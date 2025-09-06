Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’

ROBINSON NOONU, one of the Maldives’ leading resorts, has introduced a summer programme that combines culinary highlights, family activities, wellness initiatives, and entertainment events. The resort is recognised for creating memorable experiences that remain with guests long after departure and has curated a schedule designed to appeal to a wide range of travellers.

Guests at ROBINSON NOONU are offered a selection of culinary experiences enhanced by weekly live performances from international artists and DJs. These performances provide a varied musical backdrop, creating an immersive atmosphere for dining and evening entertainment.

Families visiting the resort this season can participate in the Weekly Splash Action at the newly renovated water sports jetty. The highlight of the event is a ten-metre-long air cushion (Blob), which catapults participants into the lagoon. The activity attracts additional interest when the General Manager joins in, adding to the sense of occasion.

The resort has expanded its sports and wellness offering with the introduction of a padel tennis court, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to its facilities. Another addition is ‘YinSurf’ on the Strobel & Walter Balance Board, combining yoga, mindfulness, and full-body training. This programme is designed to promote physical wellbeing while supporting mental focus.

Every two weeks, the resort hosts themed events, including:

Jungle Party – held in a driftwood-inspired venue.

Underwater Party – featuring an inflatable octopus and 360° underwater visuals.

Sundowner Beach Party – an evening gathering on the beach during sunset.

White Party – an event on the pool deck with themed décor.

BOHO Festival Show – a new addition, with a bohemian setting of teepees and natural tones.

Pink Pool Party – a lively celebration with a colourful theme.

The highlight of the season will be the ‘This is NOONU’ Week, scheduled from 22 to 29 September. The programme includes performances from eight international artists, guest DJs, and WellFit experts. Events such as the Suite Party and a special edition of the Pink Pool Party will be featured, offering guests a range of experiences throughout the week.

By combining entertainment, wellness, sport, and culinary experiences, ROBINSON NOONU continues to strengthen its position as a Maldivian resort offering diverse programmes for its guests.