive seafood preparations designed to reflect the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean.

“This collaboration brings together everything I love about food — craftsmanship, connection and creativity — in one of the most stunning places in the world,” says Chef Benjamin Cross. “There’s so much synergy between the islands of Bali and the Maldives when it comes to respect for ingredients, sustainability, and storytelling through cuisine.”

Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, adds, “We’re proud to bring together such visionary talent from Bali’s thriving food scene for a unique culinary moment at W Maldives. This is more than a dining experience — it’s a celebration of place, personality and the unexpected.”

This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.

Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.

Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.