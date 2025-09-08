Jumeirah Olhahali Island marks Chinese Golden Week with ‘A Golden Journey Together’

Jumeirah Olhahali Island will celebrate Chinese Golden Week this October with a curated programme titled ‘A Golden Journey Together’. From 1 to 8 October 2025, the island will host experiences designed to bring families and friends closer, combining creativity, wellbeing and discovery with the natural rhythm of Maldivian island life.

Dining will be central to the celebrations, blending Asian traditions with the tropical setting of the island. Guests will be able to enjoy an Asian-Inspired Gala Dinner at Glow, Ocean’s Embrace Hot Pot, and Flavours of Asia at Shimmers, accompanied by live music and culinary offerings from across the continent. Other highlights will include an Asian-Inspired Floating Breakfast, an Afternoon of Bliss tea ritual, and a Maldivian Sharing Beach Dinner under the stars with the rhythmic beat of Boduberu.

Cultural encounters will add depth to the week’s programme. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests will be invited to shape and paint bespoke tea cups, create auspicious pottery designs, or hand-decorate a Tuanshan fan with traditional motifs. Shared culinary experiences will include Kayto’s Family Dim Sum Masterclass, offering parents and children the chance to fold and enjoy dim sum together. Evenings will feature celebrations such as the Lantern Ceremony at Shimmers Beach, a radiant tribute to hope and renewal.

The week will also bring opportunities for renewal and recreation. Gentle face yoga, Pilates by the sea and natural self-care workshops will provide calm, while social and competitive spirit will be encouraged through sunset tennis gatherings and a holiday tournament. Guests seeking adventure at sea will have options ranging from semi-submarine excursions and snorkelling to dolphin quests, parasailing and traditional sunset fishing.

On 6 October, the island will mark the Mid-Autumn Festival with a Sunset Soirée Gathering of canapés and cocktails, a Lunar Wellness Ritual by moonlight, and the International Market Night at Glow, which will take guests on a culinary journey across continents.

Accommodation will be in the resort’s collection of 67 all-villa retreats, each offering sweeping ocean views. One-bedroom villas, with private infinity pools, rooftop terraces and light-filled interiors, will be ideal for families of four, while larger two- and three-bedroom residences will provide ample space for extended families or groups of friends to create shared memories.