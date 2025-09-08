Featured
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives named Best Surf Resort for second year running
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been recognised as the Best Surf Resort in the Maldives at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025, achieving the accolade for the second consecutive year. The award underscores the resort’s reputation as a leading destination for surf enthusiasts in search of world-class waves and welcoming hospitality.
Located just 40 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort offers direct access to Kandooma Right, a renowned right-hand reef break celebrated for its long rides and playful barrels. Surf operations are exclusively managed by Perfect Wave Travel, ensuring uncrowded line-ups and an emphasis on sustainable surf tourism. The island has cultivated a dedicated surf community, with many guests returning annually, and some multiple times a year, drawn by the consistency of the waves, the warmth of the resort’s service, and expert surf guidance.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, commented on the achievement: “Our continued partnership with Perfect Wave and the team’s dedication to creating memorable surf experiences is what makes Kandooma stand out. We welcome surfers of all levels, and our aim is to ensure that every ride is unforgettable. The sense of belonging to the surf community here is what makes the island truly unique.”
In addition to Kandooma Right, surfers have access to nearby breaks such as Tucky Joe’s, Riptides, and Quarters, catering to intermediate surfers, progressive shortboarders, and longboarders alike.
Away from the surf, the resort offers a wide range of leisure experiences including the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, snorkelling and diving excursions showcasing the Maldives’ rich marine life, and diverse dining options serving global cuisine. The combination of surf culture, tropical adventure, and authentic hospitality contributes to a distinct island lifestyle.
This back-to-back success at the TTM Awards follows the resort’s 2023 title as Best Dive Resort, further reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading destinations for marine-based experiences.
Featured
Jumeirah Olhahali Island marks Chinese Golden Week with ‘A Golden Journey Together’
Jumeirah Olhahali Island will celebrate Chinese Golden Week this October with a curated programme titled ‘A Golden Journey Together’. From 1 to 8 October 2025, the island will host experiences designed to bring families and friends closer, combining creativity, wellbeing and discovery with the natural rhythm of Maldivian island life.
Dining will be central to the celebrations, blending Asian traditions with the tropical setting of the island. Guests will be able to enjoy an Asian-Inspired Gala Dinner at Glow, Ocean’s Embrace Hot Pot, and Flavours of Asia at Shimmers, accompanied by live music and culinary offerings from across the continent. Other highlights will include an Asian-Inspired Floating Breakfast, an Afternoon of Bliss tea ritual, and a Maldivian Sharing Beach Dinner under the stars with the rhythmic beat of Boduberu.
Cultural encounters will add depth to the week’s programme. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests will be invited to shape and paint bespoke tea cups, create auspicious pottery designs, or hand-decorate a Tuanshan fan with traditional motifs. Shared culinary experiences will include Kayto’s Family Dim Sum Masterclass, offering parents and children the chance to fold and enjoy dim sum together. Evenings will feature celebrations such as the Lantern Ceremony at Shimmers Beach, a radiant tribute to hope and renewal.
The week will also bring opportunities for renewal and recreation. Gentle face yoga, Pilates by the sea and natural self-care workshops will provide calm, while social and competitive spirit will be encouraged through sunset tennis gatherings and a holiday tournament. Guests seeking adventure at sea will have options ranging from semi-submarine excursions and snorkelling to dolphin quests, parasailing and traditional sunset fishing.
On 6 October, the island will mark the Mid-Autumn Festival with a Sunset Soirée Gathering of canapés and cocktails, a Lunar Wellness Ritual by moonlight, and the International Market Night at Glow, which will take guests on a culinary journey across continents.
Accommodation will be in the resort’s collection of 67 all-villa retreats, each offering sweeping ocean views. One-bedroom villas, with private infinity pools, rooftop terraces and light-filled interiors, will be ideal for families of four, while larger two- and three-bedroom residences will provide ample space for extended families or groups of friends to create shared memories.
