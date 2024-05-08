Dusit expands Maldives’ presence with all-inclusive lifestyle resort near Male

Atmosphere Core, an international hospitality company, took home four highly-coveted trophies at the 2024 World Travel Awards. This substantial win is an industry wide recognition of the exceptional guest experiences, personalised service and inspiring ‘Joy of Giving’ approach to hospitality that Atmosphere is renowned for.

The company’s ultra-luxury brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION secured two awards. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO received the Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort award, while Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa. Elegantly designed with sprawling bedrooms, lush gardens and bespoke services, the Royal RESERVE had already won in this category back in 2023.

Two resorts within the company’s Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand also received significant recognition. Atmosphere Kanifushi won Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, clinching this accolade for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024. The five-star, ‘Naturally Maldivian’ VARU by Atmosphere won the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort, following its 2023 victory in the same category.

The winners were revealed at a dazzling ceremony in Dubai on 6th May, perfectly coinciding with the leading Arabian Travel Market event where Atmosphere Core has a strong presence with its own stand to showcase the beautiful private islands in the Maldives and other upcoming destinations in South Asia. Bassem Nasr El-Ghandour, the Assistant Director of Sales for the Middle East and Ram Bhoyroo the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi were present to receive the awards.

Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core said of their win, “These awards are a recognition of the passion and dedication of all our teams at the resorts who strive to create unforgettable moments for guests, elevating their holiday into a dream private island escape in the beautiful Maldives. World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, and we are truly privileged to be recognised.”

World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Rewarding and celebrating organisations that consistently raise the bar and provide unparalleled services to discerning travellers from all over the globe.