Canareef Resort Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent accolade as a winner of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This esteemed award places Canareef Resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, as recognized by millions of TripAdvisor travelers.
Each year, TripAdvisor gathers reviews and ratings from travelers around the globe to identify the most beloved businesses across various categories. Based on the exceptional feedback received from our valued guests, Canareef Resort Maldives has earned its place among the elite establishments in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef Resort is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalized in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef Resort offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveler’s preferences.
In addition to world-class accommodations and amenities, Canareef Resort also features a Spa, fully equipped gym, diverse water sports, and entertainment programs for guests of all ages. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Canareef promises a holiday of a lifetime.
Angsana Velavaru honoured with acclaimed recommendation on HolidayCheck 2024
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced its recognition as a top-rated accommodation on HolidayCheck for the year 2024. Renowned as “Turtle Island” in Dhivehi, the resort offers breathtaking ocean vistas amid shimmering turquoise waters.
HolidayCheck’s reputable endorsement in Germany and German-speaking nations highlights Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to outstanding hospitality and memorable stays. Especially impactful in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where HolidayCheck holds sway among travellers, this accolade solidifies the resort’s reputation for excellence.
Travellers from these countries have consistently praised Angsana Velavaru for its impeccable service, stunning natural surroundings, and unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism. Positive reviews highlight the resort’s attention to detail, diverse dining options, and extensive range of activities catering to various interests and preferences.
From snorkelling and watersports to rejuvenating spa treatments and sustainability initiatives, Angsana Velavaru offers an array of experiences for guests to #SenseTheMoment and create lasting memories with loved ones, family, and friends. With its commitment to guest service excellence, Angsana Velavaru boasts a diverse team of associates from different countries, ensuring personalised attention and catering to the needs of guests from around the world.
Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, this vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas with stunning beach access and views, outdoor showers, and sun beds. Additionally, it features a cluster of 34 well-equipped two-storey InOcean Pool Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.
Inspired to spend your next family holiday at Angsana Velavaru this summer? “Live for Family Fun” and take advantage of 25% savings on the best available rate, and complimentary stay for up to 2 children, along with curated complimentary benefits and special perks during stay. This offer is valid for all reservations made from now until 31 May 2024 with flexible stay period starting 10 March until 23 December 2024.
3 world-class resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives get nominations in Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
The renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has unveiled the nominees for the much anticipated 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Recognized globally as the longest-running and most respected accolade within the travel industry, this annual recognition spotlights the “best of the best” performers in various categories.
The recognition comes through the nominations of its three resorts, each has been commended for its unparalleled guest experiences within the vibrant Travel and Hospitality industry. The entire CROSSROADS Maldives family takes great pride in this acknowledgement and extends heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to compete among the industry’s finest resorts.
Condé Nast Traveller readers and travel enthusiasts are invited to cast their votes, with winners determined solely by public endorsement. To cast your vote, simply visit Condé Nast Traveller, navigate to the “Resorts” category, search for the nominated resorts listed below and complete the survey. Voting remains open until the conclusion of June 2024.
- Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
- SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
- SO/ Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives encourages its trade partners and travel enthusiasts to participate in the voting process, not only to show their support for their preferred resorts but also to kindle their wanderlust and inspire others to set off on their own adventure in the stunning Maldives.
THE OZEN COLLECTION vies for top Russia award
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO both nominated for Best Romantic Resort, in Russia’s prestigious Travel Time Awards.
THE OZEN COLLECTION’s charming private islands in Malé Atoll, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are both shortlisted in the prestigious TRAVEL TIME Awards 2023 for the ‘Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives’ category.
“It’s not an uncommon dilemma for us at THE OZEN COLLECTION, with guests being spoiled for choice when it comes to sophisticated travel experiences. We take special care in curating romantic couples escapes and are honoured to know that it is gaining preference among Russians. This dual nomination underscores the popularity of our two ultra-luxury resorts within Russia, which is one of our top source markets.” says Falaaz Ismail, the Assistant Vice President of Sales for THE OZEN COLLECTION.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, timeless romance is amped up with engaging experiences like exquisite dine around in idyllic settings, sunset cruises and snorkelling, endless orders of champagne and a date at the exquisite underwater restaurant: M6m – Minus Six Meters, with the INDULGENCE™ Plan. Couples can savour tranquil indulgence together at the ELE|NA spa and wellness centre that’s inspired by the elements of nature. Soothing abodes for in-love couples include THE OZEN RESIDENCE which is a grandiose overwater haven and the charming Wind Villas with Pool.
Discerning travellers are invited to colour the canvas of romance at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI with exquisite gourmet experiences, sundowners at OZAR, and enchanting photoshoots against gorgeous Maldivian sunsets. They can indulge in soulful couple spa therapies at ELE|NA and enjoy memorable snorkelling in the resort’s exceptional house reef accessible from the island shores. Private bliss is the order of the day at the various romantic abodes at the resort, these include: the overwater Ocean Pool RESERVE and Suites with the option of water slides and the beachside Sunrise & Sunset Earth Pool Villas.
TRAVEL TIME Awards is organised by Travel Time magazine and is among the most highly regarded accolades within the Russian travel industry. Taking place in the Spring of 2024, this is the third round of awards to mark 2023 travel results. Winners will be selected by joint online voting of the magazine’s readers, editorial commission, travel agencies and Russian celebrities.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI won Best Water Villa and Best Spa and Wellness Resort in 2023 and Best Luxury Resort in 2022 – all within the special destination awards for the Maldives.
