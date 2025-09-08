InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils ocean-themed festive programme

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its festive programme for the upcoming season, themed around ‘A Celebration for the Oceans’. Drawing inspiration from the Indian Ocean, the programme will transport guests into the mythical world of Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom, offering a range of cultural, culinary, artistic and wellness experiences. Highlights include a culinary residency by Tom Aikens, art classes and exhibitions led by UK artist Florence Super, physiotherapy sessions with Emma Diani, and entertainment for younger guests provided by Sharky & George. A series of gala dinners, live musical performances, and festive traditions will also form part of the celebrations.

The resort’s calendar of activities is designed to appeal to a wide audience, including families, food enthusiasts, creatives and those seeking wellness. Guests will be able to enjoy themed gala dinners, musical entertainment, Santa appearances, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, alongside time for relaxation at AVI Spa, which will feature holistic treatments and visiting practitioner sessions. The resort’s Resident Astronomer, Aleks, will also offer stargazing sessions.

Situated on the southern tip of Raa Atoll, at the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort supports manta ray research and has introduced sustainable waste and recycling initiatives. Ocean-focused activities such as diving, seabobbing and coral adoption will also be incorporated into the programme.

Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens will take up a 12-day residency at the resort, curating exclusive tasting menus at The Lighthouse restaurant across several gala evenings. His residency will also feature a cooking class, a private yacht dinner for two, and a finale beachside buffet. The programme offers guests the opportunity to combine fine dining with the resort’s island setting.

Florence Super will debut her ocean-inspired art at the resort, delivering five creative sessions for guests. Her work, which often utilises recycled materials, will culminate in an exhibition with select pieces available for purchase. This collaboration complements the resort’s sustainability initiatives and partnership with The Manta Trust.

Wellness practitioner Emma Diani, an experienced physiotherapist, will be in residence from mid-December 2025 to mid-February 2026, offering treatments designed to improve posture, ease chronic pain and restore mobility. The resort’s AVI Spa will also provide a range of therapies, including Maldivian-inspired treatments and specialised body sculpting.

Family entertainment will be provided by Sharky & George, who will return to host activities at the Planet Trekkers Kids Club. Their programme includes treasure hunts, games, cooking classes, gingerbread house making, pirate cruises and mini expeditions, encouraging children to explore the island and its marine life.

Music and live entertainment will play a central role, with Jazzubeat The Band and DJ Levi set to perform. Traditional Christmas elements such as a tree lighting ceremony and Santa visits will accompany the festivities. On Christmas Eve, guests will gather for cocktails and a gala dinner, while New Year’s Eve will be marked with a gala celebration, ballet performances, fireworks and dancing on the oceanfront.