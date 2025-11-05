Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received three honours at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, securing titles for Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel, Best Luxury Wellness Hotel, and Best Luxury Family Hotel in the Indian Ocean.

The awards underscore the resort’s approach to experience-led hospitality, combining design, wellbeing and guest engagement. The recognition also reflects Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, which sit at the centre of the brand’s strategy.

Since opening, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has developed an all-inclusive offering that brings together adventure, wellness and a close connection to the natural environment. Its portfolio includes an underwater villa, wellness concepts and family-oriented experiences.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the 2025 World Luxury Awards. These awards celebrate the heart of what we do—creating inspiring moments for every guest, whether they come to reconnect, recharge, or simply play. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, whose passion and dedication make Pullman Maldives Maamutaa what it is today,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.

The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, highlighting hotels that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and demonstrate innovation in service and design.