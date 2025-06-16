Excursions
Underwater adventure awaits at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Aqua Week 2025
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is inviting travellers to experience the extraordinary with the unveiling of its vibrant Maamutaa House Reef — a thriving underwater ecosystem situated just 100 meters from the resort’s shoreline. Boasting rich marine biodiversity and easy access, this reef presents a rare opportunity to explore the aquatic wonders of the Maldives without venturing far from shore.
The reef is home to an impressive array of marine life, including graceful green and hawksbill turtles, blacktip and whitetip reef sharks, schools of colourful parrotfish and angelfish, as well as occasional sightings of eagle rays and octopuses. According to the resort’s in-house marine biologist, the reef is not only highly accessible but also remarkably active, offering guests the chance to engage directly with a thriving marine ecosystem.
Visitors begin their journey with a swim through a flourishing seagrass bed — a crucial habitat in its own right — before reaching the reef drop-off, where the underwater spectacle unfolds. The reef’s hard and soft coral formations remain in excellent condition, protected by the atoll’s geography and sustained by strong ocean currents.
From July 13 to 20, 2025, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa will host Aqua Week 2025, an immersive celebration of underwater discovery, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This event marks the official launch of Phase 1 of the resort’s Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project, offering guests the opportunity to participate in guided snorkeling tours, collect visual data, and learn about the importance of seagrass meadows in supporting marine biodiversity and mitigating climate change.
Aqua Week will also feature several high-profile collaborations. Insta360 will lead underwater content creation workshops, enabling guests to capture their marine adventures in 360-degree detail. Edge K5 will provide smart drive underwater scooters for a more dynamic exploration of the reef. Additionally, certified mermaid Gloria Xue will offer mermaid classes, host underwater photoshoots, and perform captivating mermaid shows in the resort’s Aqua Villa.
Bringing together sustainability, technology, and immersive storytelling, Aqua Week 2025 promises to be a memorable celebration beneath the waves.
As part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with Green Globe’s certification standards, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has launched a comprehensive three-phase Seagrass Mapping & Awareness Project. The initiative aims to highlight the ecological significance of seagrass meadows, which serve as nurseries for marine life and play a key role in carbon sequestration.
The project includes:
- Phase 1 (July): Seagrass identification and mapping in collaboration with resort staff and guests.
- Phase 2 (August–September): Guided snorkeling tours to collect visual data and raise awareness, continuing during Aqua Week.
- Phase 3 (October): The premiere of a short documentary film that captures the project’s progress and outcomes.
- This initiative not only contributes to the protection of a vital marine habitat but also encourages guest participation in meaningful conservation efforts.
The reef at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa serves as the foundation for a range of signature guest experiences designed to educate, inspire, and engage:
- Expert-led guided snorkeling tours
- Discover Scuba Diving (DSD) sessions directly from the beach
- Night snorkeling under UV light to reveal biofluorescence
- Citizen science programs focused on seasonal seagrass research
- Kids’ Ocean Explorers — a playful educational program tailored for young marine enthusiasts
Whether seasoned divers, casual snorkellers, or curious beginners, guests at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa can enjoy direct access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean with ease and unforgettable reward.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli, partners to celebrate inaugural Women’s Dive Month in July
Taking a bold step in championing women in diving, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, part of the distinguished Atmosphere Core portfolio, and in partnership with TGI Maldives, ELE|NA Ayur spa and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, have together launched International PADI Women’s Dive Month. This pioneering initiative extends the excitement of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 19th July into a full month, giving more thrill seekers the opportunity to experience the magic of the Indian Ocean.
Following a 2024 “PADI Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Diving” award, both TGI Maldives and OBLU NATURE Helengeli have been continuing their enthusiastic support for introducing more and more women and families into learning how to dive.
Helengeli island provides an incomparable diving experience. The island’s exotic house reef located just metres from the shoreline, and its surrounding dive sites are among the most sought-after in Malé Atoll, ideal for all skill levels, from beginner snorkellers to professional scuba divers. Throughout July, solo women travellers, adventurous families or even groups of friends escaping to this tropical haven, will find special offerings designed to encourage diving and exploration. All guests at the island resort enjoy the fully comprehensive OBLU Island Plan™, and in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day, guests can enjoy a curated holiday package including wellness sessions, discounted dives, and engaging marine life talks.
Dive centre TGI Maldives boasts over 40 years’ experience supporting women in the sport of ocean diving. Known for their progressive approach to encouraging locals and travellers alike, the dive centre offers exclusive discounts on all dives booked by women throughout July, including the PADI Discover Scuba Dive for beginners. With a dedicated instructor, the discovery session is a safe and rewarding introduction to diving, even for non-swimmers, whilst for the professionals, excursions out into the big blue will unveil the Indian Ocean’s secrets.
TGI Maldives Operations Manager Greta Marcelli highlights the reasons for introducing this year’s Women’s Dive Month festivities, “There’s nothing like seeing guests’ emotions after their first dive. While we celebrate women in diving year-round, PADI Women’s Dive Month in July provides a platform to offer more reasons to join us in paradise. Partnering with the ELE|NA Ayur spa team and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, we are creating an unforgettable and educational journey. We aim to bring together women, friends, and families for an immersive escape. Guests will enjoy diving, spa wellness classes, and all-inclusive dining. It’s a soulful island adventure into the aquatic world and beyond.”
To enhance the underwater adventure, the island’s ELE|NA Ayur spa team has curated over 18 different wellness activities, rotating throughout the month. From sunrise yoga by the ocean to aqua aerobics and core stability classes, these sessions help improve flexibility, endurance, and stamina, all essential for moving through the water with ease. And as a special treat, women who book a dive experience with TGI Maldives Helengeli will receive discounts on ELE|NA Ayur’s famous signature Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle massages. Drawing on age-old Maldivian healing practices, these unique rejuvenating therapies feature only locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and are just two treatments from the spa’s extensive award-winning menu.
Matt Wenger, PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives, stated, “As a leading PADI certified dive centre in the Indian Ocean, the team at TGI Maldives brings exceptional expertise in introducing ocean enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to the wonders of scuba diving. This July, by extending our PADI Women’s Dive Day celebration into a month-long event at the truly stunning OBLU NATURE Helengeli resort, we aim to welcome even more newcomers to the sport while also offering advanced certifications for existing enthusiasts”.
This July, guests are invited to take full advantage of the PADI International Dive Month at OBLU NATURE Helengeli and book their stay with a generous 20% discount on a fully inclusive stay of a minimum of four nights. TGI Maldives is offering 20% discount on all women’s PADI-certified dive courses booked throughout the month of July whilst ELE|NA spa also extends a 20% discount on the Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle signature treatments for every female guest who books a PADI Dive Month course.
Jet Car: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate family adventure
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is once again making waves with the launch of its latest water sports adventure—the Jet Car Experience. Set against the backdrop of the island’s turquoise lagoon, the Jet Car offers an exciting way to explore the ocean in comfort and style. With its sleek automotive-inspired design and smooth performance, this water ride is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking to add a little adventure to their stay. Whether cruising under the sun or capturing perfect picture moments, the Jet Car adds an extraordinary and refreshing twist to island leisure.
Launched in anticipation of the resort’s whimsical Easter festivities, the Jet Car sets the stage for an action-packed holiday in paradise. From Easter egg hunts and creative kids’ programs to beachside feasts, live entertainment, and themed dining events — Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is a celebration for every generation.
Easter Holiday Offer – book by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay, plus up to 30% off villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment and receive a 120-minute upgrade for free. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or serenity, the Jet Car experience and Easter escape at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi deliver the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun.
Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need
As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.
For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.
As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.
For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.
