Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host two-Michelin-starred Chef Alexander Herrmann for an exclusive residency from 12 to 14 November, during which he will present his distinctive creativity, passion, and culinary expertise on the island’s pristine shores. Known for his innovative approach to modern gastronomy and his charismatic presence on German television, Herrmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs.
With a career spanning several decades, Herrmann has redefined fine dining at his eponymous restaurants in Bavaria, earning two Michelin stars and widespread recognition for his ability to balance culinary tradition with bold innovation. His refined techniques and narrative style of cooking are expected to deliver a memorable gastronomic journey for guests at The St. Regis Maldives.
During the residency, Herrmann will curate two six-course dinners at the resort’s signature venues, showcasing his celebrated culinary style. Guests will also be offered the rare opportunity to take part in an exclusive cooking masterclass, where the chef will share insights, techniques, and inspirations behind his award-winning creations.
The residency forms part of The Tastemaker Series, a newly launched initiative by The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, designed to provide guests with exclusive encounters with global figures from gastronomy, fashion, art, and design. The series celebrates creativity and culture, offering immersive experiences that allow guests to engage with the artistry and vision of leading international talents.
Situated on a private island in the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to uphold a reputation for sophistication through bespoke experiences and world-class culinary offerings. Chef Herrmann’s visit underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence, giving guests the chance to savour the craft of one of Europe’s most prominent chefs in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort unveils Maldivian Night dining experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort has introduced Maldivian Night, a weekly beachfront dinner experience that celebrates the rich heritage and authentic flavors of the Maldives.
Held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the beach, this immersive evening showcases a carefully curated menu of traditional Maldivian dishes, including Maldivian Potato Gnocchi, Maldivian Fish Carpaccio, Grilled Local Snapper, and an assortment of local desserts.
Guests will be welcomed into an authentic island-inspired atmosphere featuring live Bodu Beru performances, cultural décor, and the soothing sounds of the ocean. To make the evening truly memorable, each guest will receive a complimentary Maldivian sarong and enjoy a local heritage video showcase during dinner.
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
Luxury travel is moving beyond service—it’s moving toward liberation. The Nautilus Maldives pioneers culinary freedom and is the world’s first resort without meal times, where chefs co-create indulgence with guests, anything, anytime, anywhere.
A Pioneer of schedule-free, personality-driven dining
The Nautilus is not just another luxury resort in the Maldives; it is rewriting the rules of fine dining. Its “Unscripted Dining” concept makes it the most liberated, guest-centric culinary experience in the world.
The Nautilus’s Chefs Are Always In
Unlike traditional luxury resorts, dining at The Nautilus isn’t bound by restaurant hours, menus or venues. Chefs serve as co-creators of indulgence, working with guests to turn moods, whims, or even Instagram posts into one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Haute cuisine at 2 a.m., ramen by the beach at sunset, or a Michelin-style degustation menu on a private sandbank — The Nautilus chefs deliver, as at The Nautilus, the kitchen never closes. For jet-lagged travellers, this means ultimate convenience and comfort: breakfast at dusk, dinner at dawn, or spontaneous midnight feasts.
Why Plan a Meal When You Can Invent It?
Culinary freedom defines The Nautilus. Guests aren’t simply dining – they are designing their own experience in real time. From lobster benedict in bed at midnight to cocktail-paired tasting menus under the stars, everything is on the table – literally. It’s a rejection of routine and predictability, elevating emotional dining as the new luxury. Guests are invited to experience food as emotional expression, with each dish crafted in the moment and shaped by imagination.
An Island Without Meal Times – Radical Hospitality for the Ultra-Individual
The Nautilus rebels against hospitality norms: no schedules, no restrictions, no compromises.
Its philosophy embodies the future of ultra-luxury hospitality: total guest freedom, spontaneity, and personalised indulgence.
A Shared Vision of Culinary Freedom
“True luxury is freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “Our Unscripted Dining concept is a direct reflection of that belief. By removing the limits of time and menus, we invite our guests to experience food not as routine, but as a deeply personal journey of indulgence and expression. Today’s ultra-luxury travellers seek authenticity and individuality above all else. The Nautilus leads this shift, offering a radical departure from scripted hospitality. Every meal becomes a story co-created with the guest, a promise of spontaneity and soulful connection.”
To find out more about The Nautilus visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Flavours Unscripted: W Maldives welcomes Bali’s culinary masters
This October, W Maldives invites guests to an unforgettable culinary chapter as part of its Flavors Unscripted series — a two-night, six-hands collaboration bringing together three of Bali’s most sought-after chefs: Benjamin Cross of Mason and Bar Vera, Stephen Moore of Shelter, and Chris Smith of Red Gunpowder.
Taking place on 18th and 20th October 2025, this exclusive event welcomes each of the chef’s distinct culinary approaches to the Maldives, each united by their mastery of open-fire cooking, sustainable sourcing, and globally-inspired cuisine. The gathering forms part of W Maldives’ signature Dare to Taste programming: a platform that regularly convenes international culinary talent within the Indian Ocean setting, positioning the resort’s natural environment and local Maldivian ingredients as both stage and inspiration for their craft.
Unfolding across two of the resort’s signature restaurants, the six-hands experience begins at FIRE, the beachfront smokehouse renowned for bold, wood-fired cuisine, and concludes at FISH, the resort’s overwater destination dedicated to refined, ocean-to-table dining. Guests will experience an evolving menu of elemental dishes grounded in craftsmanship, place, and personality—a rare opportunity to witness three culinary perspectives over two immersive nights.
Benjamin Cross, originally from New South Wales, is the Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Mason and Bar Vera in Bali, and Culinary Director for Aqua Expeditions. Known for his Mediterranean-influenced, fire-led cooking and dedication to seasonality, Cross honed his approach through time at Can Fabes in Spain and Craft NYC, developing a philosophy that celebrates the marriage of technique and terroir.
Joining him is Stephen Moore, Culinary Director and Co-Owner of Shelter in Pererenan, whose culinary journey spans globally respected kitchens including El Celler de Can Roca, Aman properties in India, and several of Australia’s leading restaurants. His cooking brings structure and subtlety to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, creating dishes that are both refined and deeply soulful.
Completing the trio is Chris Smith, Executive Chef and Partner at Red Gunpowder and Culinary Director at 7AM Bakers Club, whose background in Michelin-starred restaurants in London and Paris informs a distinctive style that blends French technique with Indian spice and Balinese freshness. Together, they represent a new generation of Bali-based chefs reimagining regional cuisine with global intent, each bringing their own story to the table.
On 18th October, the first dinner at FIRE will take place under the stars with a menu designed around smoke, flame, and shared plates. Highlights include whole roast wagyu ribeye, smoked duck with green chilli chutney, and smoked banana split — all served against the backdrop of the resort’s natural beachfront. On 20th October, the focus shifts to seafood at FISH, with dishes such as line-caught fish pilpil with piquillo pepper, lobster risoni in tom yum butter, and inventive seafood preparations designed to reflect the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean.
“This collaboration brings together everything I love about food — craftsmanship, connection and creativity — in one of the most stunning places in the world,” says Chef Benjamin Cross. “There’s so much synergy between the islands of Bali and the Maldives when it comes to respect for ingredients, sustainability, and storytelling through cuisine.”
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, adds, “We’re proud to bring together such visionary talent from Bali’s thriving food scene for a unique culinary moment at W Maldives. This is more than a dining experience — it’s a celebration of place, personality and the unexpected.”
This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.
Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
