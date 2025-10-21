JOALI BEING welcomes football legend Clarence Seedorf for transformative workshops

JOALI BEING, a unique Well-Living island in the Maldives, welcomed Clarence Seedorf, founder of SK Performance Club and one of the greatest midfielders in football history, for a series of exclusive football workshops held on 15th and 17th October 2025.

The only player ever to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs — Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan (twice) — Seedorf has inspired generations with his skill, discipline, and leadership. After an illustrious 20-year career, he went on to manage leading European teams including AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruña. Beyond the pitch, Seedorf was among the six individuals personally chosen by Nelson Mandela to carry forward his global legacy and is the Founder of the Champions for Children Foundation, which supports youth through education and sport.

Inspiring Champions On and Off the Pitch

The football workshops at JOALI BEING’s Multipurpose Court brought together players of all ages in an atmosphere brimming with joy, energy, and connection. Guided by Clarence Seedorf, participants took part in dynamic drills, engaging matches, and motivating conversations that nurtured both skill and spirit. As Seedorf shared, “The SK Performance Club program aims to improve kids on and off the pitch — shaping mindset, teamwork, and self-belief.”

On 15th October, guests embraced the thrill of movement and the joy of teamwork during an uplifting Football Workshop for Guests. Families and young players united through friendly challenges, laughter, and inspiration, celebrating the shared joy of sport and the power of positive energy. Every moment encouraged participants to “become champions in life” — not only on the field, but in everyday living.

Empowering the Local Community

On 17th October, JOALI BEING welcomed 17 students from R. Ungoofaaru School for a Community Workshop dedicated to teamwork, discipline, and mutual respect. Under Seedorf’s mentorship, young players discovered new strengths and learned to move with purpose — embodying the spirit of connection that defines JOALI BEING.

This special event formed part of our ongoing Joy of Caring initiative — reaffirming JOALI BEING’s commitment to empowering youth, nurturing community, and sharing the joy of well-living across the Raa Atoll and beyond.

The Joy of Well-Living Through Sport

Through collaborations with global icons such as Seedorf, JOALI BEING continues to expand its multi-dimensional wellbeing offerings. By integrating movement, learning, and connection, the island’s philosophy — guided by the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy — comes to life in experiences that nurture both body and spirit.

A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal, where guests return home with a renewed sense of lightness — body, mind, and spirit. Villas start from USD 2,326 per night for two guests sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis.

For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.