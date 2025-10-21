Action
JOALI BEING welcomes football legend Clarence Seedorf for transformative workshops
JOALI BEING, a unique Well-Living island in the Maldives, welcomed Clarence Seedorf, founder of SK Performance Club and one of the greatest midfielders in football history, for a series of exclusive football workshops held on 15th and 17th October 2025.
The only player ever to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs — Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan (twice) — Seedorf has inspired generations with his skill, discipline, and leadership. After an illustrious 20-year career, he went on to manage leading European teams including AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruña. Beyond the pitch, Seedorf was among the six individuals personally chosen by Nelson Mandela to carry forward his global legacy and is the Founder of the Champions for Children Foundation, which supports youth through education and sport.
Inspiring Champions On and Off the Pitch
The football workshops at JOALI BEING’s Multipurpose Court brought together players of all ages in an atmosphere brimming with joy, energy, and connection. Guided by Clarence Seedorf, participants took part in dynamic drills, engaging matches, and motivating conversations that nurtured both skill and spirit. As Seedorf shared, “The SK Performance Club program aims to improve kids on and off the pitch — shaping mindset, teamwork, and self-belief.”
On 15th October, guests embraced the thrill of movement and the joy of teamwork during an uplifting Football Workshop for Guests. Families and young players united through friendly challenges, laughter, and inspiration, celebrating the shared joy of sport and the power of positive energy. Every moment encouraged participants to “become champions in life” — not only on the field, but in everyday living.
Empowering the Local Community
On 17th October, JOALI BEING welcomed 17 students from R. Ungoofaaru School for a Community Workshop dedicated to teamwork, discipline, and mutual respect. Under Seedorf’s mentorship, young players discovered new strengths and learned to move with purpose — embodying the spirit of connection that defines JOALI BEING.
This special event formed part of our ongoing Joy of Caring initiative — reaffirming JOALI BEING’s commitment to empowering youth, nurturing community, and sharing the joy of well-living across the Raa Atoll and beyond.
The Joy of Well-Living Through Sport
Through collaborations with global icons such as Seedorf, JOALI BEING continues to expand its multi-dimensional wellbeing offerings. By integrating movement, learning, and connection, the island’s philosophy — guided by the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy — comes to life in experiences that nurture both body and spirit.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal, where guests return home with a renewed sense of lightness — body, mind, and spirit. Villas start from USD 2,326 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis.
For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands announces tennis workshops with Belinda Bencic
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to host an exclusive tennis exhibition this November, featuring WTA Tour Champion Belinda Bencic. The resort will offer guests an extraordinary weekend of tennis, including exhibition play and immersive workshops under the Maldivian sky.
This unique event is designed as a celebration of sport and community, allowing guests to engage with, learn from, and connect with the tennis star. The weekend will begin with a dynamic exhibition match between Belinda Bencic and the Resort Tennis Pro, which will be followed by complimentary participation for guests.
To provide guests with hands-on experience, the resort has scheduled dedicated workshops for different age groups:
- Adult Tennis Workshop: Saturday, 8 November 2025, from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM.
- Children’s Tennis Workshop (under 14 years old): Sunday, 9 November 2025, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
For those seeking a more personalised session, exclusive private classes with Belinda Bencic will be available upon request.
Availability:
- 10 to 15 November 2025.
Pricing:
- A 60-minute session costs USD 360 per guest.
A 60-minute session costs USD 390 per couple.
Guests interested in reservations or more information are encouraged to contact their Aris Meeha.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO debuts Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has announced the introduction of its newest villa category, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, offering guests a playful yet luxurious twist to their Maldivian getaway. Designed for travellers seeking both relaxation and excitement, the new villa combines captivating ocean views with dynamic features for an unforgettable island experience.
Located at the edge of the island, the Wind Villa enjoys a prime sunrise position and includes a spacious bedroom with high ceilings, an elegant outdoor lounge, and direct access to the lagoon’s clear waters. The addition of a private Jacuzzi and waterslide adds an element of adventure and intimacy, ideal for couples or small families in search of both tranquillity and fun.
Guests can unwind on the sun-drenched deck, enjoy a soothing soak under the Maldivian skies, or take a refreshing slide into the turquoise lagoon, surrounded by the serene beauty of Maadhoo’s shimmering waters.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, commented: “Imagining the children’s faces when they see for the first time the striking blue lagoon off the terrace and the bonus of sliding directly into the warm, calm waters below is a joy in itself. What’s even more delightful is the thought of adults embracing the same experience – sliding by day, then later cuddling beneath the starlit Maldivian sky in a hot Jacuzzi, bubbles all around – including in their flute glass! We are thrilled to introduce the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, a fresh take on luxury that fuses private leisure with a sense of adventure. This new category reflects our commitment to creating memorable experiences for families and couples seeking a vibrant or romantic island retreat.”
The launch of the Wind Villa coincides with the upcoming holiday season and follows recent enhancements across the resort, including new pool additions to the Earth Villas. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to evolve its offerings to elevate the guest experience.
With its contemporary design, luxurious comforts, and imaginative features, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide offers a refreshing balance of indulgence and exhilaration—an experience that perfectly captures the resort’s philosophy of joyful island living.
Stay More & Pay Less with 20% savings when booking directly. These one-of-a-kind exclusive rates ensure a perfectly tailored Maldivian escape. Discover more at theozencollection.com.
From first visit to thousand dives: Love story anchored at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives recently marked a significant milestone with two of its most loyal guests, Kate and Andy, who have shared a long-standing connection with the island.
Andy achieved an impressive feat by completing his 900th dive, all undertaken with Dive Bandos. His wife, Kate, surpassed this accomplishment by reaching her 1000th dive, with over 900 of those dives also completed alongside the Bandos team.
The Dive Bandos team joined the couple in celebrating this memorable occasion, recognising not only their dedication to diving but also the enduring bond they have formed with the resort over the years.
Kate and Andy’s relationship with Bandos extends far beyond statistics. Having first visited the island in 2006, they have returned every year since, making Bandos an integral part of their lives. In 2014, the couple even chose to exchange their wedding vows underwater at the resort — a unique moment that forever linked their love story with Bandos.
“Celebrating guests like Kate and Andy reminds us of what Bandos truly represents,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
For Bandos Maldives, moments such as these exemplify why guests continue to choose the island for both adventure and a sense of belonging. With stories like Kate and Andy’s, Bandos stands not merely as a dive destination, but as a home — both beneath and above the waves.
