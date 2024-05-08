Awards
Atmosphere Core wins 4 World Travel Awards
Atmosphere Core, an international hospitality company, took home four highly-coveted trophies at the 2024 World Travel Awards. This substantial win is an industry wide recognition of the exceptional guest experiences, personalised service and inspiring ‘Joy of Giving’ approach to hospitality that Atmosphere is renowned for.
The company’s ultra-luxury brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION secured two awards. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO received the Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort award, while Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa. Elegantly designed with sprawling bedrooms, lush gardens and bespoke services, the Royal RESERVE had already won in this category back in 2023.
Two resorts within the company’s Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand also received significant recognition. Atmosphere Kanifushi won Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, clinching this accolade for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024. The five-star, ‘Naturally Maldivian’ VARU by Atmosphere won the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort, following its 2023 victory in the same category.
The winners were revealed at a dazzling ceremony in Dubai on 6th May, perfectly coinciding with the leading Arabian Travel Market event where Atmosphere Core has a strong presence with its own stand to showcase the beautiful private islands in the Maldives and other upcoming destinations in South Asia. Bassem Nasr El-Ghandour, the Assistant Director of Sales for the Middle East and Ram Bhoyroo the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi were present to receive the awards.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core said of their win, “These awards are a recognition of the passion and dedication of all our teams at the resorts who strive to create unforgettable moments for guests, elevating their holiday into a dream private island escape in the beautiful Maldives. World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, and we are truly privileged to be recognised.”
World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Rewarding and celebrating organisations that consistently raise the bar and provide unparalleled services to discerning travellers from all over the globe.
Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent accolade as a winner of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This esteemed award places Canareef Resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, as recognized by millions of TripAdvisor travelers.
Each year, TripAdvisor gathers reviews and ratings from travelers around the globe to identify the most beloved businesses across various categories. Based on the exceptional feedback received from our valued guests, Canareef Resort Maldives has earned its place among the elite establishments in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef Resort is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalized in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef Resort offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveler’s preferences.
In addition to world-class accommodations and amenities, Canareef Resort also features a Spa, fully equipped gym, diverse water sports, and entertainment programs for guests of all ages. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Canareef promises a holiday of a lifetime.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru honoured with acclaimed recommendation on HolidayCheck 2024
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced its recognition as a top-rated accommodation on HolidayCheck for the year 2024. Renowned as “Turtle Island” in Dhivehi, the resort offers breathtaking ocean vistas amid shimmering turquoise waters.
HolidayCheck’s reputable endorsement in Germany and German-speaking nations highlights Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to outstanding hospitality and memorable stays. Especially impactful in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where HolidayCheck holds sway among travellers, this accolade solidifies the resort’s reputation for excellence.
Travellers from these countries have consistently praised Angsana Velavaru for its impeccable service, stunning natural surroundings, and unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism. Positive reviews highlight the resort’s attention to detail, diverse dining options, and extensive range of activities catering to various interests and preferences.
From snorkelling and watersports to rejuvenating spa treatments and sustainability initiatives, Angsana Velavaru offers an array of experiences for guests to #SenseTheMoment and create lasting memories with loved ones, family, and friends. With its commitment to guest service excellence, Angsana Velavaru boasts a diverse team of associates from different countries, ensuring personalised attention and catering to the needs of guests from around the world.
Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, this vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas with stunning beach access and views, outdoor showers, and sun beds. Additionally, it features a cluster of 34 well-equipped two-storey InOcean Pool Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.
Inspired to spend your next family holiday at Angsana Velavaru this summer? “Live for Family Fun” and take advantage of 25% savings on the best available rate, and complimentary stay for up to 2 children, along with curated complimentary benefits and special perks during stay. This offer is valid for all reservations made from now until 31 May 2024 with flexible stay period starting 10 March until 23 December 2024.
Awards
3 world-class resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives get nominations in Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
The renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has unveiled the nominees for the much anticipated 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Recognized globally as the longest-running and most respected accolade within the travel industry, this annual recognition spotlights the “best of the best” performers in various categories.
The recognition comes through the nominations of its three resorts, each has been commended for its unparalleled guest experiences within the vibrant Travel and Hospitality industry. The entire CROSSROADS Maldives family takes great pride in this acknowledgement and extends heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to compete among the industry’s finest resorts.
Condé Nast Traveller readers and travel enthusiasts are invited to cast their votes, with winners determined solely by public endorsement. To cast your vote, simply visit Condé Nast Traveller, navigate to the “Resorts” category, search for the nominated resorts listed below and complete the survey. Voting remains open until the conclusion of June 2024.
- Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
- SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
- SO/ Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives encourages its trade partners and travel enthusiasts to participate in the voting process, not only to show their support for their preferred resorts but also to kindle their wanderlust and inspire others to set off on their own adventure in the stunning Maldives.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Never Before Festival at Cocoon Collection: Revolutionary dancing experience in Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Embark on Unforgettable Maldives Escapade with ‘Family Fun Summer’ Package
-
News1 week ago
Villa Park Awarded Top Hotel Partner 2023 by Schauinsland Reisen
-
News7 days ago
SO/ Maldives celebrates Orthodox Easter with celebrity chef Mirko Zago
-
News7 days ago
Blood Donation Drive at Alila Kothaifaru, Part of the Hyatt Portfolio, Makes Significant Impact During Global Month of Service
-
News7 days ago
Another Head-to-Head Nomination for The OZEN Collection in Condé Nast Traveller Awards
-
News6 days ago
Enlightenment Meets Escapism: Nova Maldives Welcomes Dr Amit Kumar for Soul Renewal Holistic Wellness Retreat this June
-
Fan Club7 days ago
‘All-inclusive’ stays most popular at Kandooma Maldives