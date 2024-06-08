People
CROSSROADS Maldives appoints Ibrahim Farhad as Director of Retail
CROSSROADS Maldives has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Farhad as the new Director of Retail at the Maldives’ premier integrated multi-island leisure destination. Farhad, known for his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, brings a wealth of expertise in sustainable tourism management to his new role. He will oversee the retail operations at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives, enhancing the leisure, dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences for visitors from around the world.
Farhad’s impressive background includes significant contributions to policy formulation and stakeholder engagement during his tenure as the Senior Policy Director at the Maldives Ministry of Tourism. In this role, he was pivotal in developing and implementing policies that promoted sustainable tourism. He collaborated closely with government agencies and international organizations to ensure regulatory compliance, and his expertise in research, analysis, quality assurance, and capacity building has been instrumental in shaping the tourism sector in the Maldives.
In his new role at CROSSROADS Maldives, Farhad will oversee the strategic development of retail spaces, ensuring they offer a diverse and high-quality visitor experience. He will collaborate with local and international partners to bring unique products to The Marina, aligning with the destination’s commitment to sustainability and cultural authenticity.
“As a native Maldivian coupled with his extensive experience and deep-rooted community connections, Farhad is a great addition to our team at CROSSROADS Maldives. I am excited to see the fresh perspectives and innovative strategies he will introduce at The Marina, which will further strengthen CROSSROADS Maldives’ position as the premier integrated multi-island leisure destination,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of CROSSROADS Marina and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
CROSSROADS Maldives looks forward to the innovative and sustainable approaches Farhad will bring to the retail operations, enhancing the overall experience for all visitors.
News
The Nautilus Maldives welcomes Christopher Terry as Executive Chef
The Nautilus Maldives has announced the appointment of Christopher Terry as their new Executive Chef. Chef Terry brings a wealth of experience and a global flair to the resort’s diverse dining experiences.
A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Chef Terry’s culinary skills encompass a wide range of cuisines, including Mediterranean, French, Caribbean, European, and Asian. This makes him a perfect fit for The Nautilus, which is known for its eclectic and unique dining options.
Throughout his 15-year career, Chef Terry has honed his craft at some of the world’s most prestigious luxury resorts, including Aman, Rosewood Resorts, and Sandals Resorts. His exceptional talent has been recognized with numerous awards, such as the Artisan Award at the Antigua & Barbuda National Youth Awards and Young Chef of the Year by the Antigua Hotel’s and Tourist Association.
Chef Terry believes in using the finest ingredients, with a focus on fresh, local produce. His culinary philosophy aligns perfectly with The Nautilus’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences and unforgettable taste journeys for its guests.
Under Chef Terry’s leadership, guests at The Nautilus can expect to explore the following:
- Zeytoun: Offering a focus on the aromatic herbs and spices of the Mediterranean.
- Ocaso: Blending Japanese cuisine with a modern Latin American twist.
- Thyme: Featuring comforting international cuisine, with flavors ranging from Asian to Mediterranean.
Chef Terry’s creations promise to be a reflection of pure, high-quality ingredients, thoughtfully paired for a delicious dining experience.
Equipped with a degree in Culinary Arts and a Wines and Spirits certification, Chef Terry brings a spirit of curiosity and a passion for culinary innovation to The Nautilus. Inspired by the Maldives’s rich natural bounty and pristine ingredients, he aims to elevate The Nautilus’s menus with his signature Caribbean-infused creations.
To discover the epicurean journeys available at The Nautilus Maldives, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
News
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort appoints Thaaif Ahmed appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, part of Minor Hotels, has announced the appointment of Thaaif Ahmed as the Director of Sales & Marketing, effective 1 May 2024.
Thaaif brings nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, with a significant portfolio of roles within Minor Hotels. His career includes serving as the Director of Sales at NH Collection Maldives, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships.
Throughout his tenure, Thaaif has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and a profound understanding of the industry landscape. His strategic prowess and collaborative approach have consistently delivered outstanding results, making him a respected figure within the organisation.
In his previous capacity as Cluster Director of Sales, overseeing Anantara Dhigu Resort Maldives, Anantara Veli Resort Maldives, and Naladhu Private Island, Thaaif contributed to the success and growth of the brand.
As he assumes the role of Director of Sales & Marketing at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, Thaaif is poised to leverage his wealth of experience and expertise to drive brand positioning, enhance revenue streams, and elevate the overall guest experience. His appointment underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality sector.
Please join Stuart De San Nicolas, Cluster General Manager of Anantara Kihavah, Avani+ Fares and NH Collection Havodda plus Riaan Drever, General Manager of Fares in congratulating Thaaif on his well-deserved promotion. We also express our gratitude to Paul Counihan, for his support during our pre-opening and opening stages. Paul will transition to focus on Anantara Kihavah, our sister property in Baa Atoll, while Thaaif assumes leadership at Avani+ Fares Maldives.
Set on the natural tropical island of Fares and surrounded by the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve’s deep blue hues, the resort offers an abundance of aquatic adventures as well as pristine sandy beaches for pure relaxation. With 176 stylish villas, pavilions, and studios, Avani+ Fares welcomes couples and honeymooners, as well as families and groups, with a focus on multi-room accommodation.
News
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives appoints Warren Moore as Executive Chef
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives has announced the appointment of Warren Moore as the resort’s new Executive Chef.
Chef Warren Moore hailing from South Africa, brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having earned his Culinary Degree at City and Guilds Culinary Institute. With over 25 years of distinguished service in the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry, Chef Warren is poised to elevate the culinary offerings at Seaside Finolhu to new heights.
In his previous role, Chef Warren served as Executive Chef at Jawakara Maldives, where he showcased his culinary prowess and leadership skills. Prior to that, he spent seven years honing his craft within various properties of the esteemed Crown and Champa Resorts Group. His culinary journey has taken him across continents, including stints in South Africa, Mozambique, London, and the United States.
As the Executive Chef at Seaside Finolhu, Chef Warren will oversee all culinary operations, ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food quality are maintained. His responsibilities include supervising daily kitchen operations, managing food production, and leading kitchen staff with a focus on excellence and innovation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Warren Moore to our team at Seaside Finolhu,” said Steven Phillips General Manager of Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. “His extensive experience and passion for culinary excellence will undoubtedly enhance the dining experience for our guests and further solidify our reputation as a gastronomic heaven in the Maldives.”
With Chef Warren Moore at the helm, Seaside Finolhu looks forward to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences that celebrate the rich flavours of the Maldives and beyond.
