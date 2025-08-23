Hauntingly beautiful Halloween night with VICTORI at Reethi Faru Resort

This Halloween, Reethi Faru Resort invites you to experience an unforgettable evening where mystery, music, and luxury intertwine under the Maldivian moonlight.

On Halloween, October 31st, 2025, the island paradise will be transformed into a world of spellbinding elegance, highlighted by a special live performance from internationally acclaimed vocal artist VICTORI (Victoria Bulieieva). Dare to experience the magic?

A finalist of The Voice and recipient of the prestigious Maria Callas Award, presented by Prince Albert II of Monaco, VICTORI is a genre-defying performer whose powerful voice seamlessly blends classical finesse with symphonic rock, alternative pop, and metal crossover. Featured in Forbes Monaco, she has shared stages with Plácido Domingo Jr., Maye Musk, and Eric Roberts, while her viral performances have captivated millions worldwide.

Her hauntingly powerful voice, paired with her striking stage presence, promises to create an atmosphere unlike any other — the perfect harmony between the mystical spirit of Halloween and the natural beauty of the Maldives. Guests will be swept into an enchanting journey where operatic power meets modern artistry, making this night a celebration of music, mystery, and magic.

As a special gift to guests, VICTORI will perform an exclusive additional performance on November 2nd, offering another rare opportunity to experience her artistry in an intimate island setting.

In addition to the performance, guests can enjoy children’s face painting, creative activities, a Halloween costume party, a specially curated buffet of international and local dishes, signature cocktails, and themed decorations that spark imagination and enhance the holiday spirit.

Join the team at Reethi Faru Resort and celebrate Halloween in true style — with unforgettable music, enchanting ambiance, and magical moments that will linger long after the night ends.