Entertainment
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort unveils ocean-themed festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its festive programme for the upcoming season, themed around ‘A Celebration for the Oceans’. Drawing inspiration from the Indian Ocean, the programme will transport guests into the mythical world of Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom, offering a range of cultural, culinary, artistic and wellness experiences. Highlights include a culinary residency by Tom Aikens, art classes and exhibitions led by UK artist Florence Super, physiotherapy sessions with Emma Diani, and entertainment for younger guests provided by Sharky & George. A series of gala dinners, live musical performances, and festive traditions will also form part of the celebrations.
The resort’s calendar of activities is designed to appeal to a wide audience, including families, food enthusiasts, creatives and those seeking wellness. Guests will be able to enjoy themed gala dinners, musical entertainment, Santa appearances, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, alongside time for relaxation at AVI Spa, which will feature holistic treatments and visiting practitioner sessions. The resort’s Resident Astronomer, Aleks, will also offer stargazing sessions.
Situated on the southern tip of Raa Atoll, at the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and near a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort supports manta ray research and has introduced sustainable waste and recycling initiatives. Ocean-focused activities such as diving, seabobbing and coral adoption will also be incorporated into the programme.
Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens will take up a 12-day residency at the resort, curating exclusive tasting menus at The Lighthouse restaurant across several gala evenings. His residency will also feature a cooking class, a private yacht dinner for two, and a finale beachside buffet. The programme offers guests the opportunity to combine fine dining with the resort’s island setting.
Florence Super will debut her ocean-inspired art at the resort, delivering five creative sessions for guests. Her work, which often utilises recycled materials, will culminate in an exhibition with select pieces available for purchase. This collaboration complements the resort’s sustainability initiatives and partnership with The Manta Trust.
Wellness practitioner Emma Diani, an experienced physiotherapist, will be in residence from mid-December 2025 to mid-February 2026, offering treatments designed to improve posture, ease chronic pain and restore mobility. The resort’s AVI Spa will also provide a range of therapies, including Maldivian-inspired treatments and specialised body sculpting.
Family entertainment will be provided by Sharky & George, who will return to host activities at the Planet Trekkers Kids Club. Their programme includes treasure hunts, games, cooking classes, gingerbread house making, pirate cruises and mini expeditions, encouraging children to explore the island and its marine life.
Music and live entertainment will play a central role, with Jazzubeat The Band and DJ Levi set to perform. Traditional Christmas elements such as a tree lighting ceremony and Santa visits will accompany the festivities. On Christmas Eve, guests will gather for cocktails and a gala dinner, while New Year’s Eve will be marked with a gala celebration, ballet performances, fireworks and dancing on the oceanfront.
Featured
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its Halloween programme for 2025, titled ‘Spooky Tropical Halloween’. The celebrations will take place from 28 October to 1 November, transforming the island into a Halloween-themed destination that combines the tropical setting of the Maldives with seasonal festivities.
The programme is designed to offer activities for both adults and children. On 31 October, adults can begin the evening with Haunted Cocktails at the Raalhu Bar, featuring themed drinks served against the backdrop of the sunset. This will be followed by the Spectacular Buffet Halloween Dinner at The Restaurant, showcasing a range of Halloween-inspired dishes and desserts. The night will conclude with The Halloween Spirit DJ Night at The Bar, offering music and entertainment alongside shisha under the stars.
Children will be able to join the Spooky Under the Sea adventure at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, running throughout the week from 28 October to 1 November. Activities will include crafts such as Shark Creation and Ghost Jellyfish making, a Spooky Story Circle, a Sea Monster Treasure Hunt, Trick-or-Treat, and Halloween costume making. The programme is intended to combine creativity with playful seasonal themes.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “Halloween at Kuda Villingili promises something spine-tingling for everyone, from our little explorers enjoying a spooky under-the-sea adventure to adults indulging in a thrilling tropical Halloween experience. This year’s theme allows us to create an atmosphere that is both exciting and enchanting, offering guests a uniquely memorable way to celebrate the holiday in our tropical paradise.”
The resort has stated that the Halloween celebrations aim to provide a range of events and crafts within an atmosphere that balances seasonal themes with the resort’s luxury environment, ensuring a memorable experience for all guests.
