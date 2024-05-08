Atmosphere Core wins 4 World Travel Awards

Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced its recognition as a top-rated accommodation on HolidayCheck for the year 2024. Renowned as “Turtle Island” in Dhivehi, the resort offers breathtaking ocean vistas amid shimmering turquoise waters.

HolidayCheck’s reputable endorsement in Germany and German-speaking nations highlights Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to outstanding hospitality and memorable stays. Especially impactful in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where HolidayCheck holds sway among travellers, this accolade solidifies the resort’s reputation for excellence.

Travellers from these countries have consistently praised Angsana Velavaru for its impeccable service, stunning natural surroundings, and unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism. Positive reviews highlight the resort’s attention to detail, diverse dining options, and extensive range of activities catering to various interests and preferences.

From snorkelling and watersports to rejuvenating spa treatments and sustainability initiatives, Angsana Velavaru offers an array of experiences for guests to #SenseTheMoment and create lasting memories with loved ones, family, and friends. With its commitment to guest service excellence, Angsana Velavaru boasts a diverse team of associates from different countries, ensuring personalised attention and catering to the needs of guests from around the world.

Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, this vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas with stunning beach access and views, outdoor showers, and sun beds. Additionally, it features a cluster of 34 well-equipped two-storey InOcean Pool Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.

Inspired to spend your next family holiday at Angsana Velavaru this summer? “Live for Family Fun” and take advantage of 25% savings on the best available rate, and complimentary stay for up to 2 children, along with curated complimentary benefits and special perks during stay. This offer is valid for all reservations made from now until 31 May 2024 with flexible stay period starting 10 March until 23 December 2024.