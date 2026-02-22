Featured
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives has announced the residency of acclaimed holistic practitioner Yoko Kawaguchi at Merana Spa, taking place from 17 March to 30 April 2026. The residency forms part of the resort’s ongoing focus on wellness, restoration and mindful living.
Grounded in Japanese healing traditions, Kawaguchi’s therapeutic philosophy centres on personalised care designed to calm the nervous system, release emotional tension and support the body’s natural restorative functions. Her integrative approach combines auriculotherapy (ear reflexology), aromatherapy, Reiki energy healing and targeted massage techniques to create treatments tailored to individual needs.
Guests may select from a range of core therapies offered during the residency. Highlights include the Tranquil Mind Ritual, which blends scalp massage, ear reflexology and energy work to ease tension and encourage emotional clarity. The Aroma Reiki Healing Touch treatment combines aromatherapy back massage with carefully selected essential oils and Usui Reiki to address both physical and emotional blockages. Auriculotherapy sessions focus on stimulating reflex points in the ears to support hormonal balance, immunity, nervous system regulation and overall wellbeing, with optional ear seeds available to extend the benefits beyond the treatment.
Alongside individual sessions, Kawaguchi will offer complimentary consultations and a programme of group wellness experiences. These include guided Reiki self-healing meditation and ear stretching massage sessions designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity, providing guests with simple techniques to support their wellbeing during and after their stay.
Hosted within the serene surroundings of Merana Spa, the residency offers guests an opportunity to pause, reset and engage in a deeper wellness journey, aligned with Vakkaru Maldives’ philosophy of understated luxury and holistic balance.
Featured
Ancient banyan tree anchors spiritual experiences at Machchafushi Island Resort
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, part of The Centara Collection, offers an island experience shaped by the rhythm of the ocean in the heart of South Ari Atoll. While the resort is widely recognised for its celebrated dive sites, award-winning house reef and rich marine life, another presence quietly anchors the spirit of the island.
Within the peaceful grounds of SPA Cenvaree stands a centuries-old banyan tree known locally as the Ummeedhu Tree, meaning Wish Fulfilment. With its expansive canopy and cascading aerial roots, the tree is regarded as more than a natural landmark. It is a symbol of continuity and reflection, standing as a silent witness to the island’s past and present.
Long before the island became a resort destination, the banyan tree stood rooted in the sands of Machchafushi. Today, the resort honours it as the spiritual heart of the island, inviting guests to pause beneath its branches and engage in moments of reflection and reconnection.
This connection is expressed through the Sacred Thread Ceremony, a contemplative ritual designed to offer guests a personal and meaningful experience. The ceremony begins with a quiet walk through the spa gardens, encouraging stillness and intention. Guests select a delicate golden leaf to represent a personal wish—whether for love, wellbeing, success, abundance or inner peace—and hold it alongside a wish card while visualising that intention fulfilled. The golden leaf is then tied to the banyan’s ancient branches, symbolising the offering of the wish to the tree’s enduring presence. The leaf remains there, carrying the quiet energy of the intention until the guest’s return.
Beyond the banyan, the island continues its natural rhythm. The surrounding waters form part of one of the Maldives’ most significant marine environments, known for year-round whale shark encounters and an extensive house reef that stretches beyond the shoreline. Yet amid the movement of the sea and the vibrancy of coral life, it is often the stillness beneath the banyan tree that leaves the most lasting impression.
Sustainability and heritage are integral to life on Machchafushi Island. Located within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the island is committed to safeguarding both its marine ecosystems and its cultural identity. The banyan tree stands as a reminder that preservation extends beyond the natural environment to include traditions, stories and the deeper connections between people and place.
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, each day unfolds with moments shaped by nature and intention. From golden sunrises over the lagoon to wishes entrusted to ancient branches, experiences on the island are designed not only to be remembered, but to take root.
Featured
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with a series of Iftar evenings at Lime Restaurant, inviting guests to gather in the spirit of reflection, gratitude and togetherness.
Recognising Ramadan as a time that brings families, friends and communities closer, the hotel has curated an Iftar experience designed to go beyond dining. The focus is on creating a welcoming environment where traditions are observed, conversations unfold naturally and shared moments are celebrated around the table.
Located in the heart of Malé, Lime Restaurant provides a warm and contemporary setting suited to a range of gatherings, from colleagues reconnecting after work to families and friends breaking fast together. Each evening reflects the generosity associated with Ramadan, featuring carefully prepared dishes, live cooking stations and a selection of sweet treats that balance traditional flavours with creative touches.
Iftar at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La is shaped by attentive service and thoughtful hospitality. Guests are welcomed into an atmosphere that blends comfort with understated elegance, allowing space for reflection while enjoying a relaxed dining experience. The hotel’s culinary and service teams work closely to ensure consistency, quality and authenticity throughout the season.
Whether for intimate gatherings or larger group celebrations, the venue offers flexibility supported by a culinary programme rooted in care and attention to detail. The Ramadan offering is designed to ensure guests feel at ease while enjoying a distinctive Iftar experience in the capital.
Throughout the holy month, JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to come together at Lime Restaurant to experience evenings defined by flavour, generosity and meaningful connection, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan.
Drink
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a wine pairing dinner celebrating Provençal elegance and gastronomy on 4 March 2026 at the resort’s Shoreline Grill. The evening will feature wines from Château Minuty and will be hosted by Sébastien Nore, Global Strategy and Export Director of Château Minuty, offering guests insight into the winery’s heritage and approach to fine winemaking.
Originally from Limousin, France, Nore brings extensive experience in the international beverage industry. His career includes roles with Kronenbourg Wineries and PepsiCo France, followed by senior leadership positions at Diageo and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. He has played a key role in expanding Château Minuty’s global presence and currently oversees the winery’s strategy, sales, communication and marketing, with a focus on innovation and the refined character of Provençal rosé.
During the dinner, guests will enjoy a curated selection of Château Minuty wines, paired with a bespoke menu created by the Shoreline Grill culinary team. The featured wines include:
- Château Minuty M de Minuty Rosé Magnum 1.5L – Artist Edition 2024
- Château Minuty Prestige Rosé 2024
- Château Minuty Rosé et Or 2024
- Château Minuty 281 2024
Beyond this event, the dinner reflects Milaidhoo Maldives’ wider commitment to gastronomy. The resort’s Gourmet Plan is designed for guests with a strong interest in food and wine, offering personalised, multi-course dining experiences throughout their stay. Each menu is crafted to highlight the relationship between carefully selected ingredients and complementary wines, with an emphasis on authenticity and balance.
The Château Minuty dinner marks the fourth wine-focused event hosted by Milaidhoo Maldives this year, underscoring the resort’s ongoing focus on curated culinary experiences. The evening is positioned as a sensory journey, combining refined flavours, thoughtful pairings and a convivial island setting.
