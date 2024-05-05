News
The Nautilus Maldives welcomes Christopher Terry as Executive Chef
The Nautilus Maldives has announced the appointment of Christopher Terry as their new Executive Chef. Chef Terry brings a wealth of experience and a global flair to the resort’s diverse dining experiences.
A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Chef Terry’s culinary skills encompass a wide range of cuisines, including Mediterranean, French, Caribbean, European, and Asian. This makes him a perfect fit for The Nautilus, which is known for its eclectic and unique dining options.
Throughout his 15-year career, Chef Terry has honed his craft at some of the world’s most prestigious luxury resorts, including Aman, Rosewood Resorts, and Sandals Resorts. His exceptional talent has been recognized with numerous awards, such as the Artisan Award at the Antigua & Barbuda National Youth Awards and Young Chef of the Year by the Antigua Hotel’s and Tourist Association.
Chef Terry believes in using the finest ingredients, with a focus on fresh, local produce. His culinary philosophy aligns perfectly with The Nautilus’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences and unforgettable taste journeys for its guests.
Under Chef Terry’s leadership, guests at The Nautilus can expect to explore the following:
- Zeytoun: Offering a focus on the aromatic herbs and spices of the Mediterranean.
- Ocaso: Blending Japanese cuisine with a modern Latin American twist.
- Thyme: Featuring comforting international cuisine, with flavors ranging from Asian to Mediterranean.
Chef Terry’s creations promise to be a reflection of pure, high-quality ingredients, thoughtfully paired for a delicious dining experience.
Equipped with a degree in Culinary Arts and a Wines and Spirits certification, Chef Terry brings a spirit of curiosity and a passion for culinary innovation to The Nautilus. Inspired by the Maldives’s rich natural bounty and pristine ingredients, he aims to elevate The Nautilus’s menus with his signature Caribbean-infused creations.
To discover the epicurean journeys available at The Nautilus Maldives, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Business
Waste Management Corporation (WAMCO) Marks a Significant Step Towards Transforming Urban Waste Management
Waste Management Corporation (WAMCO) marked a significant step towards plastic waste management with the adoption of dedicated vehicles handed over to boost this transformation of urban waste management supported by The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Maldives.
In March 2024, UNDP Maldives officially handed over a fleet of six vehicles to WAMCO, which included two electric vehicles (EVs), as part of an initiative aimed at enhancing waste management across the Greater Male’ Area (GMA). This acquisition, facilitated through the financial support of TCCF paves the way for a crucial advancement in bolstering PET collection efforts and tackling the challenge of plastic waste in the Maldives.
“This initiative marks a significant step towards boosting recycling rates and combating environmental pollution in the Maldives,” stated Pek Chuan Gan, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Maldives speaking at the handover ceremony. “Integrating electric vehicles into WAMCO’s fleet and improving PET recycling processes not only lowers carbon emissions but also pioneers renewable energy use in waste management. It’s a vital move for steering the Maldives towards a sustainable and renewable-powered future.”
The provision of electric vehicles marks a continuation of UNDP Maldives’ support to the Government’s vision to introduce renewable energy in key sectors such as waste management that significantly contribute to the country’s renewable energy transition ambition. By embracing clean energy solutions, such as electric vehicles in waste management practices, the Maldives can further reduce its carbon footprint and move closer to achieving its renewable energy goals.
“Utilizing eco-friendly vehicles is a pivotal change for WAMCO, signifying a major leap towards modernizing waste management in the Maldives,” remarked Mujthaba Jaleel, Managing Director, from WAMCO. “This collaboration highlights the shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the potential for such partnerships to catalyse meaningful progress in sustainability and about the positive impact these vehicles will have on our operations and the environment.”
Representatives from UNDP Maldives, WAMCO, and The Coca-Cola Foundation’s unified efforts towards a sustainable future. Photo courtesy: CIAO Advertising.
“Our commitment goes beyond just recycling; it’s about fostering a culture of sustainability,” remarked Saadia Madsbjerg, President, Coca‑Cola Foundation and VP Community Affairs. “By enhancing waste management in the Maldives, we aspire to set a benchmark for environmental stewardship.”
For The Coca-Cola Foundation, together with the stakeholders, the aim is to propel Maldives towards a future where plastic circularity is not just envisioned but actively pursued. By channelling resources and expertise into the heart of waste management, TCCF has made a sizeable contribution in enhancing and attracting investment to this crucial sector in the Maldives. This initiative is a testament to TCCF’s commitment to fostering sustainable practices and promoting the reuse and recycling of plastics, thereby reducing environmental impact, and paving the way for a circular economy.
The fleet handover event held on March 18, 2024, served as a celebration of collaboration in waste management. Representatives from UNDP Maldives, WAMCO, The Coca-Cola Foundation, government officials, and stakeholders came together to mark this significant step and reinforced their collective dedication to building a more sustainable future for the Maldives.
Business
Experience the Thrill of UEFA EURO 2024 with Coca-Cola’s Exclusive Fan Promotions
Coca-Cola is thrilled to unveil its official partnership with UEFA EURO 2024TM, launching an engaging promotional campaign designed to give football enthusiasts across the Maldives the extraordinary opportunity to experience the Finals live in Berlin, Germany.
This season, Coca-Cola reintroduces its iconic football-themed packaging, igniting excitement on store shelves. To join the promotion, customers need to simply open the promotional pack, find the six-digit code under the Cap (for PET bottles) or Tab (for Cans) and enter the giveaway by sending the code to 2626, with chances of winning increasing every time they send a code! Available in a variety of sizes, these packs ensure that every fan has a chance to participate.
During the promotion, six (06) couples will win a trip to experience the UEFA EURO 2024TM Final Match in Berlin, Germany with great Coca-Cola hospitality — an integral part of Coca-Cola’s initiative to deepen its connection with football fans and infuse the season with refreshing excitement. Consumers will also have a chance to win a Smartphone which is to be won every other day and branded Premia daily making it a power-packed promo.
The promotional campaign will span from May 1st to June 15th, 2024. Throughout this period, lucky draws will be conducted every other day and broadcast live on ICE TV, with the first Live Draw starting on the 11th of May 2024.
Kaushali Kusumapala, Country Director – Coca-Cola Maldives and Sri Lanka, is enthusiastic about the new partnership, stating, ” This partnership with UEFA EURO 2024TM, marks a milestone in our commitment to sports and entertainment. We’re excited to offer fans unique opportunities that showcase our dedication to enriching their experience of the tournament, one refreshing sip at a time.”.
As the tournament draws nearer, Coca-Cola will announce further exciting activities under its UEFA EURO 2024TM campaign. Fans are invited to stay engaged and participate in the ongoing promotions to enhance their chances of witnessing the zenith of European football live.
Grab a Coke, gather with friends and family, watch the UEFA EURO 2024TM matches live, and stand the chance of winning many fabulous prizes! Stay tuned to the official Coca-Cola Maldives Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest UEFA EURO 2024TM updates and promotions.
Coca-Cola has been a partner of every UEFA European Football Championship since 1988, and for more than three decades, Coca-Cola has played an essential role in the competition by uniting people and providing fans with unforgettable and innovative experiences.
News
OBLU SELECT Lobigili Voted World’s Top Luxury Hotel 2024
Adult exclusive private island, OBLU SELECT Lobigili recognised as No. 1 Luxury Hotel Worldwide & No. 2 Hotel in the World and in 2024 Travellers’ Choice Awards by Tripadvisor.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is crowned as No.1 Luxury Hotel globally AND No.2 Hotel in the coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, outshining its own remarkable achievement last year as the world’s ‘Hottest New Hotel.’
The Travellers’ Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best’ celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to hotels and resorts who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, fewer than 1% of listed hotels achieve this accolade.
Christopher Baker, General Manager, couldn’t be prouder of his team, stating, “Bringing alive the COLOURS OF OBLU ethos of ‘Vibrant Destinations’, Lobigili blends alluring tropical vistas with elegant design. Here, we’re all about delivering that genuine, heartfelt service that is as discreet as it is personalised. It is this perfect balance that keeps our guests coming back for more. Since opening on March 24, 2022, we’ve become the go-to spot for adults, honeymooners and couples looking to renew their vows, celebrate that special anniversary or just escape the world to romance in paradise.”
In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Located 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Lobigili is a contemporary 5-Star resort, designed for couples and adults to enjoy a romantic getaway amidst brilliant Maldivian vistas. The resort is committed to operating sustainably and is Green Globe certified, the industry standard for today’s responsible hospitality operator. There are 68 private beach and water villas across three categories, all overlooking the brilliant blue lagoon. The resort’s perfect white sands complemented by sophisticated restaurants and spa, evoke a sense of seclusion and escape.
With transfers, accommodation, meals and experiences covered, guests can savour delectable meals at the all-day dining restaurant, unwind at The Swing Bar featuring an infinity pool and inviting hammocks, try fragrant seafood grills at Gaadiya 17 Food Truck, and experience the unparalleled ambiance of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant, Only BLU – all features of the unique holiday plan, the Lobi PlanTM. From snorkelling adventures to soul-soothing wellness therapies at the beachside spa, every moment is infused with pure bliss. OBLU SELECT Lobigili isn’t just the world’s top luxury resort — it is your enchanting island romance waiting to happen.
Trending
