News
Dusit expands Maldives’ presence with all-inclusive lifestyle resort near Male
Thailand-based Dusit Hotels and Resorts has signed an agreement with Pearl Atoll Pvt Ltd to manage dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives – a 125-key lifestyle resort on a private island near the main island of Malé.
Currently under construction and slated to open in 4Q 2024, the new resort will operate under Dusit’s upscale dusitD2 brand and will be the company’s first ‘all-inclusive’ property. In addition to spacious overwater villas and family suites ranging from 77 – 319 sq m, the lifestyle-driven resort will boast a kids club, multiple food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym, and a signature Namm Spa offering a wide range of Thai massage therapies and beauty treatments. Guests will find three main private beaches to relax on, plus a smaller ‘picnic beach’ for memorable meals on the sands.
Leveraging the resort’s proximity to Velana International Airport, which is only five minutes away by speedboat, the resort’s developers also plan to open a resort-based entertainment hub and small convention centre, catering to guests beyond the core resort experience. These will be announced at a later date and will also be managed by Dusit. Meticulous attention will be paid to ensure all resort elements seamlessly blend with the surrounding environment. Dusit’s group-wide sustainability programme, Tree of Life, will further solidify this commitment by implementing processes and systems that minimise environmental impact.
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives will be Dusit’s second resort in the Maldives. The company also operates Dusit Thani Maldives, an award-winning luxury resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll – the Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.
“We are delighted to be expanding our presence in the Maldives with dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, our first all-inclusive resort concept,” said Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International. “The Maldives is a strategic market for us, and this exciting addition complements our existing presence in the luxury segment by offering a distinct lifestyle experience for families and young couples seeking an unforgettable and accessible Maldivian escape. We are committed to exceeding guest expectations with innovative offerings and exceptional service, and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives will be a shining example of this unwavering dedication.”
Fan Jianglin, Managing Director, Pearl Atoll Pvt Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Dusit International to manage our first resort in the Maldives. We were particularly drawn to Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, renowned worldwide for its warmth and attentiveness, and its proven success in the Maldives. dusitD2 Feydhoo’s prime location near Malé International Airport makes it incredibly convenient for guests, and we are confident that under Dusit’s experienced guidance, the resort will be a resounding success.”
Dusit’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and luxury villas includes approximately 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands across 18 countries worldwide. In the Maldives, the brand runs the Dusit Thani Maldives resort in Baa Atoll.
Awards
Atmosphere Core wins 4 World Travel Awards
Atmosphere Core, an international hospitality company, took home four highly-coveted trophies at the 2024 World Travel Awards. This substantial win is an industry wide recognition of the exceptional guest experiences, personalised service and inspiring ‘Joy of Giving’ approach to hospitality that Atmosphere is renowned for.
The company’s ultra-luxury brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION secured two awards. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO received the Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort award, while Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa. Elegantly designed with sprawling bedrooms, lush gardens and bespoke services, the Royal RESERVE had already won in this category back in 2023.
Two resorts within the company’s Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand also received significant recognition. Atmosphere Kanifushi won Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, clinching this accolade for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024. The five-star, ‘Naturally Maldivian’ VARU by Atmosphere won the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort, following its 2023 victory in the same category.
The winners were revealed at a dazzling ceremony in Dubai on 6th May, perfectly coinciding with the leading Arabian Travel Market event where Atmosphere Core has a strong presence with its own stand to showcase the beautiful private islands in the Maldives and other upcoming destinations in South Asia. Bassem Nasr El-Ghandour, the Assistant Director of Sales for the Middle East and Ram Bhoyroo the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi were present to receive the awards.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core said of their win, “These awards are a recognition of the passion and dedication of all our teams at the resorts who strive to create unforgettable moments for guests, elevating their holiday into a dream private island escape in the beautiful Maldives. World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, and we are truly privileged to be recognised.”
World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Rewarding and celebrating organisations that consistently raise the bar and provide unparalleled services to discerning travellers from all over the globe.
News
Heritance Aarah Maldives’ Ocean Suites offer exquisite offerings
Located in the scenic Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah Maldives is a 40-minute scenic seaplane ride from Male. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views, the Ocean Suite Wing at Heritance Aarah boasts 26 duplexes over water. With a personal butler service, a private lap pool, direct ocean access from each room, and an exotic array of premium spirits and beverages, guests at Heritance Aarah’s Ocean Suites are offered a dine around experience consisting of 7 restaurants and 5 bars, each with their unique and differentiated offering. In every Ocean Suite is a private wine cellar well stocked with 16 exquisite wines, and a bar replenished twice daily with premium single malts, soft drinks, chocolates, and snacks.
The all-day dine-around concept at Heritance Aarah Maldives, offers a variety of cuisine from around the world. From the vibrant tastes of Maldivian and Sri Lankan gastronomy to ocean-fresh seafood and a premium collection of over 30 special beverages, every meal is a taste of an exotic destination.
The infinity pool, exclusive to the Ocean Suite wing, offers unparalleled relaxation against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean vistas. Ideal for honeymooners seeking a romantic escape or private events, the Ocean Suites wing provides an intimate setting away from the main resort.
In addition to the Ocean Suites, the resort offers a diverse range of accommodations, from elegantly designed Beach Villas to Ocean Villas with glass bottom floors, enveloping guests in the serene rhythms of island life. Beyond the indulgence lies a deeper commitment to sustainability, with Heritance Aarah being the first LEED Gold certified property in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Maldivian culture with a visit to the Live Maldivian Village Museum or restore balance and harmony at the Medi Spa, a sanctuary for the body, mind, and soul, set overwater with stunning views of the eastern coast.
To book your stay, please visit www.heritancehotels.com/aarah.
Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent accolade as a winner of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This esteemed award places Canareef Resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, as recognized by millions of TripAdvisor travelers.
Each year, TripAdvisor gathers reviews and ratings from travelers around the globe to identify the most beloved businesses across various categories. Based on the exceptional feedback received from our valued guests, Canareef Resort Maldives has earned its place among the elite establishments in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef Resort is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalized in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef Resort offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveler’s preferences.
In addition to world-class accommodations and amenities, Canareef Resort also features a Spa, fully equipped gym, diverse water sports, and entertainment programs for guests of all ages. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Canareef promises a holiday of a lifetime.
