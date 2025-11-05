Awards
Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards
Manta Air has been honoured with the title of Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards.
Now in its fifth year, the World Luxury Travel Awards recognise and celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry, spotlighting organisations that deliver outstanding experiences and set new standards in service and innovation. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and industry evaluation, reflecting both guest satisfaction and professional merit.
This accolade highlights Manta Air’s continued commitment to redefining domestic air travel in the Maldives through reliability, comfort, and service excellence. Since its launch in 2019, Manta Air has transformed the way travellers experience the Maldives’ scenic journeys between islands, offering both scheduled domestic flights and seaplane transfers that seamlessly connect resorts and atolls across the archipelago.
With a strong focus on passenger experience, Manta Air introduced Maldives’ first premium seaplane service, featuring pre-assigned seating, comfortable lounges, and a consistent flight schedule designed to enhance convenience for resort partners and guests alike. The airline’s growing fleet and operational reach have positioned it as one of the country’s leading aviation innovators.
Commenting on the award, Manta Air stated that the recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to raise the bar in aviation standards and customer satisfaction. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining world-class operations while continuing to elevate the Maldives’ reputation as a luxury travel destination.
The recognition from the World Luxury Travel Awards underscores Manta Air’s role not just as a carrier, but as an integral part of the Maldivian hospitality experience — one that begins the moment guests take flight.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised for accessible travel at Travel for Every Body Awards
Amilla Maldives has received further recognition for its dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, being Highly Commended in the ‘Accessible Travel Initiative – Accommodation’ category at the inaugural Travel for Every Body Awards by Selling Travel.
Launched this year, the Travel for Every Body Awards celebrates individuals, initiatives, organisations, and campaigns that are making a positive impact on the accessible travel industry, highlighting progress and inspiring further change.
As the world’s first IncluCare-certified resort, Amilla Maldives continues to enhance its facilities and services to meet the diverse accessibility needs of its guests. The resort goes beyond full wheelchair accessibility, offering features designed for guests who are hearing or visually impaired. Team members have also undertaken MyHappyMind training to better support guests with hidden disabilities such as autism and ADHD. In partnership with Dive Butler, Amilla has established an accessible dive centre, and introduced pool hoists, ramp access, and personal guides to facilitate inclusive participation in activities such as snorkelling, Dolphin Discovery, and fishing excursions. Within its dining venues, adaptive cutlery, tailored menus, and staff trained in supporting guests with dysphagia ensure a thoughtful and inclusive culinary experience.
This recognition joins Amilla Maldives’ growing list of accolades, including being named among the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025; and being one of only five Maldivian resorts featured in the FORBES Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality 2025 programme. Both the resort and its Javvu Spa were also honoured in the FORBES Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, underscoring Amilla’s commitment to excellence and meaningful guest experiences.
Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026. Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category—an achievement that celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.
An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.
Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools, exhilarating water slides, and a meandering lazy river to the vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories—making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives.
“We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values.”
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named among the world’s leading luxury destinations in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 Travel, Experiences & Hospitality Edition. This prestigious accolade celebrates the finest in travel, experiences, and hospitality, highlighting properties that exemplify excellence, innovation, and transformative luxury experiences.
The awards were unveiled at a landmark gala at The Murray, Hong Kong, on 23 October 2025, alongside the Leaders of Luxury Summit 2025, which gathered the world’s foremost voices in luxury travel and hospitality. Selected from over 380 global nominations, winners were recognised for their commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and environmental and cultural stewardship.
“Being recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This honour celebrates not only our luxurious accommodations and bespoke offerings but also our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative journeys in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”
Nestled in the pristine Maldivian archipelago, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a seamless blend of sophisticated design, overwater and beach villas, private island sanctuaries, and curated experiences. From immersive wellness rituals to culinary journeys and personalised excursions, the resort embodies the essence of modern luxury travel: indulgence, authenticity, and connection with nature.
Robb Report Hong Kong recognised over 180 winners across 11 award categories, representing the pinnacle of global hospitality. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in this elite group underscores its position as one of the most distinguished resorts for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled experiences.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
-
Meditation7 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat
-
News5 days ago
Autograph Collection Hotels debuts in Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles: Signature retreat of individuality, immersion
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season
-
News1 week ago
Velaa Private Island introduces newly redesigned Kuredhi Residence by Winch Design
-
Drink7 days ago
Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines
-
Awards6 days ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards