Dusit Thani Maldives adds padel and upgrades sports facilities
Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll has introduced padel at the resort, marking the arrival of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports as part of a broader refresh designed to enhance active, experience-led island stays.
The new padel court sits alongside the luxury resort’s tennis facilities and has been designed for players of all levels, from first-time guests curious to try the sport to experienced enthusiasts. Bookable via the resort app or with the support of the recreation team and personal butlers, the court is supported by on-island equipment rental, as well as chargeable coaching and introductory sessions for guests wishing to develop their skills.
Complementing the introduction of padel, Dusit Thani Maldives has also refreshed its two tennis courts, installing new synthetic turf playing surfaces and enhancing the surrounding areas with improved seating and shaded spaces for greater comfort in the island climate. Fully floodlit, the courts allow guests to play into the evening.
Beyond its active leisure facilities, the resort has also recently completed a comprehensive refresh of its Overwater Pool Villas, Overwater Pavilions, and Residences, with a phased upgrade of all Beach Villas currently underway and scheduled for completion across 2026 and 2027. Enhancements include updated furniture, refreshed bathrooms, and reimagined outdoor deck spaces. The design evolution draws on contemporary island design, subtle Thai influences, and sustainability principles to create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere across accommodation categories.
These updates form part of a wider approach to guest experience at Dusit Thani Maldives, which also includes an upgraded games room with billiards and table tennis; a wide range of water sports; snorkelling on the island’s vibrant house reef; and holistic wellness programmes at Devarana Wellness.
Commenting on the developments, Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, said, “From introducing padel and refreshing our tennis facilities to upgrading our villas, each enhancement has been carefully considered to support more active stays while maintaining comfort, design quality, and a strong connection to the island environment. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience these updates during their stay.”
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort marks coral conservation milestone with 300 frames installed
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced a significant milestone in its marine conservation programme, reaching 300 coral frames installed around Vommuli Island. The achievement marks a major step forward in the resort’s long-term commitment to reef restoration and marine biodiversity preservation in the Dhaalu Atoll.
Led by resident marine biologist Hazel Araujo, the coral restoration initiative has expanded steadily since its launch in 2023. As of 2025, the programme supports more than 16,800 coral fragments across four active restoration sites, representing over 13 coral species. Collectively, these frames have contributed to the restoration of more than 70 square metres of reef habitat surrounding the island.
The milestone also reflects the programme’s progression from active restoration to natural regeneration. For the first time, coral colonies grown on the resort’s earliest frames—now approaching three years in age—have reached sufficient maturity to serve as donor colonies. This development allows new coral fragments to be sourced directly from existing frames, strengthening the resilience and self-sufficiency of the restoration programme.
Further validating these efforts, the resort recorded its first coral spawning event during the most recent spawning season. Colonies of Acropora digitifera released gametes from the very first coral frame deployed at the resort, confirming that the cultivated corals have reached full reproductive maturity and are now capable of contributing to natural reef renewal.
Despite the impacts of the 2024 global coral bleaching event, the restoration sites demonstrated strong recovery within one year, maintaining an average coral survival rate of 91 percent. Monitoring data has also shown notable increases in marine life activity, including higher sightings of sharks, rays, octopus and sea turtles, underscoring the role of coral frames in enhancing habitat complexity and ecosystem health.
Each of the 300 coral frames has been supported through adoption by resort guests, online sponsors or resort teams, positioning the programme as a shared conservation effort. Complementary community outreach initiatives have engaged students from neighbouring islands through marine education, workshops and creative conservation projects.
The installation of the 300th coral frame represents a key milestone in The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s sustainability journey, reinforcing its commitment to long-term reef protection, scientific monitoring and collaborative environmental stewardship in the Maldives.
Ataraxis Grand & Spa hosts integrated work-and-dive corporate retreat in Fuvahmulah
Ataraxis Grand & Spa recently hosted a week-long, closed corporate offsite in Fuvahmulah for a US-based artificial intelligence company, highlighting the island’s growing suitability for integrated work-and-experience retreats. The retreat brought a group of 36 international professionals to the property, which was reserved exclusively for the programme.
Designed as a private company offsite, the stay combined structured daily work sessions with guided diving and beginner-friendly surf experiences, creating a balanced format that blended focused collaboration with physical reset.
