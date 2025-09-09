Coco Bodu Hithi prepares for holiday season and New Year festivities

Coco Bodu Hithi has announced a curated festive programme to take place from 22 December 2025 to 2 January 2026, designed to bring together culinary experiences, entertainment, and island-inspired activities. The celebrations are intended to offer memorable moments for guests whether travelling individually, as couples, with families, or in groups.

The season will commence with the annual Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony on 22 December, featuring carols, mulled wine, and sunset views, followed by festive drinks, yoga, and a Coco Cinema night under the stars. Dining plays a central role in the programme, with a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Air Restaurant offering an international menu accompanied by carols, while guests at the Coco Residences may enjoy a more intimate traditional dinner at Stars Restaurant. Additional events include a Fisherman’s Barbeque, a Maldivian Night with local cuisine and Boduberu, and the return of the Art-of-Fire Culinary Journey with Dutch chef Jord Althuizen from 27 to 29 December.

Entertainment throughout the season will feature live music at Latitude Bar, mixology and wine-tasting sessions, yoga experiences, beach games, sunset fishing, and beach parties with DJs. The New Year’s Eve Tropical Fire & Ice Gala Dinner will mark the highlight of the festivities, combining food, music, and celebration to welcome 2026.

Children will be offered dedicated activities such as workshops and treasure hunts, while families can participate in gingerbread decorating and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Day. Couples and solo travellers will also have the opportunity to enjoy private dining, sunset cruises, and intimate experiences.

In line with Coco Collection’s sustainability ethos, the programme will also incorporate marine conservation initiatives, including coral planting, snorkelling excursions, and talks led by the resort’s marine team, encouraging guests to connect with the surrounding environment.

Coco Bodu Hithi, recognised among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean at the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 and winner of Best Service at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards 2025, is part of the Coco Collection portfolio. The resort features 98 villas, each with a private pool, including 24 Coco Residences and one Grand Premier Beach Villa with Pool. With its focus on bespoke experiences, service, and sustainability, the resort aims to provide guests with opportunities to celebrate and create lasting memories during the festive season.