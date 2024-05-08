News
Heritance Aarah Maldives’ Ocean Suites offer exquisite offerings
Located in the scenic Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah Maldives is a 40-minute scenic seaplane ride from Male. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the Ocean Suite Wing at Heritance Aarah boasts 26 duplexes over water. With a personal butler service, a private lap pool, direct ocean access from each room, and an exotic array of premium spirits and beverages, guests at Heritance Aarah’s Ocean Suites are offered a dine around experience consisting of 7 restaurants and 5 bars, each with their unique and differentiated offering. In every Ocean Suite is a private wine cellar well stocked with 16 exquisite wines, and a bar replenished twice daily with premium single malts, soft drinks, chocolates, and snacks.
The all-day dine-around concept at Heritance Aarah Maldives, offers a variety of cuisine from around the world. From the vibrant tastes of Maldivian and Sri Lankan gastronomy to ocean-fresh seafood and a premium collection of over 30 special beverages, every meal is a taste of an exotic destination.
The infinity pool, exclusive to the Ocean Suite wing, offers unparalleled relaxation against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean vistas. Ideal for honeymooners seeking a romantic escape or private events, the Ocean Suites wing provides an intimate setting away from the main resort.
In addition to the Ocean Suites, the resort offers a diverse range of accommodations, from elegantly designed Beach Villas to Ocean Villas with glass bottom floors, enveloping guests in the serene rhythms of island life. Beyond the indulgence lies a deeper commitment to sustainability, with Heritance Aarah being the first LEED Gold certified property in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Maldivian culture with a visit to the Live Maldivian Village Museum or restore balance and harmony at the Medi Spa, a sanctuary for the body, mind, and soul, set overwater with stunning views of the eastern coast.
To book your stay, please visit www.heritancehotels.com/aarah.
Awards
Atmosphere Core wins 4 World Travel Awards
Atmosphere Core, an international hospitality company, took home four highly-coveted trophies at the 2024 World Travel Awards. This substantial win is an industry wide recognition of the exceptional guest experiences, personalised service and inspiring ‘Joy of Giving’ approach to hospitality that Atmosphere is renowned for.
The company’s ultra-luxury brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION secured two awards. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO received the Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort award, while Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa. Elegantly designed with sprawling bedrooms, lush gardens and bespoke services, the Royal RESERVE had already won in this category back in 2023.
Two resorts within the company’s Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand also received significant recognition. Atmosphere Kanifushi won Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, clinching this accolade for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024. The five-star, ‘Naturally Maldivian’ VARU by Atmosphere won the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort, following its 2023 victory in the same category.
The winners were revealed at a dazzling ceremony in Dubai on 6th May, perfectly coinciding with the leading Arabian Travel Market event where Atmosphere Core has a strong presence with its own stand to showcase the beautiful private islands in the Maldives and other upcoming destinations in South Asia. Bassem Nasr El-Ghandour, the Assistant Director of Sales for the Middle East and Ram Bhoyroo the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi were present to receive the awards.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core said of their win, “These awards are a recognition of the passion and dedication of all our teams at the resorts who strive to create unforgettable moments for guests, elevating their holiday into a dream private island escape in the beautiful Maldives. World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, and we are truly privileged to be recognised.”
World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Rewarding and celebrating organisations that consistently raise the bar and provide unparalleled services to discerning travellers from all over the globe.
Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent accolade as a winner of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This esteemed award places Canareef Resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, as recognized by millions of TripAdvisor travelers.
Each year, TripAdvisor gathers reviews and ratings from travelers around the globe to identify the most beloved businesses across various categories. Based on the exceptional feedback received from our valued guests, Canareef Resort Maldives has earned its place among the elite establishments in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef Resort is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalized in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef Resort offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveler’s preferences.
In addition to world-class accommodations and amenities, Canareef Resort also features a Spa, fully equipped gym, diverse water sports, and entertainment programs for guests of all ages. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Canareef promises a holiday of a lifetime.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives Partners with Manta Trust, Strengthening Commitment to Marine Conservation
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives proudly announces its recent certification as a partner of Manta Trust, a global leader in manta ray conservation . This exciting partnership underscores Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s proactive efforts towards environmental stewardship and underscores its dedication to preserving the delicate marine ecosystems of the Maldives.
The Manta Trust is a globally recognized organization registered in England and Wales and is dedicated to the research, protection, and conservation of manta rays and their habitats worldwide. Through research, education, and advocacy, the Manta Trust strives to ensure the long-term survival of these majestic creatures and the ecosystems they inhabit.
Guests visiting Sun Siyam Iru Fushi now have the opportunity to safely interact with manta rays if they are spotted during any resort excursion activities. This allows guests to create unforgettable memories while also respecting the natural habitat of the mantas. In addition, guests can contribute to citizen science by submitting their photographs to the Manta Trust. This helps researchers with the identification and tracking of individual mantas, providing valuable data on population dynamics and habitat preferences in the Maldives. To further enhance the experience, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi team members, who have received specialized training, are available to answer questions and provide insights into the captivating world of manta rays.
The resort pledges to actively support the Manta Trust’s initiatives through collaborative efforts, including participation in research expeditions, hosting educational programs, and engaging in community outreach initiatives throughout the year. In addition, the resort will educate its team members on responsible interactions with mantas and to actively contribute to manta ray conservation efforts.
Caitlin Ruth Rentell, Marine Biologist at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with the Manta Trust in their mission to conserve manta rays and their habitats. At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we recognize the importance of preserving the marine environment for future generations, and this partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices.”
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.
