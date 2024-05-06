Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives Partners with Manta Trust, Strengthening Commitment to Marine Conservation

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives proudly announces its recent certification as a partner of Manta Trust, a global leader in manta ray conservation . This exciting partnership underscores Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s proactive efforts towards environmental stewardship and underscores its dedication to preserving the delicate marine ecosystems of the Maldives.

The Manta Trust is a globally recognized organization registered in England and Wales and is dedicated to the research, protection, and conservation of manta rays and their habitats worldwide. Through research, education, and advocacy, the Manta Trust strives to ensure the long-term survival of these majestic creatures and the ecosystems they inhabit.

Guests visiting Sun Siyam Iru Fushi now have the opportunity to safely interact with manta rays if they are spotted during any resort excursion activities. This allows guests to create unforgettable memories while also respecting the natural habitat of the mantas. In addition, guests can contribute to citizen science by submitting their photographs to the Manta Trust. This helps researchers with the identification and tracking of individual mantas, providing valuable data on population dynamics and habitat preferences in the Maldives. To further enhance the experience, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi team members, who have received specialized training, are available to answer questions and provide insights into the captivating world of manta rays.

The resort pledges to actively support the Manta Trust’s initiatives through collaborative efforts, including participation in research expeditions, hosting educational programs, and engaging in community outreach initiatives throughout the year. In addition, the resort will educate its team members on responsible interactions with mantas and to actively contribute to manta ray conservation efforts.

Caitlin Ruth Rentell, Marine Biologist at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with the Manta Trust in their mission to conserve manta rays and their habitats. At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we recognize the importance of preserving the marine environment for future generations, and this partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices.”

Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.

For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.