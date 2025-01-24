Featured
Ifuru Island Resort launches exclusive Fanatics Program for ultimate guest rewards
Ifuru Island Resort has announced the launch of the Ifuru Fanatics Program, a new membership initiative designed to reward its valued guests. This program aims to enhance every aspect of the guest experience, combining luxury, exclusivity, and unforgettable moments into a seamless offering. Whether catering to seasoned travellers or first-time visitors to the island paradise, the Ifuru Fanatics Program is designed to make each stay extraordinary.
Program members will enjoy a range of benefits designed to elevate their visit from the moment of arrival. Guests are welcomed with a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and a personalised welcome card from the General Manager, setting the tone for a memorable stay. Members are also eligible for one-level suite or villa upgrades, subject to availability, and can take advantage of early check-in and late check-out privileges, allowing them to make the most of their time on the island.
The program also provides significant savings, with members receiving discounts of up to 50% on future bookings, spa treatments, and dining experiences. Guests can indulge in jet-lag massages, explore the lagoon with dive sessions, or enjoy floating canapé and cocktail experiences. Premium membership tiers offer even more exclusive perks, such as private romantic dinners, Island Wedding Ceremony packages, and generous resort credits for activities and services.
The Ifuru Fanatics Program features four membership tiers: Basic, Turquoise, Blue, and Pink. Each tier offers progressively luxurious benefits. Turquoise members enjoy curated privileges, while Blue members gain access to enhanced experiences, such as private cocktail sessions and Japanese Teppanyaki dinners. Pink members, the highest tier, receive complimentary two-night stays in luxurious suites, private beach dinners, and credits of up to $500 for the Dive Center. Each tier is tailored to different preferences, ensuring a personalised and memorable experience for every guest.
Membership in the Ifuru Fanatics Program is exclusively available to guests who book directly through the Ifuru Island Maldives website, the official Ifuru app, or by contacting the resort’s reservations team. These exclusive benefits are not offered for bookings made through third-party platforms, ensuring members receive the most direct and personalised service.
Featured
Bipasha Basu’s intimate birthday celebration at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives had the privilege of hosting Bollywood power couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu for a memorable birthday celebration. Accompanied by their daughter, the family enjoyed the tranquil beauty and genuine hospitality of the resort during their stay on the picturesque island.
A highlight of their visit included a coconut tree planting activity on the island. Bipasha described the experience as “planting joy and hope for us all” in an Instagram post, reflecting the family’s admiration for Fushifaru’s dedication to sustainability and its pristine natural environment.
Bipasha’s birthday was celebrated with an elegant dinner under the starlit sky, featuring a gourmet menu that included succulent lobster. The candlelit setting, paired with breathtaking ocean views, created an enchanting and intimate atmosphere for the occasion.
Bipasha described her experience at Fushifaru as “very lovely,” praising the resort’s exceptional hospitality, culinary offerings, and attention to detail. She expressed gratitude for the “beautiful trip,” further reinforcing Fushifaru Maldives’ reputation as a premier destination for families, couples, and celebrities seeking exclusive and luxurious escapes in the Maldives.
Action
Emerald Maldives hosts tennis masterclasses with Filippo Volandr
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, a distinguished 5-star deluxe property and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a collaboration with Filippo Volandri, the esteemed coach of the Italian National Tennis Team.
From February 21 to 28, 2025, Volandri will conduct six exclusive tennis masterclasses, designed to cater to both children and adults seeking to improve their skills on the court.
As the coach behind Italy’s 2024 Davis Cup victory and a key figure in the Italian national tennis team, Volandri brings extensive expertise and a passion for the sport. Known for his strategic approach and ability to inspire players of all levels, he offers a coaching experience that is both insightful and engaging.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to enhance their tennis abilities under Volandri’s tailored guidance. Whether seasoned players or newcomers to the sport, attendees will benefit from expert insights into technique, strategy, and gameplay. These sessions will take place at the resort’s world-class tennis facilities, set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, creating an unforgettable environment for skill development.
Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with Filippo Volandri provides our guests with an extraordinary opportunity to learn from one of tennis’s finest coaches while enjoying the unmatched luxury and natural beauty of our resort.”
Celebration
Ring in the Year of the Snake with unmatched celebrations at Sun Siyam Resorts
This Lunar New Year, Sun Siyam Resorts invites travellers to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of festivities across its stunning Maldivian properties. From January 27th to 31st, each resort will host unique celebrations that blend tradition, culture, and indulgence. Highlights include dazzling fireworks displays, vibrant dragon and lion dance performances, sumptuous gala dinners, and soothing spa treatments inspired by Chinese traditions, ensuring unforgettable moments for guests of all ages. With every property presenting its own distinctive take on the celebrations, Sun Siyam Resorts promises a truly memorable start to the Year of the Snake.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the Lunar New Year will be marked with a week-long celebration from January 27th to 31st, offering vibrant festivities and exclusive activities for guests of all ages. Highlights include a Gala Dinner featuring a lobster BBQ, live beachside music, traditional Chinese acrobatics, and a Red Envelope Raffle Draw. Guests can also enjoy a Premium Hot Pot Lunch, a beach party showcasing a Lion Dance performance, and DJ Watte’s lively beats, all culminating in a stunning fireworks display. Younger visitors will be entertained with activities such as Lunar Obstacle Games, Cookie Decoration, and the “Find the Fortune” Treasure Hunt. For relaxation, the resort offers a Lunar New Year Spa Special with 50% off selected treatments and exciting excursion packages to celebrate the festive season.
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Chinese New Year celebrations on January 29th will feature an extraordinary mix of culture, entertainment, and culinary delights. Guests can look forward to a vibrant Snake Parade, live performances by renowned Chinese singer Zhu Jiayun, and a breathtaking fireworks display. The festivities will also include Zheng Bao’s magical Sichuan face-changing performance. A lavish New Year Gala Dinner on the beach will offer a blend of international and oriental cuisines in a festive atmosphere. Beyond the celebrations, the resort provides exclusive experiences, including stingray-watching excursions, introductory scuba diving adventures, and the “Bamboo Harmony” spa treatment, which combines traditional hand and bamboo massage techniques for ultimate relaxation.
At Siyam World, guests will experience an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration filled with cultural festivities and indulgence. The evening will feature a grand Gala Dinner at Baraabaru, accompanied by a mesmerising Lion Dance performed by talented Chinese artists and live music by the resort’s band. Following dinner, the excitement will continue with a special Chinese New Year show, an energetic party, and a dazzling fireworks display. To complement the celebrations, the resort offers Yin & Yang Spa Packages inspired by the ancient Chinese philosophy of balance and harmony, featuring a 45-minute aromatherapy massage followed by a 30-minute honey cucumber facial.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will enchant guests with a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration. The evening will begin with management cocktails featuring tea-based creations, dumpling stations, and popcorn, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance for Chinese guests. A captivating lantern-lighting ceremony will illuminate the night, followed by a grand gala dinner showcasing authentic Chinese cuisine, live cooking stations, unlimited bubbly, and an exciting raffle draw. The celebrations will continue with lively DJ entertainment at the karaoke lounge, ensuring a festive and unforgettable start to the Lunar New Year.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Chinese New Year festivities will combine tradition and luxury. Guests can look forward to receiving traditional red envelopes (hongbao), participating in an authentic tea ceremony, and enjoying a lavish Chinese New Year feast featuring iconic dishes such as Peking duck, spring rolls, and longevity noodles. The celebrations will include a vibrant dragon dance on the beach, cultural performances such as the lotus and white peacock dances, and a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening. Unique experiences will feature calming Tai Chi sessions, spa treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a traditional Chinese hotpot served on the beach. The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by stunning decorations, including lanterns adorning the ocean villa jetty and photo points across the island, making Sun Siyam Iru Veli an ideal destination for the Year of the Snake.
Trending
