Hauntingly beautiful Halloween night with VICTORI at Reethi Faru Resort
This Halloween, Reethi Faru Resort invites you to experience an unforgettable evening where mystery, music, and luxury intertwine under the Maldivian moonlight.
On Halloween, October 31st, 2025, the island paradise will be transformed into a world of spellbinding elegance, highlighted by a special live performance from internationally acclaimed vocal artist VICTORI (Victoria Bulieieva). Dare to experience the magic?
A finalist of The Voice and recipient of the prestigious Maria Callas Award, presented by Prince Albert II of Monaco, VICTORI is a genre-defying performer whose powerful voice seamlessly blends classical finesse with symphonic rock, alternative pop, and metal crossover. Featured in Forbes Monaco, she has shared stages with Plácido Domingo Jr., Maye Musk, and Eric Roberts, while her viral performances have captivated millions worldwide.
Her hauntingly powerful voice, paired with her striking stage presence, promises to create an atmosphere unlike any other — the perfect harmony between the mystical spirit of Halloween and the natural beauty of the Maldives. Guests will be swept into an enchanting journey where operatic power meets modern artistry, making this night a celebration of music, mystery, and magic.
As a special gift to guests, VICTORI will perform an exclusive additional performance on November 2nd, offering another rare opportunity to experience her artistry in an intimate island setting.
In addition to the performance, guests can enjoy children’s face painting, creative activities, a Halloween costume party, a specially curated buffet of international and local dishes, signature cocktails, and themed decorations that spark imagination and enhance the holiday spirit.
Join the team at Reethi Faru Resort and celebrate Halloween in true style — with unforgettable music, enchanting ambiance, and magical moments that will linger long after the night ends.
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the experience of the ocean begins directly at the doorstep. Situated within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, the resort is surrounded by one of the most vibrant house reefs in the country, offering guests the opportunity to explore a thriving underwater world just steps from their villa.
What distinguishes the resort is its 360-degree house reef. Each villa, whether set above the lagoon or along the beach, opens directly onto the water. Guests can enter the ocean within moments of leaving their deck, where coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and turtles can often be seen. The seamless access allows families, beginners, and experienced snorkellers to engage with the reef naturally, without the need to plan or schedule an excursion.
The location within the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve makes every swim a part of a wider story of conservation and discovery. Recognised globally for its corals and tropical marine life, the reserve becomes a key gathering site for manta rays and whale sharks during the season. Around the reef, visitors can observe parrotfish, angelfish, eagle rays, and reef sharks, making it a living example of biodiversity and preservation.
Life at the resort is centred on this connection with the sea. Guests may begin their day with a morning swim, take part in a guided snorkelling safari with marine experts, and conclude by observing the coral gardens as they take on new colours in the evening light. The ocean becomes not simply a backdrop but an integral part of daily life.
The PADI-certified Dive and Watersports Centre further enhances this relationship with the ocean, offering night snorkels, freediving, drift dives, and marine education programmes designed for families. Guests are supported to safely explore the biodiversity of the atoll at their own level, whether through a gentle introduction or more advanced diving experiences.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Dusit Maldives, noted that snorkelling at the resort is not treated as an activity but as part of the rhythm of island life. He explained that the reef begins where the villa deck ends, allowing guests the freedom to explore the ocean at their own pace and making the location distinctive in its accessibility and natural beauty.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the distinction between villa and ocean fades away. From sighting turtles at sunrise to drifting beside reef sharks at dusk, every moment reinforces the natural character of the Maldives and the unique setting of the resort.
SATA 2025 announces partnerships; confirms Hotelier Maldives, Maldives Insider as Media Partners
Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider have been confirmed as official Media Partners of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at Hulhulé Island Hotel, Maldives, where SATA unveiled its distinguished partners for the 9th edition of the annual awards.
Now in its ninth year, SATA has become a key platform for recognising excellence in South Asia’s tourism and hospitality sector. The partnership with Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider will strengthen the awards’ regional visibility and ensure extensive coverage of the event across Maldives and beyond.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place from 19th to 20th September 2025 at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Sri Lanka, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators from across South Asia.
In addition to the media partnership, SATA 2025 also announced its corporate partners. Honda Marine has been named the Platinum Partner, while The Hawks, Velana International Airport, and Allied Insurance Company of the Maldives join as Gold Partners. Renaatus Realty has been confirmed as the Silver Partner, and Hulhulé Island Hotel continues as the official Hospitality Partner in the Maldives.
Speaking at the ceremony, SATA organisers noted that the strong lineup of partners reflects the growing importance of collaboration within the tourism and hospitality industry. With the support of its partners, SATA 2025 aims not only to celebrate outstanding achievements but also to foster long-term cooperation and sustainable growth in the region’s tourism sector.
The awards are endorsed by leading national tourism bodies and associations across South Asia, including the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Maldives Corporation Limited, and several travel and hotel associations across the region.
This year’s evaluation process was conducted by a panel of nine jury members representing different countries, including tourism leaders from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Spain, and the Maldives.
Through partnerships with media outlets such as Hotelier Maldives and Maldives Insider, SATA 2025 will ensure broad engagement across key markets, strengthening its position as one of South Asia’s most prestigious hospitality and travel award platforms.
Sea, sand, and Centara: Maldivian escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa
Located in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, offers a retreat for those seeking both adventure and relaxation. With panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, a diverse choice of dining, an award-winning house reef, and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve nearby, guests are presented with opportunities to explore, discover new flavours, and enjoy moments of calm. The resort now extends exclusive savings and benefits through its Sea, Sand, & Centara offer, welcoming families and couples to plan their next Maldivian escape.
The property features 112 elegant beachfront and overwater villas that blend island character with contemporary design. Options range from the intimate Beach Villa, designed for couples, to the spacious Club Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, well suited for families or friends travelling together.
Guests can spend their days exploring the surrounding coral reefs and marine life. A short distance from the harbour channel lies the island’s notable attraction, the Shipwreck, where nurse sharks, stonefish, and schools of glassfish can be found. For alternative experiences, visitors may take a semi-submarine excursion, embark on a big game fishing trip, or explore the waters by kayak or paddleboard.
Wellness is also central to the resort experience, with SPA Cenvaree offering treatments that combine ancient Thai healing with modern techniques. Therapies range from massages to facials and holistic practices. A 200-year-old Banyan Tree nearby serves as a cultural and spiritual landmark, where guests are invited to join a mindful blessing ritual that connects them with nature.
Dining at the resort spans six restaurants and bars. Reef serves international breakfast buffets, Mare Azzuro offers Italian-inspired dishes, and Suan Bua presents Thai cuisine. Aqua provides a lagoon-side setting for evening drinks, while Coral Bar & Lounge offers a more casual atmosphere.
The Sea, Sand, & Centara offer provides guests with savings and additional benefits. CentaraThe1 members receive 45 per cent off flexible meal plan rates, while non-members receive 30 per cent. All guests enjoy a 30 per cent discount on seaplane transfers with a minimum stay of two to six nights. Overwater and Club Pool Villa guests are welcomed with handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit. Families benefit from a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples can enjoy a private three-course dinner on the beach. Guests may also enhance their stay with floating breakfasts, decorated beds on the first night, discounted water sports, spa treatments, and food and beverage offers. Children aged six and under stay and dine free of charge under their parents’ meal plan, with complimentary use of snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos also included.
The booking and stay period for this promotion runs until 10 January 2026.
