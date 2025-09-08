Entertainment
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils ocean-themed festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its festive programme for the upcoming season, themed around ‘A Celebration for the Oceans’. Drawing inspiration from the Indian Ocean, the programme will transport guests into the mythical world of Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom, offering a range of cultural, culinary, artistic and wellness experiences. Highlights include a culinary residency by Tom Aikens, art classes and exhibitions led by UK artist Florence Super, physiotherapy sessions with Emma Diani, and entertainment for younger guests provided by Sharky & George. A series of gala dinners, live musical performances, and festive traditions will also form part of the celebrations.
The resort’s calendar of activities is designed to appeal to a wide audience, including families, food enthusiasts, creatives and those seeking wellness. Guests will be able to enjoy themed gala dinners, musical entertainment, Santa appearances, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, alongside time for relaxation at AVI Spa, which will feature holistic treatments and visiting practitioner sessions. The resort’s Resident Astronomer, Aleks, will also offer stargazing sessions.
Situated on the southern tip of Raa Atoll, at the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort supports manta ray research and has introduced sustainable waste and recycling initiatives. Ocean-focused activities such as diving, seabobbing and coral adoption will also be incorporated into the programme.
Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens will take up a 12-day residency at the resort, curating exclusive tasting menus at The Lighthouse restaurant across several gala evenings. His residency will also feature a cooking class, a private yacht dinner for two, and a finale beachside buffet. The programme offers guests the opportunity to combine fine dining with the resort’s island setting.
Florence Super will debut her ocean-inspired art at the resort, delivering five creative sessions for guests. Her work, which often utilises recycled materials, will culminate in an exhibition with select pieces available for purchase. This collaboration complements the resort’s sustainability initiatives and partnership with The Manta Trust.
Wellness practitioner Emma Diani, an experienced physiotherapist, will be in residence from mid-December 2025 to mid-February 2026, offering treatments designed to improve posture, ease chronic pain and restore mobility. The resort’s AVI Spa will also provide a range of therapies, including Maldivian-inspired treatments and specialised body sculpting.
Family entertainment will be provided by Sharky & George, who will return to host activities at the Planet Trekkers Kids Club. Their programme includes treasure hunts, games, cooking classes, gingerbread house making, pirate cruises and mini expeditions, encouraging children to explore the island and its marine life.
Music and live entertainment will play a central role, with Jazzubeat The Band and DJ Levi set to perform. Traditional Christmas elements such as a tree lighting ceremony and Santa visits will accompany the festivities. On Christmas Eve, guests will gather for cocktails and a gala dinner, while New Year’s Eve will be marked with a gala celebration, ballet performances, fireworks and dancing on the oceanfront.
Fari Islands Festival 2025: New chapter in cultural and creative luxury
The Fari Islands Festival, a pioneering celebration of cultural connection and creativity, will be held from 19 to 22 September 2025, across The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and Patina Maldives. Rooted in the Fari Islands’ founding vision as ‘The Home of Island Artistry’—where ‘Fari’ means “beautiful” in Dhivehi—the festival brings to life the archipelago’s deeper ethos of celebrating nature, craft and connection.
Uniting international talent and regional voices under the theme of shared creativity and consciousness, the event features five core pillars: Culinary Artistry, Sonic Immersion, Nature Amplified, Body, Mind & Soul, and Creative Artistry. These elements shape a dynamic three-day programme designed to inspire transformation and meaningful exchange, while redefining luxury through a lens of ecological and emotional intelligence.
Among the highlights, marine scientist and National Geographic Explorer Gibbs Kuguru will collaborate with the Olive Ridley Project, engaging guests in marine conservation efforts. Through donations and educational encounters, attendees will support ongoing turtle rescue and rehabilitation work across the Indian Ocean. In the culinary sphere, nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson will host two intimate, wellness-oriented lunches—one at Wok Society, Patina Maldives and another at La Locanda, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives—focusing on seasonal nourishment and balance, complemented by curated juices throughout the festival.
Danico Bar of Paris, a mainstay in the World’s 50 Best Bars, will lead nightly cocktail showcases and a special masterclass featuring its famed Chicha Morada. The wellness programme also includes transformative facials and experiences from Allies of Skin, with participation from the brand’s founder Nicolas Travis and practitioner Leyen Tran.
Creative workshops will be led by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery from Singapore, offering hands-on sessions in craft and expression for all levels. Daily schedules begin with grounding rituals by Bamford, followed by ocean excursions, creative exploration, and intimate dialogues led by Fari Voices—regional changemakers at the forefront of cultural and ecological innovation.
As evening falls, the festival transforms into a celebration of sound and reflection. The opening night features a performance by renowned poet and artist Rupi Kaur, set against the ethereal backdrop of Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell. The second evening blends sound and taste at EAU Bar, where DJ Kim Turnbull and bar takeovers by Danico and Nutmeg & Clove promise an immersive experience. The final night culminates in the Fari Marina Fiesta, headlined by French Kiwi Juice (FKJ), whose unique blend of jazz, funk and electronica sets the tone for a soulful close beneath the stars—followed by a final performance by Kaur.
The Fari Islands, conceived as a departure from the conventional ‘one island, one resort’ model, offer an interconnected hospitality experience. Patina Maldives champions artistic innovation and mindful luxury, while The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings timeless refinement through its Circle of Life philosophy. Together, they create a destination designed for deep connection and thoughtful discovery.
