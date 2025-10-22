Excursions
Royal Island among participants in Guinness World Record snorkel
Royal Island participated in the Baani Event, which achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people snorkelling simultaneously. Twenty-eight participants represented the resort at Villingilifaru Finolhu, located approximately two kilometres across the lagoon from Royal Island. The island lies within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, in close proximity to Hanifaru Bay, one of the Maldives’ most renowned manta aggregation sites.
The resort’s involvement aligns with its ongoing coral restoration initiatives on the house reef. Efforts include the installation of nursery frames, out-planting of resilient coral fragments, regular monitoring, and guest briefings aimed at encouraging reef-safe practices such as calm water entries, mindful finning, and maintaining respectful distances from marine life. These measures contribute to a low-impact snorkelling experience while supporting the long-term health of the reef ecosystem.
Royal Island’s environmental stewardship extends beyond marine conservation to community engagement. Recent activities include native tree and coastal vegetation planting to enhance shoreline stability and biodiversity, as well as periodic beach and lagoon clean-ups conducted in partnership with local organisations. Educational programmes for schools and youth groups promote ocean literacy and foster a culture of environmental guardianship across Baa Atoll.
Amidst the clear lagoons and coral gardens, Royal Island’s participation in the record-setting event underscores its message of responsible enjoyment of the Maldives — protecting coral ecosystems and strengthening community bonds through sustainable tourism and collaboration.
From first visit to thousand dives: Love story anchored at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives recently marked a significant milestone with two of its most loyal guests, Kate and Andy, who have shared a long-standing connection with the island.
Andy achieved an impressive feat by completing his 900th dive, all undertaken with Dive Bandos. His wife, Kate, surpassed this accomplishment by reaching her 1000th dive, with over 900 of those dives also completed alongside the Bandos team.
The Dive Bandos team joined the couple in celebrating this memorable occasion, recognising not only their dedication to diving but also the enduring bond they have formed with the resort over the years.
Kate and Andy’s relationship with Bandos extends far beyond statistics. Having first visited the island in 2006, they have returned every year since, making Bandos an integral part of their lives. In 2014, the couple even chose to exchange their wedding vows underwater at the resort — a unique moment that forever linked their love story with Bandos.
“Celebrating guests like Kate and Andy reminds us of what Bandos truly represents,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
For Bandos Maldives, moments such as these exemplify why guests continue to choose the island for both adventure and a sense of belonging. With stories like Kate and Andy’s, Bandos stands not merely as a dive destination, but as a home — both beneath and above the waves.
Dive into inspiration: Alessia Zecchini at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Sun Diving will host a special ocean experience with world champion freediver Alessia Zecchini on 13 October 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at Sunrise Beach, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, offering guests the opportunity to meet the athlete widely recognised as ‘The Deepest Woman in the World.’
Born in Rome in 1992, Zecchini began freediving at the age of 13 and went on to set multiple world and European records. She was the first woman to reach a depth of 100 metres in free immersion and has since achieved 123 metres in constant weight with monofin. Her career has been celebrated internationally, including in the film Vertical Breath and the Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath. She continues to advance the sport while promoting awareness of ocean conservation.
The event at Olhuveli will feature an informative talk where Zecchini will reflect on her freediving journey, achievements, and the importance of protecting the marine environment. Guests will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A session with her and the Sun Diving team. In addition, Sun Diving will organise an interactive beach activity where participants can try scuba and snorkel gear in shallow waters under the guidance of instructors. Guests will also be able to capture photographs, collect autographs, and learn more about diving at the dedicated booth, which will highlight special offers from Sun Diving.
“Welcoming Alessia Zecchini is an honour for us and an inspiration for our guests,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Centre Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Her achievements beneath the waves embody both human potential and the importance of protecting our oceans.”
Sun Diving, the official diving division of Sun Siyam Group, provides SSI-certified courses, snorkelling, freediving, and specialty programmes across its Maldives properties. As a subsidiary, it enhances guest experiences with curated dive packages, illustrated dive maps, lifeguard training, and eco-focused initiatives, positioning Sun Siyam as a leader in sustainable marine-based activities.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives partners with Martin brothers as 2025 Surfing Ambassadors
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.
Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.
Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.
The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”
The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.
Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”
Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:
- Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.
- Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.
- Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.
Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.
