Ifuru Island Resort launches exclusive Fanatics Program for ultimate guest rewards

This Lunar New Year, Sun Siyam Resorts invites travellers to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of festivities across its stunning Maldivian properties. From January 27th to 31st, each resort will host unique celebrations that blend tradition, culture, and indulgence. Highlights include dazzling fireworks displays, vibrant dragon and lion dance performances, sumptuous gala dinners, and soothing spa treatments inspired by Chinese traditions, ensuring unforgettable moments for guests of all ages. With every property presenting its own distinctive take on the celebrations, Sun Siyam Resorts promises a truly memorable start to the Year of the Snake.

At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the Lunar New Year will be marked with a week-long celebration from January 27th to 31st, offering vibrant festivities and exclusive activities for guests of all ages. Highlights include a Gala Dinner featuring a lobster BBQ, live beachside music, traditional Chinese acrobatics, and a Red Envelope Raffle Draw. Guests can also enjoy a Premium Hot Pot Lunch, a beach party showcasing a Lion Dance performance, and DJ Watte’s lively beats, all culminating in a stunning fireworks display. Younger visitors will be entertained with activities such as Lunar Obstacle Games, Cookie Decoration, and the “Find the Fortune” Treasure Hunt. For relaxation, the resort offers a Lunar New Year Spa Special with 50% off selected treatments and exciting excursion packages to celebrate the festive season.

At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Chinese New Year celebrations on January 29th will feature an extraordinary mix of culture, entertainment, and culinary delights. Guests can look forward to a vibrant Snake Parade, live performances by renowned Chinese singer Zhu Jiayun, and a breathtaking fireworks display. The festivities will also include Zheng Bao’s magical Sichuan face-changing performance. A lavish New Year Gala Dinner on the beach will offer a blend of international and oriental cuisines in a festive atmosphere. Beyond the celebrations, the resort provides exclusive experiences, including stingray-watching excursions, introductory scuba diving adventures, and the “Bamboo Harmony” spa treatment, which combines traditional hand and bamboo massage techniques for ultimate relaxation.

At Siyam World, guests will experience an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration filled with cultural festivities and indulgence. The evening will feature a grand Gala Dinner at Baraabaru, accompanied by a mesmerising Lion Dance performed by talented Chinese artists and live music by the resort’s band. Following dinner, the excitement will continue with a special Chinese New Year show, an energetic party, and a dazzling fireworks display. To complement the celebrations, the resort offers Yin & Yang Spa Packages inspired by the ancient Chinese philosophy of balance and harmony, featuring a 45-minute aromatherapy massage followed by a 30-minute honey cucumber facial.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will enchant guests with a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration. The evening will begin with management cocktails featuring tea-based creations, dumpling stations, and popcorn, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance for Chinese guests. A captivating lantern-lighting ceremony will illuminate the night, followed by a grand gala dinner showcasing authentic Chinese cuisine, live cooking stations, unlimited bubbly, and an exciting raffle draw. The celebrations will continue with lively DJ entertainment at the karaoke lounge, ensuring a festive and unforgettable start to the Lunar New Year.

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Chinese New Year festivities will combine tradition and luxury. Guests can look forward to receiving traditional red envelopes (hongbao), participating in an authentic tea ceremony, and enjoying a lavish Chinese New Year feast featuring iconic dishes such as Peking duck, spring rolls, and longevity noodles. The celebrations will include a vibrant dragon dance on the beach, cultural performances such as the lotus and white peacock dances, and a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening. Unique experiences will feature calming Tai Chi sessions, spa treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a traditional Chinese hotpot served on the beach. The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by stunning decorations, including lanterns adorning the ocean villa jetty and photo points across the island, making Sun Siyam Iru Veli an ideal destination for the Year of the Snake.