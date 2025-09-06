Drink
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host wine dinner with Ilaria Felluga of Marco Felluga
This October, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host an extraordinary celebration of Italian winemaking excellence as Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker and steward of the renowned Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, visits the Maldives for an intimate two-night Wine Dinner on October 24 and 25, 2025.
Guests will be invited on a journey through the Collio wine region, discovering a thoughtfully curated selection of exceptional vintages that reflect generations of craftsmanship and a deep respect for tradition. Each wine, produced through meticulous methods and certified sustainable practices, embodies the Felluga family’s enduring dedication to authenticity and excellence.
The exclusive dinners will take place in Decanter, the resort’s celebrated underground wine cellar, one of the few of its kind in the Maldives, renowned for its rare vintages and intimate setting. Within this elegant venue, The St. Regis Maldives’ culinary team will present a bespoke menu designed to complement the artistry of Collio wines, while Felluga shares insights from her family’s storied vineyards, offering a rare glimpse into their heritage and innovation.
This collaboration highlights the resort’s commitment to culinary distinction. Guests can also explore six distinctive dining venues, including ALBA, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant overlooking the sea; Orientale, known for its Pan-Asian creations; and T•Pan, a modern Japanese Kaiseki experience. Elevated tapas and cocktails await at The Whale Bar, while Crust & Craft offers al fresco seaside dining with a focus on premium meats and seafood.
Set against the pristine beauty of Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is acclaimed for curating immersive cultural and gastronomic experiences. Partnering with one of Italy’s most respected wine dynasties reflects its dedication to offering guests exclusive access to the world’s finest culinary traditions.
For discerning travelers and wine connoisseurs, this event promises more than an exquisite tasting. It is an invitation to experience a celebrated wine legacy in the unparalleled setting of a Maldivian paradise.
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Golden Week Festival with exclusive collaborations
This Golden Week, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort will host a celebration that unites culture, family, and world-class experiences, highlighted by exclusive collaborations under the resort’s renowned Sirru Icon Series. From 1 to 8 October, guests will be invited to take part in a curated programme of culinary experiences, wellness activities, and festive island moments.
As part of the Sirru Icon Series, two special activations will take centre stage:
- Behind the Bar with Opium Bangkok – On 2 and 4 October, guests can enjoy a sunset mixing session at Onu Onu Bar with Julie Nguyen, Head Bartender of Opium Bangkok, recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Despite having only three years’ experience in bartending, Nguyen has gained international recognition, including victory in a prestigious global cocktail competition. Her artistry and signature cocktails are set to create an unforgettable Maldivian evening by the sea.
- Holistic Wellness with Josiah Ngai – Certified Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncturist and NASM Personal Trainer, Josiah Ngai, will offer a holistic approach to well-being through bespoke treatments. From pulse and tongue diagnosis to acupuncture, fire cupping, moxibustion, and facial rejuvenation, each session is designed to restore balance and vitality. Guests may also enhance their wellness journey through one-to-one personal training, gentle movement, or small group sessions, supporting both body and mind.
Beyond these collaborations, the Golden Week programme will feature a Chinese buffet by the beach, family games, a Hot Pot by the Beach experience, an exclusive tennis camp, a sunset lagoon cruise, and more, offering memorable experiences for families, couples, and friends alike.
Just Veg Festival returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi for fifth anniversary
Atmosphere Kanifushi will mark the fifth anniversary of its Just Veg Festival this October, showcasing once again that plant-based cuisine can be both inventive and memorable.
The festival, taking place from 3 to 9 October 2025, will feature an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu curated by Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan chef, recognised for elevating vegan and vegetarian fine dining, is known for his creative approach that transforms fruits, vegetables, and herbs into refined culinary experiences.
Chef Fabrizio’s menu will be complemented by vintages from five wine partners. New to this year’s line-up is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning winery, which will present its wines alongside three artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, offering a broad selection to pair with the dishes.
“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” commented Chef Fabrizio. “It is a privilege to share my culinary philosophy in such a remarkable setting. That is why I continue to return to Just Veg Festival – it is a space where we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”
Since its launch, the Just Veg Festival has developed from a niche event into a recognised feature on the international culinary calendar. Atmosphere Kanifushi has built a loyal following by combining hospitality with a strong focus on food experiences, demonstrating that the Maldives is not only about beaches but also a destination where cuisine plays a central role.
“Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
The Just Veg Festival 2025 will be held at Atmosphere Kanifushi’s signature restaurant, Just Veg, from 3 to 9 October. Participation in the exclusive dinners will be available to guests through pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan™.
Kandolhu Maldives introduces new villas and gastronomic journeys
Kandolhu Maldives has announced a new season of island experiences, highlighting the resort’s refurbished Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas and a series of exclusive dining collaborations with internationally acclaimed chefs. The resort aims to offer guests opportunities to rediscover its intimate setting through refreshed accommodation and elevated culinary events.
The newly enhanced Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas, each spanning 120 sqm, have been designed with relaxation and comfort in mind. The villas now feature a spacious bedroom, a light-filled bathroom with a deep oval bathtub overlooking the Indian Ocean, and a private deck furnished with sun loungers and a sun umbrella. A new 23 sqm private pool has also been added, alongside a hammock suspended above the water, offering uninterrupted ocean views.
The resort has also introduced a line-up of exclusive dining events, bringing together Michelin-starred chefs and distinguished winemakers. These collaborations, hosted at Olive restaurant, combine fine cuisine with curated wine pairings, promising immersive gastronomic experiences.
- 3 October 2025: Chef Bernd Bachofer will present a degustation menu combining Japanese, Southeast Asian, and French haute cuisine. The evening will be paired with vintages from New Zealand’s Schubert Wines, led by winemaker Kai Schubert. Chef Bachofer, awarded a Michelin star in 2015, brings decades of expertise from renowned kitchens in Germany and Switzerland.
- 23 November 2025: The Kandolhu culinary team, headed by Chef Justin, will prepare a five-course Mediterranean dinner paired with Stonefish wines. Wine expert Peter Papanikitas will guide guests through each course, providing insights into the pairings.
- 3 December 2025: Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser will craft contemporary interpretations of Italian cuisine in a five-course dinner for just 14 guests. Each course will be paired with fine Italian wines, offering an intimate dining experience.
Kandolhu’s Island Hosts, Claudio Stupan and Luciana Codiferro, commented, “Our vision has always been to create a space where guests feel both completely relaxed and deeply inspired. With refreshed villas and new culinary journeys ahead, we are proud to offer an experience that truly reflects the spirit of Kandolhu.”
