Barceló Nasandhura highlights holistic living during World Wellness Weekend
Barceló Nasandhura marked World Wellness Weekend 2025 with a programme of rejuvenating experiences in collaboration with Wellness by Mandara. The celebration, held on Saturday, welcomed guests and visitors to a day centred on relaxation and self-care.
The schedule included a range of wellness-focused activities, from welcome drinks and skincare consultations to interactive sessions, product demonstrations, and giveaways, creating an engaging and restorative atmosphere for participants.
The event reflected Barceló Nasandhura’s commitment to encouraging a holistic lifestyle, providing both guests and the wider community with opportunities to take part in wellness-oriented experiences.
Wellness by Mandara, located within Barceló Nasandhura, is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The spa offers a wide selection of treatments and therapies designed to relax, rejuvenate, and restore balance, alongside monthly promotions that provide exclusive offers on treatments and wellness experiences throughout the year.
Maldives secures top honour at World Spa Awards 2025
The Maldives has once again been recognised as the leading spa destination in the region, having secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination 2025 at the World Spa Awards.
The award reaffirms the Maldives’ standing as a wellness and spa destination, offering experiences that combine natural surroundings, luxury hospitality and holistic wellbeing. Alongside the national accolade, several Maldivian resorts were also honoured in various categories at this year’s ceremony.
The Maldives has a strong record at the World Spa Awards. In 2016, the country was named World’s Best Spa Destination for the first time, and regained the global title in 2018. In the same year, it was also awarded Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination, a title it has retained on multiple occasions, most recently in 2024 at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards. These consistent achievements highlight the Maldives’ role in leading wellness tourism, as it continues to attract visitors seeking relaxation and rejuvenation in a distinctive natural setting.
With wellness and experiential travel among the fastest-growing tourism segments worldwide, the Maldives continues to integrate wellness into its resorts, retreats and cultural experiences, further strengthening its global appeal.
Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host two-Michelin-starred Chef Alexander Herrmann for an exclusive residency from 12 to 14 November, during which he will present his distinctive creativity, passion, and culinary expertise on the island’s pristine shores. Known for his innovative approach to modern gastronomy and his charismatic presence on German television, Herrmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs.
With a career spanning several decades, Herrmann has redefined fine dining at his eponymous restaurants in Bavaria, earning two Michelin stars and widespread recognition for his ability to balance culinary tradition with bold innovation. His refined techniques and narrative style of cooking are expected to deliver a memorable gastronomic journey for guests at The St. Regis Maldives.
During the residency, Herrmann will curate two six-course dinners at the resort’s signature venues, showcasing his celebrated culinary style. Guests will also be offered the rare opportunity to take part in an exclusive cooking masterclass, where the chef will share insights, techniques, and inspirations behind his award-winning creations.
The residency forms part of The Tastemaker Series, a newly launched initiative by The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, designed to provide guests with exclusive encounters with global figures from gastronomy, fashion, art, and design. The series celebrates creativity and culture, offering immersive experiences that allow guests to engage with the artistry and vision of leading international talents.
Situated on a private island in the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to uphold a reputation for sophistication through bespoke experiences and world-class culinary offerings. Chef Herrmann’s visit underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence, giving guests the chance to savour the craft of one of Europe’s most prominent chefs in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.
Amilla Maldives achieves EarthCheck Gold Certification for sustainability
At Amilla Maldives, sustainability is regarded not merely as an ambition but as a guiding principle that shapes every aspect of island life. The resort has marked a significant milestone in its journey by progressing from EarthCheck Silver to Gold Certification.
Achieving Gold Certification signifies that Amilla Maldives has maintained EarthCheck accreditation for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistency, commitment, and a long-term approach to sustainability. This recognition reflects years of sustained effort and deliberate choices rather than short-term actions.
The resort’s initiatives have taken many forms, including investments in solar energy, reductions in single-use plastics, in-villa water bottling, and biodiversity projects such as coral propagation and native plant restoration. Alongside these visible efforts, internal systems are in place to monitor energy and water use, ensuring resources are managed with care.
However, sustainability at Amilla extends beyond compliance and certification. It is about coexisting harmoniously with the natural environment, safeguarding opportunities for future generations, supporting local producers, and celebrating Maldivian culture.
The EarthCheck Gold Certification stands as a symbol of this evolution, recognising not only what has been achieved but also how the resort continues to grow. It serves as a reminder that meaningful change is often achieved through steady, thoughtful progress. Looking ahead, Amilla remains committed to nurturing the reef, the rainforest, its community, and the island environment that sustains both its guests and its team.
