130 hotels in The Prestige Collection with 4 Maldives properties

Coca-Cola is thrilled to unveil its official partnership with UEFA EURO 2024TM, launching an engaging promotional campaign designed to give football enthusiasts across the Maldives the extraordinary opportunity to experience the Finals live in Berlin, Germany.

This season, Coca-Cola reintroduces its iconic football-themed packaging, igniting excitement on store shelves. To join the promotion, customers need to simply open the promotional pack, find the six-digit code under the Cap (for PET bottles) or Tab (for Cans) and enter the giveaway by sending the code to 2626, with chances of winning increasing every time they send a code! Available in a variety of sizes, these packs ensure that every fan has a chance to participate.

During the promotion, six (06) couples will win a trip to experience the UEFA EURO 2024TM Final Match in Berlin, Germany with great Coca-Cola hospitality — an integral part of Coca-Cola’s initiative to deepen its connection with football fans and infuse the season with refreshing excitement. Consumers will also have a chance to win a Smartphone which is to be won every other day and branded Premia daily making it a power-packed promo.

The promotional campaign will span from May 1st to June 15th, 2024. Throughout this period, lucky draws will be conducted every other day and broadcast live on ICE TV, with the first Live Draw starting on the 11th of May 2024.

Kaushali Kusumapala, Country Director – Coca-Cola Maldives and Sri Lanka, is enthusiastic about the new partnership, stating, ” This partnership with UEFA EURO 2024TM, marks a milestone in our commitment to sports and entertainment. We’re excited to offer fans unique opportunities that showcase our dedication to enriching their experience of the tournament, one refreshing sip at a time.”.

As the tournament draws nearer, Coca-Cola will announce further exciting activities under its UEFA EURO 2024TM campaign. Fans are invited to stay engaged and participate in the ongoing promotions to enhance their chances of witnessing the zenith of European football live.

Grab a Coke, gather with friends and family, watch the UEFA EURO 2024TM matches live, and stand the chance of winning many fabulous prizes! Stay tuned to the official Coca-Cola Maldives Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest UEFA EURO 2024TM updates and promotions.

Coca-Cola has been a partner of every UEFA European Football Championship since 1988, and for more than three decades, Coca-Cola has played an essential role in the competition by uniting people and providing fans with unforgettable and innovative experiences.