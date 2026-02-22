Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, part of The Centara Collection, offers an island experience shaped by the rhythm of the ocean in the heart of South Ari Atoll. While the resort is widely recognised for its celebrated dive sites, award-winning house reef and rich marine life, another presence quietly anchors the spirit of the island.

Within the peaceful grounds of SPA Cenvaree stands a centuries-old banyan tree known locally as the Ummeedhu Tree, meaning Wish Fulfilment. With its expansive canopy and cascading aerial roots, the tree is regarded as more than a natural landmark. It is a symbol of continuity and reflection, standing as a silent witness to the island’s past and present.

Long before the island became a resort destination, the banyan tree stood rooted in the sands of Machchafushi. Today, the resort honours it as the spiritual heart of the island, inviting guests to pause beneath its branches and engage in moments of reflection and reconnection.

This connection is expressed through the Sacred Thread Ceremony, a contemplative ritual designed to offer guests a personal and meaningful experience. The ceremony begins with a quiet walk through the spa gardens, encouraging stillness and intention. Guests select a delicate golden leaf to represent a personal wish—whether for love, wellbeing, success, abundance or inner peace—and hold it alongside a wish card while visualising that intention fulfilled. The golden leaf is then tied to the banyan’s ancient branches, symbolising the offering of the wish to the tree’s enduring presence. The leaf remains there, carrying the quiet energy of the intention until the guest’s return.

Beyond the banyan, the island continues its natural rhythm. The surrounding waters form part of one of the Maldives’ most significant marine environments, known for year-round whale shark encounters and an extensive house reef that stretches beyond the shoreline. Yet amid the movement of the sea and the vibrancy of coral life, it is often the stillness beneath the banyan tree that leaves the most lasting impression.

Sustainability and heritage are integral to life on Machchafushi Island. Located within the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the island is committed to safeguarding both its marine ecosystems and its cultural identity. The banyan tree stands as a reminder that preservation extends beyond the natural environment to include traditions, stories and the deeper connections between people and place.

At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, each day unfolds with moments shaped by nature and intention. From golden sunrises over the lagoon to wishes entrusted to ancient branches, experiences on the island are designed not only to be remembered, but to take root.