Integral to this ecosystem is Fari Campus, the Maldives’ first dedicated island for staff accommodation, education, and development—an investment in local talent and a commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive skills training and growth opportunities.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, noted the festival reflects the resort’s commitment to beauty in both detail and depth. Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, added that the festival is a collective invitation to engage with purpose, through taste, movement and story.
Ultimately, the Fari Islands Festival is more than an event—it is an evolving expression of place, people and possibility. It aims to honour the Maldives’ heritage and environment, while empowering guests to become thoughtful stewards of the cultural and natural richness that defines this extraordinary destination.
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru
Single-use plastics continue to pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems, with over 11 million metric tonnes entering the oceans each year. Since the Banyan Group began its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics in 2018, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have led the way within the group—achieving a 75% reduction in plastic use, the highest rate across all properties.
This July, guests are invited to participate in a series of sustainability-focused activities designed to create meaningful impact:
- 12 July: A community clean-up in Malé City in collaboration with CLEAN Maldives, bringing together locals, guests, and team members to reduce marine waste in urban environments.
- 19 & 26 July: Marine litter snorkelling clean-ups around the house reef, removing plastic debris while protecting marine life and habitats.
- 29 July: A recycled arts and crafts workshop at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in partnership with Feyran Craft House, transforming collected plastic into handcrafted artworks.
These efforts support the Banyan Group’s ‘Brand for Good’ sustainability targets, which include the complete elimination of guest-facing single-use plastics by 2025 and full elimination across operations by 2030.
Taking place at Dhawa Ihuru—recognised for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives (Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025)—the Rannamaari Dive Fest invites divers and marine enthusiasts to explore the famed Rannamaari Shipwreck, located just metres from the shoreline.
This immersive day features:
- Guided dives to the shipwreck
- Underwater treasure hunts
- Marine conservation talks
- Cultural experiences including local arts and crafts, Maldivian cooking classes, and spa rituals
The event pays tribute to the vibrant marine ecosystem that defines Dhawa Ihuru as a premier dive destination.
Observed on 26 July, Maldivian Independence Day commemorates the country’s emergence as a sovereign island nation. In celebration of this historic occasion, both Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru have curated three days of experiences rooted in national pride, community, and tradition.
- 26 July: Guests may participate in a symbolic swim across the channel connecting the two islands, representing unity and freedom. The day continues with a Maldivian Culture Talk exploring traditions, language, and the significance of Independence Day, followed by a traditional Bodu Beru performance and beach bonfire under the stars.
- 26–28 July: Three days of beachside “Fun Olympic Games” celebrate island spirit through friendly competition and laughter.
- 25–31 July: Special dive and water sports promotions of up to 30% will be available. Offers include signature experiences such as diving the Rannamaari Shipwreck and snorkelling excursions with nurse sharks and stingrays.
The July programming forms part of the lead-up to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s official 30th anniversary in September 2025. Each initiative reflects the resort’s founding philosophy: Embracing the Environment, Empowering People. Guests are invited to reconnect with nature, engage with Maldivian culture, and experience the true spirit of the Original Maldives.
Game on! Kandima unveils Maldives’ most exciting all-ages entertainment hub
Kandima Maldives, the bold lifestyle resort known for redefining island getaways, has once again raised the bar with the launch of PlaySpace – an all-ages entertainment destination transforming the leisure landscape of the Maldives.
Centrally located within the island resort, PlaySpace blends nostalgic retro flair with cutting-edge fun, offering a dynamic mix of activities for families, thrill-seekers, and social guests alike. From action-packed bowling and immersive virtual reality to escape room challenges and private karaoke sessions, the venue strengthens Kandima’s position as the Maldives’ leading active lifestyle destination.
According to Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Kandima Maldives, “At Kandima, we’re constantly evolving the island experience. PlaySpace adds a new dimension – it’s immersive, social, and above all, wildly entertaining.”
Key Highlights of PlaySpace Include:
- Bowling Lanes with a Twist: Themed experiences such as Team Challenge, Date Night Deluxe, and Family Blitz, complemented by snacks, drinks, and curated playlists.
- Karaoke & Cocktails: Private singing rooms paired with wine, beer, or bubbly under the Karaoke & Cocktails Package.
- VR & Arcade Zone: Thrilling VR adventures, air hockey, billiards, and timeless arcade classics.
- Escape Rooms: Brain-teasing challenges for up to three guests – ideal for team bonding or friendly competition.
- Eats & Treats: A variety of gourmet snacks including paninis and mini pizzas, plus refreshing beverages like Tropical Dreamscape and Lychee Breeze – all alcohol-free.
With its vibrant 80s-inspired design and bold approach to leisure, PlaySpace perfectly reflects Kandima’s playful luxury ethos. Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, it promises guests a unique and energetic addition to their island stay.
Adding to the excitement, Kandima has also introduced Fast Track, the Maldives’ first and only oceanfront e-go-kart circuit. Spanning 500 metres with 10 turns and speeds reaching up to 80 km/h, this professional-grade asphalt track brings a high-octane edge to island adventure.
As Kandima continues to innovate and launch new experiences, guests can expect even more surprises in the near future – with fun, flair, and freedom at the heart of it all.
