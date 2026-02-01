Dusit Thani Maldives adds padel and upgrades sports facilities

Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll has introduced padel at the resort, marking the arrival of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports as part of a broader refresh designed to enhance active, experience-led island stays.

The new padel court sits alongside the luxury resort’s tennis facilities and has been designed for players of all levels, from first-time guests curious to try the sport to experienced enthusiasts. Bookable via the resort app or with the support of the recreation team and personal butlers, the court is supported by on-island equipment rental, as well as chargeable coaching and introductory sessions for guests wishing to develop their skills.

Complementing the introduction of padel, Dusit Thani Maldives has also refreshed its two tennis courts, installing new synthetic turf playing surfaces and enhancing the surrounding areas with improved seating and shaded spaces for greater comfort in the island climate. Fully floodlit, the courts allow guests to play into the evening.

Beyond its active leisure facilities, the resort has also recently completed a comprehensive refresh of its Overwater Pool Villas, Overwater Pavilions, and Residences, with a phased upgrade of all Beach Villas currently underway and scheduled for completion across 2026 and 2027. Enhancements include updated furniture, refreshed bathrooms, and reimagined outdoor deck spaces. The design evolution draws on contemporary island design, subtle Thai influences, and sustainability principles to create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere across accommodation categories.

These updates form part of a wider approach to guest experience at Dusit Thani Maldives, which also includes an upgraded games room with billiards and table tennis; a wide range of water sports; snorkelling on the island’s vibrant house reef; and holistic wellness programmes at Devarana Wellness.

Commenting on the developments, Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, said, “From introducing padel and refreshing our tennis facilities to upgrading our villas, each enhancement has been carefully considered to support more active stays while maintaining comfort, design quality, and a strong connection to the island environment. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience these updates during their stay.”