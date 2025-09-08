Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives named Best Surf Resort for second year running

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been recognised as the Best Surf Resort in the Maldives at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025, achieving the accolade for the second consecutive year. The award underscores the resort’s reputation as a leading destination for surf enthusiasts in search of world-class waves and welcoming hospitality.

Located just 40 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort offers direct access to Kandooma Right, a renowned right-hand reef break celebrated for its long rides and playful barrels. Surf operations are exclusively managed by Perfect Wave Travel, ensuring uncrowded line-ups and an emphasis on sustainable surf tourism. The island has cultivated a dedicated surf community, with many guests returning annually, and some multiple times a year, drawn by the consistency of the waves, the warmth of the resort’s service, and expert surf guidance.

Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, commented on the achievement: “Our continued partnership with Perfect Wave and the team’s dedication to creating memorable surf experiences is what makes Kandooma stand out. We welcome surfers of all levels, and our aim is to ensure that every ride is unforgettable. The sense of belonging to the surf community here is what makes the island truly unique.”

In addition to Kandooma Right, surfers have access to nearby breaks such as Tucky Joe’s, Riptides, and Quarters, catering to intermediate surfers, progressive shortboarders, and longboarders alike.

Away from the surf, the resort offers a wide range of leisure experiences including the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, snorkelling and diving excursions showcasing the Maldives’ rich marine life, and diverse dining options serving global cuisine. The combination of surf culture, tropical adventure, and authentic hospitality contributes to a distinct island lifestyle.

This back-to-back success at the TTM Awards follows the resort’s 2023 title as Best Dive Resort, further reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading destinations for marine-based experiences.