Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards

Manta Air has been honoured with the title of Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the World Luxury Travel Awards recognise and celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry, spotlighting organisations that deliver outstanding experiences and set new standards in service and innovation. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and industry evaluation, reflecting both guest satisfaction and professional merit.

This accolade highlights Manta Air’s continued commitment to redefining domestic air travel in the Maldives through reliability, comfort, and service excellence. Since its launch in 2019, Manta Air has transformed the way travellers experience the Maldives’ scenic journeys between islands, offering both scheduled domestic flights and seaplane transfers that seamlessly connect resorts and atolls across the archipelago.

With a strong focus on passenger experience, Manta Air introduced Maldives’ first premium seaplane service, featuring pre-assigned seating, comfortable lounges, and a consistent flight schedule designed to enhance convenience for resort partners and guests alike. The airline’s growing fleet and operational reach have positioned it as one of the country’s leading aviation innovators.

Commenting on the award, Manta Air stated that the recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to raise the bar in aviation standards and customer satisfaction. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining world-class operations while continuing to elevate the Maldives’ reputation as a luxury travel destination.

The recognition from the World Luxury Travel Awards underscores Manta Air’s role not just as a carrier, but as an integral part of the Maldivian hospitality experience — one that begins the moment guests take flight.