A notable component of the programme was dive training and certification. During the retreat, 17 participants completed their Open Water certification, while a further six undertook the Advanced Open Water course, with training and dives scheduled alongside work sessions as part of the integrated itinerary.
Throughout the week, participants worked on-site using dedicated shared spaces supported by reliable high-speed internet, allowing meetings, informal collaboration and scheduled activities to take place within a single, uninterrupted environment. This setup enabled teams to move seamlessly between work periods and organised ocean activities without leaving the property.
Fuvahmulah’s natural and operational advantages formed a key part of the retreat’s appeal. As one of the Maldives’ largest inhabited islands, it offers immediate access to pelagic dive sites, internationally recognised shark diving and surf breaks suitable for instruction, alongside the infrastructure required to support extended group stays.
The offsite reflects a growing preference among technology and knowledge-sector teams for small-scale retreats that prioritise concentrated work environments and team cohesion over traditional conference formats. Such programmes typically involve longer stays and higher per-capita spend, aligning with sustainable, quality-driven tourism models.
The retreat also demonstrates how locally operated properties such as Ataraxis Grand & Spa are supporting this shift by delivering unified environments where accommodation, workspaces, connectivity and curated experiences operate as a single programme rather than separate services.
As organisations continue to explore alternative formats for strategy sessions, team resets and creative offsites, Ataraxis Grand & Spa’s experience positions Fuvahmulah as an increasingly viable destination for integrated corporate retreats.
Ataraxis Grand & Spa offers work-and-dive retreat programmes in Fuvahmulah that combine accommodation, dedicated workspaces, high-speed connectivity and organised diving and surfing.
Further information on retreat formats and dive-inclusive stays is available via the Ataraxis Grand & Spa website.
Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru shares manta sightings forecast for 2026 and 2027
The ocean’s gentle giants are calling once again. Drawing on two decades of meticulous research, the resident Manta Trust experts at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru have revealed the prime manta encounter dates for 2026 and 2027. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, home to the largest-known manta population, the Resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to swim alongside these majestic marine creatures.
Mantas on Speed Dial
To help guests maximise their chance of a manta meet-up, the Manta Trust analyse decades of data on manta ray movements and environmental factors. The resulting “hot dates” are peak periods when mass aggregations are most likely to occur close to the Resort.
The Manta On Call experience alerts guests the moment mantas are spotted, whisking them by speedboat for a thrilling snorkelling adventure. Along the way, they can learn from the globally renowned Manta Trust team, featured on CNN’s Call to Earth series, about manta ray biology and conservation.
A Manta Haven
The 2025 manta season, which ended in November, brought sightings of an estimated 4,265 reef manta rays, as well as 28 whale sharks, 16 devil rays and 10 oceanic mantas. The Manta Trust conducted 1282 manta surveys over 143 research days, adding to the ongoing database.
This season also brought exciting conservation news. Through the Manta Trust’s dedicated work, all 10 manta and devil ray species have been uplisted to CITES Appendix I – meaning they have the highest level of protection. International commercial trade of these species is now prohibited, helping to safeguard their future.
Education is key to the Trust’s vision. Over the 2025 season, six interns and apprentices immersed in marine biology by collecting data on the research boat, identifying mantas, and running guest trips. The team also work closely with local schools to inspire the next generation of conservationists. 2025 saw them engage with 969 community members, while 19 students graduated from their Moodhu Madharusa (Ocean School).
“Watching people interact with mantas reminds us why we do this work,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. “These encounters go beyond awe; they create a real connection to the ocean and its inhabitants. Since 2005, the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme at Landaa Giraavaru has been dedicated to protecting these remarkable creatures, and every snorkel, survey or moment spent alongside them helps build a community committed to their survival.”
Hot dates for manta sightings in 2026 and 2027:
2026
- May 14–18
- May 29 – June 2
- June 13–17
- June 27 – July 1
- July 12–16
- July 27–31
- August 10–14
- August 26–30
- September 9–13
- September 24–28
- October 8–12
- October 24–28
- November 7–11
- November 24
2027
- May 4–8
- May 18–22
- June 2–6
- June 16–20
- July 2–6
- July 16–20
- July 31 – August 4
- August 15–19
- September 28 – October 2
- October 13–17
- October 27–31
- November 12–16
- November 26–30
Please note: Manta ray sightings are subject to weather conditions and the temperament of these gentle oceanic giants.
To book a Maldives manta experience, click here, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
