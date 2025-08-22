Action
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the experience of the ocean begins directly at the doorstep. Situated within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, the resort is surrounded by one of the most vibrant house reefs in the country, offering guests the opportunity to explore a thriving underwater world just steps from their villa.
What distinguishes the resort is its 360-degree house reef. Each villa, whether set above the lagoon or along the beach, opens directly onto the water. Guests can enter the ocean within moments of leaving their deck, where coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and turtles can often be seen. The seamless access allows families, beginners, and experienced snorkellers to engage with the reef naturally, without the need to plan or schedule an excursion.
The location within the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve makes every swim a part of a wider story of conservation and discovery. Recognised globally for its corals and tropical marine life, the reserve becomes a key gathering site for manta rays and whale sharks during the season. Around the reef, visitors can observe parrotfish, angelfish, eagle rays, and reef sharks, making it a living example of biodiversity and preservation.
Life at the resort is centred on this connection with the sea. Guests may begin their day with a morning swim, take part in a guided snorkelling safari with marine experts, and conclude by observing the coral gardens as they take on new colours in the evening light. The ocean becomes not simply a backdrop but an integral part of daily life.
The PADI-certified Dive and Watersports Centre further enhances this relationship with the ocean, offering night snorkels, freediving, drift dives, and marine education programmes designed for families. Guests are supported to safely explore the biodiversity of the atoll at their own level, whether through a gentle introduction or more advanced diving experiences.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Dusit Maldives, noted that snorkelling at the resort is not treated as an activity but as part of the rhythm of island life. He explained that the reef begins where the villa deck ends, allowing guests the freedom to explore the ocean at their own pace and making the location distinctive in its accessibility and natural beauty.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the distinction between villa and ocean fades away. From sighting turtles at sunrise to drifting beside reef sharks at dusk, every moment reinforces the natural character of the Maldives and the unique setting of the resort.
From reef to horizon: Immersive island experiences at Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru invites travelers to immerse themselves in a rhythm shaped by tides, coral gardens, and island breezes. This oceanfront retreat is located in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments. It is known as “Turtle Island” and is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male’. The resort curates experiences for those who are drawn to discovery, depth, and the beauty of nature’s untouched corners. Angsana Velavaru offers a getaway to extraordinary diving, barefoot island adventures, and sea-bound journey.
Into the Blue: Dive Sites and Snorkelling Discoveries
Angsana Velavaru is at the center of a marine wonderland with more than 30 dive sites just minutes away. The resort’s PADI 5-Star Gold Dive Centre leads guests to explore dramatic drop-offs, gentle coral slopes, and manta ray cleaning stations. The resort offers tailored expeditions and daily two-tank dives for both experienced and beginner divers.
For those who prefer to snorkel, the house reef offers an introduction to coral life. Guided safaris, led by marine experts, provide a deeper appreciation for reef ecosystems10. The calm waters surrounding the island make it easy for even first-time snorkelers to experience the ocean.
Ocean Adventures: Cruising, Fishing and Sunset Moments
Guests can step aboard traditional dhonis to experience the ocean from a new perspective. Unforgettable views are available whether you are on a dolphin cruise or a sunset sail. Traditional handline fishing trips, guided by a local crew, are also available for a hands-on experience. Other highlights include sandbank escapes and private boat charters, which are designed to slow down time and deepen one’s connection to the sea.
Land Experiences and Island Explorations
Angsana Velavaru offers morning nature walks and visits to local islands for a glimpse into Maldivian island life. At the resort’s Marine Lab, guests can take part in coral planting or learn about marine conservation from resident marine biologists. For families, the Ranger’s Club provides meaningful moments for young explorers with treasure hunts, marine workshops, and outdoor games. Solo travelers or couples can enjoy quiet moments under the stars, yoga by the beach, or walking around the island.
Angsana Velavaru offers immersion and the chance to become part of a living seascape. Every moment resonates with nature’s quiet power.
Sierra Kerr joins surfing lineup for 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Champions Trophy
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has announced Australian surfing prodigy Sierra Kerr as the third confirmed competitor for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. Running from September 4 to 11, 2025, the 13th edition of this one-of-a-kind event will see the 18-year-old natural footer become the youngest ever competitor in the tournament’s history, with her sights set on becoming the first female champion.
For Kerr, the invitation marks a full-circle moment. At just 12 years old, she watched her father, Josh Kerr, take home the trophy in both 2018 and 2019 from the channel at Sultans. “I’ve got so many great memories of the Maldives,” says Kerr, who grew up between Australia’s Gold Coast and California. “I had so much fun enjoying the waves and all the activities with my family. Seeing Dad win the Surfing Champions Trophy was amazing, and I remember saying that I hoped one day I’d surf well enough to be invited myself!”
Now a 2023 World Junior Champion and celebrated multi-sport athlete, Kerr is more than ready to tackle the event’s unique format, which challenges surfers across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. “I’m super excited by the format,” she shares. “I’ve competed on a twin-fin before, but never on a single fin. JS Industries make my thrusters but my Dad’s new brand, Draft, will be making my twin fin and single fins, and I can’t wait to ride the best of both worlds!”
Adaptability is one of Kerr’s strengths. In addition to her achievements in surfing and skateboarding, she maintains an impressive golf handicap of 8. Her sights, however, are firmly set on carving her name into the Surfing Champions Trophy record books. “Dad taking the event out was so inspiring,” she continues. “No female has ever won the Surfing Champions Trophy before, so it would be so awesome to be the first!”
While the surf is centre stage, the return to Kuda Huraa is just as meaningful for Kerr. “Four Seasons is the best of the best,” she adds. “It’s beautiful, has so many fun activities, and the staff are so kind and helpful. I’m pretty sure they know what you want long before you do!”
Kerr joins fellow Australians Craig Anderson and Jesse Mendes on the 2025 roster, with the final three surfers — including a Maldivian wildcard — to be revealed in the coming weeks.
The Surfing Champions Trophy will run from September 4 to 11, 2025, at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Guests staying during the week-long event will enjoy front-row access to the action, with the chance to spectate the daily heats from the resort’s luxury boats. Each day’s heat winners are announced back on the island during informal beachfront gatherings, where guests are warmly welcomed to mingle with the competitors both in and out of the water.
For those inspired to experience the waves firsthand, the resort’s Surf’s Up package offers an unforgettable way to surf like the pros. The experience includes round-trip speedboat transfers between Velana International Airport and the resort, welcome refreshments and gifts on arrival, and daily breakfast at Café Huraa. Guests enjoy four days of ability-based surf coaching, complete with guided boat transfers to nearby breaks, complimentary use of surfboards and stand-up paddleboards, and daily group yoga sessions to support body and balance. To help ease wave-weary muscles, the package also includes a 60-minute Islander or Surfer massage for two. Surf experiences are tailored to both beginners and seasoned surfers, from lagoon-based introductory sessions to advanced coaching clinics that chase the perfect ride.
To reserve a Surf’s Up stay, click here or contact the Central Reservations department at +960 66 00 888 or email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli guests witness rare Ornate Eagle Ray
The Maldives is renowned for its surprises and in what can only be called a one-in-a-lifetime experience, on the 30th July a couple of lucky guests out snorkelling at OBLU NATURE Helengeli were treated to a cameo appearance of one of the most elusive sea creatures known. Whilst out taking in the wonders of Helengeli islands vibrant house reef, an Ornate Eagle Ray appeared, one of only a handful reported annually around the world.
The Ornate Eagle Ray, often dubbed the “unicorn of the sea”, is one of the rarest ray species known to humans, with fewer than 60 confirmed sightings globally to date. Despite a wide range of habitat from Indian Ocean to West Pacific, confirmed encounters remain extremely scarce according to sources including BBC Wildlife, Marine Megafauna Foundation and Oceanographic Magazine. The population is under surveillance by the ‘International Union for Conservation of Nature’ (IUCN), and this particular species of ray has an existence status of ‘Critically Endangered’, with population declines observed in conservation reports claims IUCN.
Explaining the uniqueness of this special sighting and of OBLU NATURE Helengeli’s location, TGI Maldives dive centre Operations Manager Greta Marcelli commented, “The guest sighting, made while snorkelling just metres from shore, adds to the limited tally of known observations in Maldivian waters, marking an extraordinary occurrence for both the guest and marine conservation alike.
“Sighting such a rare creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray is truly a remarkable experience to witness and one highly unlikely to ever repeat. That said, interestingly in 2025 at our sister islands of OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi also both in North Male’ Atoll, sightings had been made earlier this year in January. A staff member had spotted this ray species in the main boat lagoon at Sangeli island, and a guest posted a picture of one whilst on Ailafushi island – possibly completely unaware of just how rare these creatures are.”
This sighting underscores the importance of reef systems like Helengeli’s in offering refuge for rare species, even critically endangered ones such as the Ornate Eagle Ray. While rays are protected under Maldivian law since 2014, specific species-level monitoring remains limited.
Marine Boiologist Georgia Maggioni adds, “As resident marine biologists here in the Maldives, we are thrilled by these reports of rare sightings, it speaks volumes about the health and productivity of our island resorts reefs ecosystems. Although sightings of this species are exceptionally rare, its presence here signals encouraging progress in our conservation efforts, as we continue to support coral reef restoration around our resorts in both shallow lagoons and deeper waters”.
According to the IUCN that monitors the natural world and publishes ‘Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species’, latest research reports have been highlighting concerns for the Ornate Eagle Ray. In 2023, the last IUCN report published stated that ‘despite extensive baited remote underwater video surveying sharks and rays across 391 coral reefs in 67 nations and territories between 2009 and 2019, the Ornate Eagle Ray was only recorded three times, two off the Western Australia and one in Palau’.
Remaining as one of the ocean’s most mysterious species, very little is known about the ray’s migration patterns due to its rarity. However, scattered sightings across the Indo-Pacific, from the Maldives and Seychelles to Australia and the Philippines, suggest that this elusive ray may undertake wide-ranging movements through tropical reef systems. Its preference for shallow coastal waters, sandy bottoms, and coral-rich environments indicates possible seasonal migrations linked to breeding or feeding.
Greta concludes, “Due to its critically endangered status and the scarcity of confirmed data, each new sighting of a creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray plays a vital role in helping better understand the species’ range and behaviour. We are very lucky to have our guests document this encounter and capture the colours and importantly back print of the ray as this pattern is a unique identifier we share with our marine biology colleagues to better analyse migration and population.”
